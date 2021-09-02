CONYERS - Like many other governments and businesses during the current economic climate brought on by the pandemic, Rockdale County government is looking to fill a number of positions, with 26 job openings listed on the county website, including the director and deputy director positions in the Department of Transportation.
John A. Moretto was named DOT director in January 2020, succeeding Brian Allen, who had been director since 2017 (Allen remains as a consultant with the county). Moretto is a civil and transportation engineer with more than 23 years of extensive transportation and government-related experience. Eighteen of the 23 years included strong leadership management training of designers, engineers, operators, and traffic signal technicians.
In June of this year, the Board of Commissioners approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority (ATL) and $105,000 as a grant match for the development of a transit master plan. At the time, Rockdale County Commission Chair Oz Nesbitt Sr. credited Moretto for making sure the county followed the correct path to determining what type of transportation is needed, adding that in a call he had earlier in the day with Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff, that Ossoff was excited for Rockdale County.
"We got with Chris Tomlinson, the executive director of ATL and part of the conversation today with Sen. Ossoff, talked about everything that Moretto talked about," Nesbitt said on June 22. "So we are high up on the radar and we're moving. But had we not pumped the brakes and followed his (Moretto's) leadership to do it the way it needs to be done, we never would have been able to get to the point where we're at with ATL and Chris Tomlinson and all the folks on the state level, let alone what's happening on the federal level.”
According to Toni Holmes, director of Talent Management for the county, Moretto voluntarily resigned and deputy director Michael Anderson had an “involuntary separation,” which by definition means “a separation initiated by the employer against an employee's will and without his or her consent for reasons other than misconduct, delinquency, or inefficiency.”
Rockdale County lists the starting annual salary for director of transportation, depending on qualifications and experience, to be between $106,000-$120,000. The starting annual salary for deputy director is listed between $78,000-$101,000.
I've worked in community newspapers for 30 years, including Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999. Started at Rockdale Citizen/Newton Citizen in January 2016. Started as Senior Reporter at the Jackson Progress-Argus in December 2019.
