The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.

• Rebecca Nettles, 41, Atlanta, trafficking in cocaine, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.

• Johnthan Smith, 35, Lithonia, speeding, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Tiffany Shaw, 41, Snellville, aggravated assault, criminal damage to property - 2nd degree.

• Micaela Castro-Mendez, 42, Presidential Circle, speeding, driving without valid license.

• Richard Joseph Slater, 26, Pinedale Circle, battery.

• Alex Chancey, 17, no address given, kidnapping, duty to stop at accident, aggravated assault, home invasion - 1st degree, theft by taking - F, armed robbery, exploitation and intimidation of disabled adult.

• Jacob John-Aaron Scott, 33, McDonough, no insurance, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended registration, no current revalidation decal affixed to license, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Romeo Amari Samuel, 20, Atlanta, probation violation.

• Keeeling Larnard Clark, 38, Laurel Court, probation violation.

• Chane Walters, 17, Bermuda Drive, affray (fighting).

• Elizabeth Jean Pichowsky, 19, Monroe, sexual exploitation of children (2).

• Brian Joseph Pettit, 21, Hi Roc Road, probation violation.

• Quanisha Shevonne Howell, 46, Lithonia, probation violation.

• Mehul Amin, 30, Lawrenceville, reckless driving, possession of cocaine, speeding.

• Rashard Christopher Cabane, 25, Delray Beach, Fla., speeding, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Jashaun Robert Henry, 36, Decatur, receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon.

• Jakhobi Domand Bryant, 23, Riverdale, simple battery.

• Jose Juan Macedonio-Francisco, 32, East Point, driving without valid license.

• Aja D. Harper, 22, Peaks Landing, disorderly conduct.

• Kenijah Raechelle Johnson, 17, Hunting Creek, disorderly conduct.

• Antonio M. Vickerie, 39, Covington, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Darryl Kyle Whitehead, 36, Covington, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Kimberly Parbatle Anthony, 32, Goode Road, simple battery.

• Luis Antonio Alvarez, 34, Skyline Drive, no seat belt (18 or older), willful obstruction of law enforcement officer, driving without a valid license, open container.

• Gerardo Louis Garcia-Pascual, 35, Lakeshore Drive, fugitive from justice.

• Hector Sanchez-Cruz, 40, Frontier Drive, traffic signal, driving without valid license.

• Gabriel Alexander Hardeman, 22, Granade Road, theft by taking - M.

• Jaiden Anderson Owens, 18, Garland Way, injuring, tearing down or destruction of mailbox, sale, distribution, possession of dangerous drugs, theft by taking - M.

• Lamonte Quinshawn Hambrick, 27, Union City, probation violation.

• Micah Antwan Still, 18, Atlanta, burglary - 2nd degree (2), theft by taking - F.

• Erica Renae Jones, 28, Lithonia, theft by conversion - F.

• Xavier Demond Richmind, 30, Tucker, probation violation.

• O’Neal Washington, 21, no address given, driving without valid license.

• Demetrius Leshawn Baker, 17, Decatur, possession of pistol or revolver by person under legal age.

• Reginald Davis, 31, Atlanta, forgery - 4th degree - M.

• Johnny Stephens, 47, no address given, loitering and prowling, possession and use of drug-related objects, theft by shoplifting - F

• Keith Lamar Morgan, 57, Decatur, loitering and prowling, theft by shoplifting - F, possession and use of drug-related objects, theft by shoplifting - M.

• Isidro Gutierrez, 45, Moultrie, driving without valid license, Hands Free Ga. Act.

• Alfredo Salasi-Licea, 19, Manatee Drive, driving with suspended license, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects.

• Richard Joseph Slater,26, Pinedale Circle, probation violation.

• Akeem Conner, 27, no address given, battery - FV, criminal trespass, cruelty to children - 3rd degree (3).

• Jalicia Alexis Warner, 26, Hicks Circle, driving without valid license.

• Dante Kitchens, 30, Brian Creek Circle, probation violation (2).

• Vicente Deone Jones Jr., 39, Kinslow Ridge, probation violation (2).

• Sharrod Jamir Scott, 18, Ellenwood, battery.

• Willie Lee Smith Jr., 27, Fawn Court, probation violation.

• Christina Avonell Smith, 45, Church Street, loitering and prowling, theft by taking - M.

• John King, 45, Covington, probation violation.

• Anthony Dee Foushi, 36, Lake Court, probation violation, theft by conversion - F.

• John Donald Hoagland III, 29, New Street, fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, DUI - alcohol.

• Alfredo Salas-Licea, 19, Manatee Drive, no tail lights, possession of Schedule II controlled substance.

• Nicole Diana Davis, 29, Zingara Road, simple battery.

• Melissa Jayme William-Fesko, 31, Iris Glen Drive, DUI-alcohol - controlled substance present, striking fixed object.

• Bailey William Ferguson, 21, Marie Hill Drive, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Shawn Registe, 28, Norcross, speeding.

• Faizul Jiwani, 28, Tucker, DUI - alcohol, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, open container.

• Larry Osborne, 56, King Forest Drive, disorderly conduct.

• Mark Timothy Hurst, 18, St. James Drive, theft by receiving stolen property - M, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.

• Gregory Keith Jr., 32, Lithonia, battery - FV.

• Crystal Rainey Silsbee, 31, Covington, theft by shoplifting - M.

• Shandai Kenzia Ricard, 33, Snellville, illegal parking, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Annette Marie Baptiste, 50, Covington, DUI - alcohol, following too closely, probation violation.

• Paul Kevin Haney, 69, homeless, criminal trespass.

• Bryan Ledwaine Moore, 44, Winding Stream Trail, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Wesley Au Shun Green, 24, Kenilworth Lane, criminal trespass willful obstruction of law enforcement officer, probation violation.

• Carlotta Lynn Huges, 38, Golfview Terrace, theft by receiving stolen property - F.

• Kareen Taylor, 30, Pin Oak Lane, disorderly conduct.

• Christopher Antonio Davis, 43, Lighthouse Way, simple battery, criminal trespass.

• Cheston Alonzo Lett, 30, Old Hickory Lane, Oxford, theft by shoplifting - M, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.

• Tonny Juliao, 32, Covington, speeding, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Ukuku Jospeh Foreman, 23, Lithonia, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass.

• Jyzir Hamilton, 31, Snellville, speeding, driving without valid license, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, fugitive from justice.

• Geraldo Louis Garcia Pascual, 35, Lakeshore Drive, parole violation.

• Cardariaz Antuan Berry, 20, Atlanta, theft by shoplifting - F (2).

• Donnie Earl Cooper, 55, Salem Mill Trail, soliciting money in roadway.

• Travis Gyrell Bradley, 29, East Point, probation violation.

• Destiny Dominique Tower, 23, Covington, theft by shoplifting - M, theft by shoplifting - F.

• Devon TyAndre Perdue, 20, Meadowmist Place, entering auto.

• Dyce Casey Highsmith, 38, Leigh Drive, violation of temporary protective order, cruelty to children - 3rd degree, battery - FV.

• Isaac Demetris King, 26, Thomaston, DUI - alcohol.

• Braden J. Darden, 22, Peaks Landing, duty to stop at accident; hit and run.

• David Banks, 46, Fieldstone View Lane, driving without valid license, knowing driving a motor vehicle on suspended or revoked registration.

M - Misdemeanor, F - Felony, FV - Family Violence

