CONYERS – Rockdale County will host a ribbon cutting for their newly added teen center at Johnson Park, 1781 Ebenezer Rd SW in Conyers, on Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 5 p.m. The center will be named the Grady Jarrett Resource Opportunity Center, after Rockdale County High School graduate and Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett.
The 700-square-foot center will feature technology and e-sports equipment. Also, the resource center will be used to help the teens register for college, apply for employment and host e-sports tournaments and leagues. Rockdale County SPLOST funds contributed to renovations of this project.
Jarrett gives back to the Rockdale community regularly through his Grady Gives Foundation. As a part of the teen center opening, the Grady Gives Foundation is donating 20 tickets to a Falcons home game to host Rockdale County teens. The teens will receive a Grady Gives t-shirt and a pose for a photo with Jarrett. In addition to this, he will host a Grady Gives night at the center where he will share his journey, offer guidance and encouragement to the teens.
During his time at Rockdale County High School, Jarrett was a standout player as a four-year starter on both sides of the ball. Along with his achievements in football, Jarrett was a top performer on the school’s wrestling team and in track and field. The Conyers native went on to play football at Clemson from 2011 to 2014.
After playing football at Clemson, he was selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. Gardy Jarrett has played seven consecutive years with the Atlanta Falcons on the defensive line. In the 2017 Super Bowl, Jarrett had five tackles and tied a Super Bowl record with three sacks.
For more information about the opening of the Grady Jarrett Opportunity Center, please call Johnson Park at 770-278-7529.
I've worked in community newspapers for 30 years, including Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999. Started at Rockdale Citizen/Newton Citizen in January 2016. Started as Senior Reporter at the Jackson Progress-Argus in December 2019.
