The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.
• Joseph Alexander Holub, 45, Brunswick, violation of a temporary protective order.
• Mahendra Ramnanne, 39, Brookhollow Circle, rape.
• Edwin Hardwick, 28, Stanton Ridge Way, simple battery.
• Taahirah Faheemah McDaniel, 21, Harvest Grove Lane, aggravated assault, criminal damage to property - 1st degree.
• Timothy Dwayne Smith, 33, Peaks Landing, criminal trespass.
• Raymond Andrew Waterhouse, 53, Lithonia, disorderly conduct.
• Kevin Estrada-Castro, 18, Presidential Circle, aggravated assault, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer, driving without valid license.
• Taylor Elise Wilkins, 22, Country Lane Way, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Derrick Eugene West, 30, Monticello, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Monte Aldine Scott Jr., 29, Tall Oaks Drive, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Justin Rashad Solomon, 20, Wood Bridge Drive, false statements and writings; conceal facts.
• Jamal Mark McDonald, 33, Buford, probation violation.
• Brandy Lynn Simmons, 38, Frances Road, criminal trespass.
• Derrick Bernard Mack, 43, Covington, probation violation.
• Gary St.Clair Kinard, 22, N. Main Street, probation violation.
• Kristal Lashae Maes, 30, Duluth, probation violation.
• Terrill Theodore Holmes, 42, McDonough, probation violation (2).
• Kevin Clyde Kirkman, 53, Social Circle, probation violation.
• Daniel Howard Gay, 52, Lakewood Trail, knowingly driving a motor vehicle with expired registration, probation violation.
• Lawrence Torrell LaFleur, 26, Covington, theft by taking - M.
• Davineo Christopher Bigsby, 30, Lithonia, receipt. possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, reckless conduct.
• William Cagle, 40, Covington, criminal trespass, simple battery - FV.
• Shon Alexander Pope, 49, Moon Drive, failure to maintain lane, no insurance, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Cesar Rubio Tovar Jr., 27, Sara Court, expired tag or revalidation decal, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Jessica Diane Lindsay, 33, Woodridge Drive, DUI - alcohol.
• Kevin Dickson, 29, Atlanta, driving without taillights, open container, disorderly conduct, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Rideya Williams, 22, Covington, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Shemyiah Lashun Simmons, 26, Granade Road, improper headlights, no license on person, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Haven T. Hair, 41, April Drive, criminal damage to property - 2nd degree.
• Ethelene Posey Anderson, 67, Oak Lane, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Nelson Rashard Brown, 30, Stone Bridge Trail, destruction, removal, concealment, encumbrance, etc., probation violation.
• Steven Ray Edwards, 52, Decatur, probation violation.
• Terrell Melvin Swinger, 18, Atlanta, probation violation.
• Stephanie Leona Morgan, 25, Quincey Crossing, simple battery - FV.
• Bryant Juan Stephens, 30, Atlanta, criminal trespass.
• Tony Benay Powell, 50, Rodgers Court, aggravated assault, exploitation and intimidation of disabled adult, threatens, intimidates, or attempt to intimidate, simple battery - FV (2).
• Carlos Jamaal Thompson, 25, Monroe, disorderly conduct.
• Danny Howard Phelps, 55, Locust Drive, fugitive from justice, DUI - alcohol/controlled substance present, failure to maintain lane.
• Lesean Landae Price, 22, Stone Mountain, disorderly conduct (2).
• Hassan Lukunio Sr., 28, Clarkston, disorderly conduct (2).
• Perry Landress, 64, Corley Road, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, simple assault, criminal damage to property.
• Aris V. Billingsley, 28, Covington, simple battery.
• Octavius Dajshaen Carter, 27, Covington, disorderly conduct (2).
• Mamadou Hann, 25, Lawrenceville, disorderly conduct (2).
• Peggy Ann Burtts, 60, Green Valley Drive, false statements/writings; conceal facts, maintaining a disorderly house.
• Ivy C. Allen-Grant, 22, Cowan Road, fugitive from justice.
• Bijon Emanuel Virgo, 29, Lithonia, speeding, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Alfredo Mende Murillo, 30, Country Lane Way, driving without valid license.
• Stephanie Marie Pounds, 32, Lithonia, failure to yield right-of-way, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Maurice Jeremy Williams, 29, Thomasville, battery - FV.
• Christopher Lavelle Houston, 35, Atlanta, financial transaction card fraud (2).
• Patrick Dean Burnette, 36, Covington, probation violation.
• Perry Allyn McIver, 23, Kesmond Drive, aggravated assault, false statements/writings; conceal facts, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, reckless conduct.
• Aleyxandra Dominique Wilkins, 22, Loch Haven Drive, driving without valid license.
• Charles Dejuan Brown, 30, Lithonia, failure to obey traffic control device, knowingly driving a motor vehicle with expired registration, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Trent Xavier Jackson, 25, Stone Mountain, disorderly conduct.
• Jean Andre Alexandre Jr., 37, Belmont Circle, battery.
• Kahri Rayshun Biggs, 17, Daisy Lane, reckless conduct, theft of service - M.
• Reginald Eugene Pittman, 28, McCollum Road, failure to register as sex offender, probation violation.
• Jacob Anthony Quarles, 45, Boar Tusk Road, battery - FV.
• Christopher L. Hullum, 39, Rena Court, obstruction of law enforcement officers, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, driving while license is suspended or revoked, open container, no seat belt (18 or older).
• Chelsea Rebecca Bennett, 21, Cherry Hill Road, theft by taking - M, financial transaction card theft.
• Savannah Renae Lott, 19, Atlanta, speeding, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Michael A. Eckwood, 54, Gulfview Terrace, aggravated assault, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
• Melissa Lynn Ortiz, 35, Irvin Bridge Road, DUI - alcohol/controlled substance present.
• Marcel Hutchinson Sr., 35, Highland Drive, public drunk.
• Marilyn Juanita Roberts, 38, Meadowview Court, aggravated assault.
• Anibal Alfonso Prieto, 38, Tillman Street, simple battery.
• Robert Lapsley Huffman III, 34, Cherry Hill Road, hit and run resulting in serious injury, DUI - alcohol, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Darrell Jackson, 66, Stockbridge, acquiring license plate for purpose of concealment, no proof of insurance, expired tag or revalidation decal.
• Israel Ramirez-Sandoval, 46, White Oak Street, aggravated assault (strangulation), terroristic threats and acts.
• Shanell L. Morgan, 32, Harvest Grove Lane, failure to yield right-of-way, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Dustin Todd Reddish, 34, Northlake Drive, criminal damage to property.
• Marissa K. Jones, 34, Cold Creek Way, battery (2).
• Jason Albert Johnson, 45, Sandhill Drive, criminal trespass, loitering and prowling.
• Tameka Tanese Wright, 32, Covington, DU I- alcohol.
• Shannon Mashay Mahoney, 39, George Place, battery - FV.
• Harold Walker Jr., 49, Covington, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Nery Reginaldo Sical-Pineda, 27, Houston, Texas, speeding, driving without valid license.
• Nicholas Ray Sanders, 37, Mill Crest Walk, aggravated assault.
• Quintavious Edward Purdue, 20, Atlanta, probation violation.
• Deontae Quatez Rushin, 20, Twin Branches Lane, reckless conduct, terroristic threats and acts.
• Timothy Raymond Campbell, 30, Taylorsville, theft by shoplifting - F.
• Lewis Usher, 47, Keswick Village Court, aggravated assault, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, DUI - alcohol/controlled substance present, open container, reckless driving, simple battery - FV.
• Joel Perez, 35, Pommel Court, driving without a valid license.
M - Misdemeanor, F - Felony, FV - Family Violence