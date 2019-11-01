CONYERS – Rockdale County will kick off the holiday season with the lighting of the Christmas Tree on Friday, Nov. 22, at the historic Rockdale County Courthouse.
The Christmas Tree lighting ceremony is returning to Olde Town Conyers after it was held at Costley Mill Park last year. The 18-foot majestic mountain pine tree sitting on an 11-foot wide base will be located in front of the courthouse.
The program, featuring caroling, a dance troupe and other family-friendly activities, will begin promptly at 6:30 p.m., followed by an official visit from Santa Claus, who will illuminate the Christmas Tree. The event will usher in the holiday season in Olde Town Conyers and offers an evening of nonstop entertainment, which is free and open to the public.
“The Christmas Tree Lighting event is a holiday tradition for Rockdale County,” said Commission Chair Oz Nesbitt Sr. “This will be a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together and experience great holiday entertainment in Olde Town Conyers.”
For more information, contact Sharon Newsom, Marketing and Communications manager, at 770-278-7060 or Sharon.newsom@rockdalecountyga.gov.