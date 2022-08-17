Dickson.jpg

Jackie Johnson Dickson was among more than a dozen speakers who opposed the commissioners' decision to increase taxes Tuesday night. She told commissioners that residents will be taking a more active role in their county government in the future.

CONYERS — Rockdale County commissioners approved an 18.69 millage rate Tuesday night, despite vehement opposition from taxpayers who packed the three public hearings leading up to Tuesday’s vote.

Although commissioners did not reduce the proposed millage rate as requested by property owners, they did approve a 5% increase in the Homestead Option Sales Tax exemption provided to homeowners. The county initially proposed a 70% exemption. Rockdale is one of two counties in the state to have a HOST, which is a 1% sales tax used to offset taxes on primary residences.

