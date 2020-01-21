CONYERS — Every year, the Georgia Department of Education releases an online survey allowing parents and guardians to offer critical feedback in regards to their child's School Climate Star Rating.
The Rockdale County Schools website provides a link to the survey, requesting that parents complete the short questionnaire before February 1. https://gshs.gadoe.org/Pages/Parent.aspx
According to the GaDOE, school climate refers to the quality and character of school life – the culture of a school.
Each school in Georgia received a 1-5 star rating, with 5 stars representing an excellent school climate, and 1 star representing a school climate most in need of improvement.
In the 2018-19 school year, 12 Rockdale County schools earned a 4 Star rating, while Peek's Chapel Elementary earned a 3 Star and J.H. House Elementary, Lorraine Elementary, Hightower Elementary, Shoal Creek Elementary and General Ray Davis Middle School earned 5 Star ratings.
Survey responses are anonymous and are submitted directly to the Georgia Department of Education.The Georgia Parent Survey is also available in Spanish.
Climate Ratings will be released later in the year, revealing data from the Parent survey, school personnel survey, student health survey as well as discipline data and attendance data.
