Jeremiah Miguel Dawson, 19, Battenburg Lane, loitering and prowling.
Donald Griffin III, 18, Stone Mountain, loitering and prowling, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
Jamaal Quadri Gilbert, 32, Covington, disorderly conduct, soliciting money in roadway.
Maria Cardwell, 38, Lithonia, theft by conversion — M.
Odell Ray Marks, 40, Bonds Lake Road, duty to stop at accident; hit and run, reckless driving.
Aijhanae Riddick, 17, Atlanta, probation violation.
Kayleigh Micelle Abbott, 17, Morrison Road, disorderly conduct.
Kimberly Jamie Golden, 37, Lithonia, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Christopher James Lewis, 54, Stone Mountain, pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another.
Gerald Anthony Torres III, 22, Covington, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
Anbrenae Johnson, 20, Lithonia, probation violation.
Roderic Levon Lane, 47, Loganville, probation violation.
Rodrick Laskaun Landrum, 35, Covington, probation violation.
Cedric Lanier Wynn, 17, Almand Creek Drive, theft by taking — F, unlawful for person employed by/associated with street gang to conduct/participate in criminal activity, unlawful for person to acquire/maintain through gang activity or proceeds derived from property, unlawful for person to commit offense with intent to obtain/earn membership in street gang status.
Tyshawn Antonio Pitts, 18, Browning Lane, Street Gang Terrorism Act (2), theft by taking — F, unlawful for person employed by/associated with street gang to conduct/participate in criminal activity, unlawful for person to commit offense with intent to obtain/earn membership in street gang status.
Cedric Lanier Wynn, 17, Almand Creek Drive, hijacking a motor vehicle.
Dymin Aliera Lockhart, 18, Peaks Landing, battery — FV.
Shabria Denai Redmont, 24, Atlanta, probation violation — M.
Najjia Ivette Johnson, 36, Salem Glen Way, theft by shoplifting (less than $300).
Jamil Hysan Alls, 17, Stag Drive, theft by taking — F, unlawful for person employed by/associated with street gang to conduct/participate in criminal activity, unlawful for person to acquire/maintain through gang activity or proceeds derived from property, unlawful for person to commit offense with intent to obtain/earn membership in street gang status.
Dwight Henderson, 19, Janice Lane, theft by taking F, violation of Street Gang Terrorism Act, unlawful for person employed by/associated with street gang to conduct/participate in criminal activity, unlawful for person to commit offense with intent to obtain/earn membership in street gang status.
Tahmir Da Vae Foendoe, 18, Brentwood Crossing, Street Gang Terrorism Act.
Charles Austin Tew, 30, Locust Grove, DUI — alcohol, failure to maintain lane.
Kristin Latavia Imani Green, 19, Benji Boulevard, probation violation.
Angelia Lynn Mote, 48, Fronteria, parole violation.
Jamie Jacauez Ryant, 20, Tall Oaks Drive, disorderly conduct.
Stephen Blake King, 31, Augusta, criminal trespass.
Trenton Lennoris Johnson, 28, Scott Street, fugitive from justice.
Elmore Moe Lewis, 48, Covington, stop sign/yield sign violation, driving without a valid license.
Justisha Wright, 25, St. Clair Drive, theft by conversion — F.
Christian Michael Whitney, 22, Lithonia, tampering with evidence — F.
Sepe Talley, 41, Covington, driving without valid license, no proof of insurance.
Jose Augusto Diaz, 30, Humphries Road, speeding, driving without valid license.
Sophia Grant, 29, Green Valley, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
Orlando Twyman, 38, Surrey Trail, battery — FV.
John Christian Prescott, 32, Covington, following too closely, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
Ta’Don M. Ward-Pimpleton, 18, Austell, entering auto (3).
Kadeem Mark Smith, 27, Stone Mountain, probation violation.
Leroy Bass III, 30, Trelawney Keep, battery — FV.
James Benjamin Frampton, 26, Breman, theft by taking — F, driving without valid license.
Ashley Renae Enrique, 24, Monticello, theft by taking — F.
Nicole Sherie Peters, 24, Atlanta, criminal trespass.
Cachet Dior Reid, 23, Covington, being a party to a crime.
Dejon Riviera Fussell, 18, Stockbridge, disorderly conduct.
Joshua Dominck Landers, 19, Jimi Lane, obstruction of law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
Alonza Walker Fowler, 19, Covington, probation violation.
Kelsey Nichelle Gribbons, 25, Hapeville, probation violation.
Charmaine Marie Randall, 45, Cindy Drive, theft by shoplifting — M.
Jamal Sadarious Harper, 33, Lithonia, wanted person located.
Tracy Lynn Hyde, 49, Millcrest Walk, theft by taking — F.
Shoyemi Motunrayo Omotoke, 33, Country Court, Hands Free Georgia Act, driving without valid license.
Kierra D’Shon Lewis, 30, Gastonia, N.C., probation violation.
Bishaun Acuida Butts, 24, Windridge Drive, no seat belt (18 or older), operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
Parrish Michael Jones, 27, Windridge Drive, failure to maintain lane, DUI — alcohol.
Taurus Lowe, 21, Augusta, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
Danielle De’on Murphy, 26, White Oak Court, DUI — alcohol.
Jimmy Jay Shuman, 48, Rainey Way, DUI — alcohol, no tag lights.
Desmond Antwan Brown, 32, Charleston, S.C. DUI — alcohol, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
Miguel Ramirez, 18, Atlanta, leaving scene of accident with injury.
Eber Ramirez, 24, Atlanta, leaving scene of accident with injury.
Arturo Rublero, 21, Atlanta, leaving scene of accident with injury.
Nyasia Alexus Greene, 23, Lithonia, disorderly conduct, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
Corey Neely, 32, Decatur, battery — FV, obstruction of law enforcement officer.
Temichael Temarrio Lee, 31, Covington, theft by shoplifting — M.
Dennis Mumford, 29, Austell, false statements/writings; conceal facts, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, theft by shoplifting — F, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
George Reid St. Patrick, 51, Covington, entering auto.
Jayde Alexus Herd, 17, Lithonia, disorderly conduct.
Nathaniel Bass, 28, Byron, driving without valid license, theft by receiving stolen property — F.
Deena Palacios, 41, Philadelphia Road, disorderly conduct.
Antonio Moniere Crawford Jr., 28, Rockbridge Drive, probation violation.
Barry Kurt Taylor, 55, Decatur, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
Chelsea Anne Houts, 31, Zingara Road, simple battery, terroristic threats and acts.
Hollis Chadwick Ellison, 46, Smyrna Road, public drunk, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, battery.
Henson Smith, 54, Lithonia, following too closely, DUI — alcohol, no proof of insurance.
Cathy Rozier, 59, Atlanta, DUI — alcohol, speeding.
Drevon Corion Leblanc, 21, Lithonia, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects.
Melody Jean Gray, 21, Stone Mountain, probation violation.
Cassandra Culpepper, 42, Atlanta, DUI — alcohol.
Devin Jamal Johnson, 20, Lithonia, fail to dim lights, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
Shamique Butcher, 37, Covington, simple battery, possession of cocaine.
Justin Noah Jenkins, 28, Oxford, Ala., probation violation.
Jamaal Quadri Gilbert, 32, Covington, criminal trespass.
Demontae Anton Peters, 19, Milton Drive, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
Arlie Tobias Watkins, 26, unknown address, probation violation.
Sedric Lanier Wynn, 17, Almand Creek Drive, unlawful for person employed by/associated with street gang to conduct/participate in criminal activity, unlawful for person to commit offense with intent to obtain/earn membership in street gang status.
Ezequiel Alvarez, 34, Knox Drive, driving without valid license, fail to yield right-of-way at intersection.
Chidi Eze, 31, Hamlet Walk, insurance fraud.
Ravin Cordell Sims, 18, Conley, probation violation.
Brittany J. Swain, 19, Clarkson, simple battery.
Christian Ferrell, 20, Decatur, probation violation.
Wendell Craig Key, 34, River Circle, aggravated assault, theft by taking — M, receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon.
Michael Hector, 28, Lilburn, theft by shoplifting — M.
Samantha Natasha Clarke, 31, Covington, theft by shoplifting — M.
Tresha Colbert, 35, Covington, theft by shoplifting — M.
Charles Kennor Motley Jr., 50, McDonough, fail to yield right-of-way when turning left, operating motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
Andrew James McClennon, 41 Renaissance Way, operating motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
Terry Lamar Lawrence, 41, Creek Crossing, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence