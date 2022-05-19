...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Thursday May 19...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Thursday May 19.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to
ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged
outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening when
ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
CONYERS — Approximately 30 Rockdale County government employees will travel to Greenville, S.C., at the end of the month to take part in a training retreat that could cost the county more than $30,000.
Those attending the TEACH Training will include department directors, deputy directors and Board of Commissioners Chairman Oz Nesbitt.
Claudette Rancifer, recruitment and retention manager for the county, said the TEACH training is in line with the county’s Education and Workforce Development focus area, which is part of the overall Envision Rockdale Strategic Plan.
TEACH stands for Training, Empowerment, Accountability, Communication, Honesty and Ethics.
The county is paying for accommodations for the employees for three nights — May 31, June 1 and 2 — at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Greenville Downtown Riverplace. The estimated cost for lodging is $189 per night, plus 12% tax. Meeting room rental for three days is $900 per day, or $2,700. A food and beverage minimum is also included at $1,000 per day, plus 8% tax.
Those fees do not include the cost for evening meals, which the county has estimated at $5,790, nor the cost for travel.
In an emailed response to questions, Rancifer said the county will pay for the retreat from funds budgeted for training. She said Greenville was chosen due to its location.
“Continuous growth and development are critical to maintaining the excellence of our staff and supporting the mission of Rockdale County, now and in the future,” Rancifer stated. “Career development and leadership training contribute to the concept that our employees are our most valuable resource.”
Rancifer, citing a Society for Human Resource Management blog on professional development, said that “businesses are better equipped to meet the changing needs of the organization when the personnel has the skills needed. … To this end, we offer continual professional development and leadership training opportunities and tuition reimbursement to promote educational advancement.”
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
