The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.

• Laquentin Lamon Thomas, 39, Cape Lane, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Jamariyae Leunte Glover, 27, Covington, possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance, use of communication facilities in commission of crime, probation violation.

• Latonya Law, 48, Decatur, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Raymond Portaatin, 45, Brooklyn, N.Y., theft by shoplifting - F, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.

• Jamari Raymond Hull, 37, Stone Mountain, probation violation.

• Richard Casey Lee, 41, Lithonia, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects.

• Roderick Jewan Gordon, 24, Lithonia, probation violation.

• Oscar Alvarez, 22, Landola Drive, probation violation.

• Anthony Mario Reagan, 32, probation violation.

• Manuel Soto Medina, 58, Rogers Drive, driving without valid license, failure to yield right-of-way.

• Tyrone Lorenzo Taswell, 60, Norcross, theft by shoplifting - F, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

• Rodney Lee Johnson, 52, Salem Woods Drive, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Brion Tiyari Harris, 19, River Street, probation violation.

• Ashley Diane French, 28, Loganville, theft by shoplifting - M.

• Brandon Michael Taylor Johnson, 26, Sigman Industrial Court, probation violation (2).

• Jarone Walter Fuga Clay, 33, Staffordshire Way, disorderly conduct.

• James Edward Brewer, 38, Lawrenceville, probation violation.

• Morgan Sims, 26, Madison, probation violation.

• Roy’yunte Travis Dyson, 21, Augusta, probation violation.

• Lonnie Midget, 60, Norcross, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, possession of Schedule I controlled substance.

• Willie Earl Payden Jr., 40, Harrington Drive, probation violation.

• Sergey Rykhlova, 31, Stonebridge Trace, no brake lights, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Markell D. Redmond, 32, Decatur, speeding, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Ricardo Antonio Maxwell Jr., 27, Cincinnati, Ohio, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Ellis Tyrone Charleston, 30, Millcrest Walk, probation violation.

• Ra’shaan Johnson, 22, Covington, speeding, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Jorda Clements, 29, Covington, simple battery - FV, simple battery.

• Tavarius B. Williams, 28, Lake Capri Road, driving without taillights, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Keyshawn Jaquan Tricksey, 19, Atlanta, armed robbery.

• Gregory Allen McNeely, 34, Covington, expired tag or revalidation decal, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Carlton Ivory Price, 53, Lithonia, theft by conversion - F.

• Joshua Lee Guess, 31, Locust Grove, computer forgery.

• Clarence Wesley Jr., 55, Salem Woods Drive, failure to register as sex offender.

• Alejandro Alvarado-Alejo, 26, Champion Drive, probation violation.

• Tonya Diann Martin, 38, Old Covington Highway, theft by shoplifting - M.

• Henry Grady Walker, 31, Presidential Circle, aggravated battery.

• Jamie Jacquez Ryant, 20, Tall Oaks Drive, reckless conduct.

• Wendy Denise Marshall, 42, Tall Oaks Drive, begin a party to a crime.

• Quenisha Quentella Allen, 24, Atlanta, theft by shoplifting - F, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.

• Brian Chris Jenkins Sr., 45, Saxony Drive, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Anthony Perry Sr., 50, Marietta, Hands Free Georgia Act, failure to maintain lane, possession of Schedule II controlled substance.

• Nisha Leshone Owens, 28, Union City, theft by shoplifting (less than $300).

• Rossano Kreizer Button, 45, Keswick Village Court, driving without valid license.

• Jaheim Wheeler, 17, Bourdon Bell Drive, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

• Mary Kite Martin, 59, Lilburn, striking fixed object, duty to stop at accident; hit and run, DUI-alcohol.

• Dallas Rhule, 25, Woodcrest Drive, DUI-alcohol, open container.

• George Lee Frady, 46, June Drive, DUI-alcohol.

• Dexter D. Pickett, 28, Birmingham, Ala., no seat belt (18 and over), expired tag/not registered, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Jhonathan Armour, 23, Rex, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.

• Julian Edwards, 28, Loganville, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• William Tobias Ervin, 40, Park Place, open container, no insurance, driving without headlights at night, DUI-alcohol, fugitive from justice (2).

• Riannon Nicole Hill, 34, Stone Mountain, DUI-alcohol.

• Rosa Maria Rodriquez, 22, Covington, DUI-alcohol.

• Dakota Lee Milliken, 23, Alpharetta, speeding, reckless driving, DUI-alcohol.

• Tia Lakita Lang, 29, Loganville, endangering a child by driving under the influence, DUI-alcohol.

• Ronald Samuel Hankey, 37, Brentwood Drive, DUI-alcohol.

• Maurice Levy, 31, N. Lauderdale, Fla., DUI-alcohol.

• Jerry Lee Gray, 39, Rockdale Court, public drunk.

• Ira Levon Henderson, 45, Lithonia, DUI-alcohol.

• Alonza Deshaun Fleming, 19, Granade Road, sodomy - F, child molestation.

• Myron Jamahl Russell, 31, Lithonia, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Blair Madison Hogan, 23, Atlanta, probation violation.

• Marian T. Gordon, 77, no address given, disorderly conduct.

• Grisselle Terry, 44, Wellington, Fla., prostitution, possession of cocaine (3).

• Sidney Smith, 60, Almond Road, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.

• Bryan David Fonseco-Arroyo, 28, Covington, driving while license is suspended or revoked, no license on person.

• Austin Lenard Fonville, 17, Snellville, expired tag or revalidation decal, child restraint law (8-17 years), driving without headlights at night, driving without valid license, failure to maintain lane, DUI-drugs, unlawful to possess, display or use, etc., possession of pistol/revolver by person under legal age, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer - F.

• Zenny Maltovany Rosario, 17, Norcross, possession of pistol/revolver by person under legal age, no seat belt (18 or older), purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute, sale of controlled substance.

• Jhonthan Armour, 23, Rex, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Michael Sean Wallace, 49, Lawrenceville, simple battery - FV, battery, cruelty to children.

• Stephanie Virginia Butts, 32, Irwin Bridge Road, simple assault - FV.

• Yanet Licely Vazquez Jeronimo, 42, no address given, driving without valid license.

• Jonathan Glen Williams, 35, Carr Road, failure to maintain lane, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• La’Shanta Renee Haith-Davis, 32, Mansfield, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Harry Albert Green Jr., 30, Atlanta, theft by shoplifting - M.

• Pertie Charles Carter, 24, Briarwood Circle, no brake lights, DUI-alcohol.

• Larry Keith Powell, 58, McDonough, reckless driving, driving while license is suspended or revoked.

• John Smith, 40, Jackson, public indecency.

• Andrew Swann Jr., 56, Decatur, DUI-alcohol, open container, no brake lights.

• Laandre Jajuan Pickett, 23, Pinedale Circle, theft by receiving stolen property - M.

• N’Tyrance Davis, 19, Rock Hill, restricted license violation, fail to yield right-of-way/intersection.

• Richard David Witiw, 35, Arlin Street, DUI-alcohol, endangering a child by driving under the influence (2), expired license, failure to maintain lane.

• Gary McKenneth Burtts, 55, Rena Court, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Melvin Lamar Cook Dennis, 35, Picadilly Court, too fast for conditions, probation violation.

• Albert Constantine Neysmith, 32, Hi Roc Circle, probation violation.

• Baron Rivers, 50, Columbia, S.C., operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Devaill Thomas McCoy Jr., 21, Crossland Drive, possession of Schedule I controlled substance.

• Zion Shamar Brown, 19, Covington, criminal trespass.

• Jevonte Demarcus Norfleet, 27, Callaway Loop, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, probation violation.

• Chardarius Antonio Hyman, 25, Hidden Acres, simple battery.

• Glenn Gregory Payne, 52, Winding Lake Trail, theft by conversion.

• Trakwon Pettis, 24, McDonough, probation violation.

• William Blaine Bryant Davis, 29, Millcrest Walk, probation violation.

• Devin Nola Young, 29, Oxford, expired tag or revalidation decal, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Angela Kay Elder, 50, Zingara Road, probation violation.

• Ronald Cody Jr., 40, Lithonia, speeding, tampering with evidence.

• Daniel Joseph Burdhimo, 23, Quail Run Drive, aggravated assault.

• Gabriel Antoine, 42, Brandon Glen Way, no license plate, open container, DUI-alcohol, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Rick Penn, 24, Charlotte, N.C., forgery - 3rd degree.

M - Misdemeanor, F - Felony, FV - Family Violence

