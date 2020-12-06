CONYERS - Rockdale County has begun working toward building its 10th fire station — the first additional fire station since Station 9 on Walker Road was completed in 2010 — with the Board of Commissioners approving the purchase of 4.10 acres on Ga. Highway 138 North near North Tower Way.
The action came at the BOC's Nov. 10 meeting. The property faces Highway 138 and sits between North Rockdale Baptist Church to the north and the Northhampton subdivision to the south. The county is purchasing the property from North Henry Baptist for $102,500. The cost of the land and the construction of the building will be paid out of the current SPLOST funds.
Fire Chief Dan Morgan said the location is ideal for the county's fire coverage.
"As the north part of the county has grown, we need to put stations where the people are," Morgan said, "and this spot for Station 10 is the perfect place to put it."
Morgan said the county is in the final stages of closing on the property and he expected that to occur before the end of the year. But he adds, don't expect to see the new fire station up and running anytime soon.
"Once we get the property, then we have to have a site plan done to figure out where to physically sit the station, because it will be on a septic tank," he said. "Once we get the site plan done, then we'll have to send the specifications out to bid, and then the bid process comes back, someone is selected, and then we start that whole process.
"The design plan, as I understand it right now, will be very closely based on what we did for Station 9, and then modified for Stations 2 and 3. We keep refining the look of the station with what's inside. So it will not be a quick build, and we will see what 2021 brings, but I think it will take a little over a year to build it."
The chief said they also need time to hire and train the firefighters who will man the station, and time to purchase the equipment needed.
"Opening this station will take more equipment and more people," Morgan said. "Right now we have nine stations staffed. When you have to have a new station, you're talking about adding people to maintain that coverage.
"The time it takes to build the station will give us the time needed to bring in more staff and equipment. That is why the actual starting point of the construction phase is very important, because we have to time that to whenever we can get new equipment and be able to hire new firefighters with all their training that has to be done.
"If I had 15 firefighters right now to stick in the station, it would probably take about nine months to build it. But since I don't have the 15 people and don't have the engines, then everything backs up. Once we have the land, then we can dovetail the timeline so that everything comes out at the same time, but I don't know what that timeframe will be."
As with the other fire stations that have been built, Station 10 will be a three-bay station. Morgan said having three bays gives the Fire Department options on what to station there.
"Right now Station 10 is scheduled to just have an engine and whatever we need up there for reserve," he said. "It is all woodland up there, so we could move our brush truck up there and stage it from there. We might put a reserve fire engine up there, or we might put part of our dive team up there to be closer to the reservoir. Having a station with three bays gives us the flexibility to move equipment in and out that we might need at any given time to stage or store there."
When Station 10 is completed, Rockdale County will almost be built out as far as fire coverage. Morgan said with the funding coming through SPLOST, it will be up to the SPLOST committee to decide if one or two additional stations will get funded.
"With the new SPLOST, if they choose to go forward in 2021 or 2022 (the current SPLOST ends in mid-2023), from my mapping and ISO, the perfect amount of stations for Rockdale County, based on our population and geographic size, is around 12 stations," Morgan said. "So I anticipate at least one more station, possibly on the south side, to be in the next SPLOST, but that's up to the SPLOST committee.
"That's just looking at where people are building subdivisions," he added. "The economy really hasn't slowed down that much and the building is really starting to pick back up a little bit. After Station 10 is done, I see the next SPLOST having a good chance of having one or two additional stations in it, plus the rebuilding of Station 5.
"Once you get to that point, then we're done. You can't add stations where you don't need them. That's the other reason that we're building three-bay stations. The way it is designed, we can run a second engine company out of the same station, rather than building another station. But that is way in the future."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.