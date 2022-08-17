Jackie Johnson Dickson was among more than a dozen speakers who opposed the commissioners' decision to increase taxes Tuesday night. She told commissioners that residents will be taking a more active role in their county government in the future.
CONYERS — Rockdale County commissioners approved an 18.69 millage rate Tuesday night, despite vehement opposition from taxpayers who packed the three public hearings leading up to Tuesday’s vote.
Although commissioners did not reduce the proposed millage rate as requested by property owners, they did approve a 5% increase in the Homestead Option Sales Tax exemption provided to homeowners. The county initially proposed a 70% exemption. Rockdale is one of two counties in the state to have a HOST, which is a 1% sales tax used to offset taxes on primary residences.
Commissioner Sherri Washington cast the lone vote against the millage increase.
Rockdale’s millage rate last year was 16.69. The 2-mill increase this year will generate $6.6 million that the county said is needed to pay debt service for bonds that the county plans to issue to build a new courthouse.
“As we have looked at the needs of the judicial complex and courthouse and administration building, we really cannot postpone that any more,” said Doreen Williams, who voted in favor of the millage increase. “It has been postponed for so many years that that other 2 mills will be dedicated to that new judicial complex so we can go to the bond market and show that we have the revenue we need to pay for it.”
Chairman Oz Nesbitt Sr., who cast the other vote in favor, said the board has listened to citizens’ concerns and will act on them. He pledged that the county will call for a forensic audit of its finances and will have public information sessions to show residents how funds are allocated to county departments. He also said an out-of-county retreat that had been planned for the Board of Commissioners will now be held in-county, that travel and training have been reduced in the upcoming budget and that spending cuts have been made in every department.
More than a dozen residents spoke during the public comment period following the board’s work session Tuesday night. Several said they will be paying closer attention to the board’s actions in the future and take on a greater role in county government.
“You don’t control us anymore; we’re not going to sit and believe anything that comes out of your mouth because teeth and tongue can say anything,” said Corliss Turner, a member of Voices For Rockdale.
Jackie Johnson Dickson compared citizens’ united efforts to stop the tax increase to the March on Washington in 1963.
“Never have I seen as many different folk from different backgrounds all in agreement,” she said. “Thank you ... We were asleep, but now we’re awoke. We are no longer of a given party. We are Rockdale citizens, and now we will determine what happens in Rockdale County.”
