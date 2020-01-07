CONYERS - Charges against an Atlanta man in the Dec. 15 shooting of a man on Plantation Boulevard in southeast Rockdale County have been upgraded to felony murder after the victim died a week later.
The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office has released little information about the incident. Skylur Gandy, 28, of Atlanta, was arrested by Sheriff's investigators and the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force on Dec. 22 and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime.
A charge of felony murder was added after the shooting victim, Arthur Henry, died Dec. 22 as a result of his injuries.
Gandy is being held in the Rockdale County Jail.