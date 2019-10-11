CONYERS - Citing concerns over the county lacking enough resources to enforce the ordinances and the feeling that residents would rather see a total ban, Thursday night the Rockdale County Planning Commission recommended denial of two proposed ordinances that would regulate short-term vacation rental properties (STVR).
Incidents of violence, noise, damage to property, and traffic congestion at short-term vacation rental locations in Rockdale County in the past year have had residents calling for a ban on the short-term rental properties, rather than regulations.
One of the proposed ordinances is for what is being called “Limited Lodging” short-term rentals, where the property is occupied by the owner during the rental periods, with guests renting rooms in the house. It was recommended for denial by a 4-2 vote, with commission members Muddessar Ahmad and Karen Benton dissenting.
The second ordinance would regulate “Vacation Rentals,” where guests rent the entire house and the owner is not present during the rental periods. It was recommended for denial by the commission with a 6-0 vote.
A near-capacity crowd filled the county Assembly Hall for the public hearing on the two ordinances. A total of 16 people filled out comment cards, but the hearing allowed 10 minutes to speak for each of the two ordinances, so not everyone was able to be heard.
None of those who filled out comment cards or spoke was in favor of the ordinances. They included those who favor tougher regulations or a ban on STVRs, and a group of Airbnb hosts who feel the ordinances are too restrictive.
Gail LaTrece Coombs expressed her opposition to the Limited Lodging ordinance, stating she felt it needs more work and control. She said that enforcing the ordinance will cost the county a lot of money and that “ordinances are only as good as they are enforced.”
Tammi Schaller said she moved to Rockdale County for the quality of life and not to have a vacation rental next to her.
John Bickford said he and others moved to Rockdale County to live, not to vacation, and that the county needs to listen to residents who live and pay taxes here, not those who visit for a short time and then leave.
Stephanie Curtis said if she wanted to live in a county with vacation rentals, she would move back to DeKalb County. She said the county values money more than it values its citizens, and that quality of life is more important than money.
Don Meyer said there are not enough code enforcement officers available on the weekends when STVRs are used the most, and that it will fall on the Sheriff’s Office, which is already stretched to the limit, to enforce the regulations. Meyer added that there is no way to control the vacation rentals and that STVRs are the wrong thing for Rockdale.
Angela Dyer spoke for the group of Airbnb hosts opposed to the ordinances. She said she has hosted visitors for two years and has never had any problems. She said it is unfair for the county to punish responsible hosts for the few abusers who have caused problems.
During discussion by the Planning Commission, Chair Steve Weinstein told Kc Krzic, director of Planning and Development, the county does not have enough resources to enforce the ordinances, and that it appears residents do not want them.
Krzic replied that the county has the responsibility to enforce them. She added that the only way to control STVRs is through the ordinances, and that if the county banned them altogether, it would limit how much enforcement the county could do.
Commissioner Benton noted that this is a very emotional and personal situation, and she felt there needs to be more input from the community.
Commission member Steve Harrison asked Krzic if she has seen bans on STVRs from other governments.
She replied that she has, and that there are several locations in Georgia that have banned vacation rentals.
Harrison stated that this is a “slippery slope without a longer review,” and motioned to recommend denial of the Limited Lodging ordinance. The motion was seconded and the vote was 4-2 in favor of denial.
Harrison then made a motion to recommend denial of the Vacation Rental ordinance. It was seconded and the vote was unanimous in favor of denial.
The ordinance now goes back to the Board of Commissioners. It will be heard during a public hearing at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22.