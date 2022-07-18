CONYERS — Rockdale County has a new director of the Water Resources Department. Kimbry L. Peek Sr. was appointed by unanimous vote at the July 12 meeting of the Board of Commissioners.
Following the vote, Chairman Oz Nesbitt Sr. said he was impressed with Peek’s focus on customer service in addition to the technical aspects of running a water department.
“He talked about being a hands on leader and leading by example,” said Nesbitt. “We are so glad to have him on board.”
Commissioner Sherri Washington jokingly charged Peek with bringing the state’s “Best-Tasting Water” award back to Rockdale County, noting that Newton County had recently received the award.
Peek said he looks forward to working with Rockdale Water Resources.
“I’m very excited about this appointment,” he said. “…My goal right now is to be successful in operating Rockdale County Water Resources.”
Peek succeeds Derek Bogan as director of Water Resources. Bogan was named director in November 2020 after previously serving as deputy director since 2019.
Peek holds a bachelor’s degree in operations management from American InterContinental University and a number of professional certifications and licenses. He as more than 20 years in the construction, capital improvements and public works arenas. Much of his previous experience was with the city of Atlanta Watershed Management/Wastewater Department where he served in a variety of roles, including watershed director and manager, wastewater collections superintendent and more.
On his resume, Peek lists operations management, capital improvements, project management, construction management, budgets and procurement and personnel management among his core strengths.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
