CONYERS - The principal partners in Rockdale County’s Protecting our Elderly and At-Risk with Resources for better Living (“P.E.A.R.L.”) program held a town hall meeting Oct. 24 to discuss the purpose of the program and answer questions.
PEARL began in May and is one of five officially recognized multi-disciplinary teams focused on elderly and/or at-risk abuse Georgia. Its mission is to:
• Elevate awareness;
• Respond in a timely manner;
• Effectively investigate; and
• Preserve the protective processes of any reported abuse toward elderly and/or at-risk individuals in Rockdale County.
PEARL is made up of the District Attorney’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office, and the Probate Court working collaboratively to specifically deal with the issues of elderly and at-risk abuse.
Elder and at-risk abuse consists of physical abuse, sexual abuse, emotional or psychological abuse, neglect, and financial abuse or exploitation.
Probate Judge Clarence Cuthpert Jr. opened the meeting, held at the Excel Church on Flat Shoals Road, by stating that the county has received a federal grant for the PEARL program because of the growing need to protect the elderly and at-risk population.
“The federal government found Rockdale County worthy through the Department of Justice to award us a grant to specifically deal with elder abuse in Rockdale County,” said Cuthpert.
The meeting focused on several areas of discussion, such as guardianship and conservatorship, mandated reporting, suspicious deaths, and prosecution of crimes that affect elderly and at-risk adults.
District Attorney Alisha Johnson said Rockdale has experienced an increase in its senior population over the last few years.
“And with that increase often comes an increase in criminal prosecution of elder abuse,” she said. “The purpose of that prosecution is to hold persons accountable for their actions, to protect citizens, and to also have a consequence for what that person has done."
Johnson explained the different types of abuse and what has to be done before a person can be charged and prosecuted. She said the community plays a huge role in making sure abusers are brought to justice.
“What can the community do? We have to say something when we see something,” she said. “We have to come together to be able to understand that it takes a village to look out for what’s happening to our neighbors, what’s happening to our family members, to be able to seek out law enforcement. My call to everyone in this room and beyond is that we are all a part of the solution."
Judge Cuthpert said Probate Court is charged with granting guardianships and conservatorships.
Guardianship is a legal process used to protect individuals who are unable to care for their own well-being due to incapacity or disability.
Conservatorship is a guardian or a protector appointed by a judge to manage the financial affairs and/or daily life of another due to physical or mental limitations, or old age.
While guardianships are designed to assist with personal and health-related needs, conservatorships are designed to assist with financial needs.
He said financial exploitation is one of the top abuses of the elderly in the United States.
“Some five million older Americans are financially exploited each year,” he said. “The scammers include family members, business professionals, caregivers and court-appointed guardians and conservators.
"As the Probate Court, we are charged with making sure that the property value paperwork is filed, that it is monitored properly, and if there are any discrepancies in the paperwork, then we are required to call in that person for a hearing addressing the issues. If we’re not satisfied with what we’re hearing, then the court has the option to remove that person from their position as guardian or conservator, and contact the Sheriff’s Office or District Attorney’s Office to ensure if criminal charges are warranted, then they will be brought against the violation.
"We don’t take guardianships and conservatorships lightly,” Cuthpert continued. “We are designated to protect those who cannot protect themselves when we have appointed someone to handle their affairs.”
Sheriff Eric Levett said his office handles the investigation of elder abuse cases. He said with the number of cases increasing, he made a request in the 2020 county budget to add an investigator who will do nothing but investigate elder abuse.
Levett reiterated what Johnson said about the need for the community to be involved.
“Who is the abuser?” he asked. “It can be a family member, a caregiver, or a con artist. You have to think about who is considered to be an abuser.
“When you see something, say something. We have individuals who may not know they need to report cases. But the Sheriff’s Office is always here and you can always call us and ask our advice or if it is something that we would look into. And you can always call the Probate Court or District Attorney’s Office and they can direct you to the right agency.”
Coroner George Levett also spoke at the meeting about the many kinds of suspicious deaths and said he collaborates with the Sheriff’s Office to investigate suspicious deaths.
Following a question and answer period, Cuthpert ended the meeting by noting that PEARL hopes to have an 800 number available soon that people can call to anonymously report possible abuse of an elderly or at-risk person.