The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.
• Laquentin Lamon Thomas, 39, Cape Lane, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Jamariyae Leunte Glover, 27, Covington, possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance, use of communication facilities in commission of crime, probation violation.
• Latonya Law, 48, Decatur, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Raymond Portaatin, 45, Brooklyn, N.Y., theft by shoplifting - F, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
• Jamari Raymond Hull, 37, Stone Mountain, probation violation.
• Richard Casey Lee, 41, Lithonia, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Roderick Jewan Gordon, 24, Lithonia, probation violation.
• Oscar Alvarez, 22, Landola Drive, probation violation.
• Anthony Mario Reagan, 32, probation violation.
• Manuel Soto Medina, 58, Rogers Drive, driving without valid license, failure to yield right-of-way.
• Tyrone Lorenzo Taswell, 60, Norcross, theft by shoplifting - F, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Rodney Lee Johnson, 52, Salem Woods Drive, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Brion Tiyari Harris, 19, River Street, probation violation.
• Ashley Diane French, 28, Loganville, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Brandon Michael Taylor Johnson, 26, Sigman Industrial Court, probation violation (2).
• Jarone Walter Fuga Clay, 33, Staffordshire Way, disorderly conduct.
• James Edward Brewer, 38, Lawrenceville, probation violation.
• Morgan Sims, 26, Madison, probation violation.
• Roy’yunte Travis Dyson, 21, Augusta, probation violation.
• Lonnie Midget, 60, Norcross, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, possession of Schedule I controlled substance.
• Willie Earl Payden Jr., 40, Harrington Drive, probation violation.
• Sergey Rykhlova, 31, Stonebridge Trace, no brake lights, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Markell D. Redmond, 32, Decatur, speeding, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Ricardo Antonio Maxwell Jr., 27, Cincinnati, Ohio, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Ellis Tyrone Charleston, 30, Millcrest Walk, probation violation.
• Ra’shaan Johnson, 22, Covington, speeding, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Jorda Clements, 29, Covington, simple battery - FV, simple battery.
• Tavarius B. Williams, 28, Lake Capri Road, driving without taillights, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Keyshawn Jaquan Tricksey, 19, Atlanta, armed robbery.
• Gregory Allen McNeely, 34, Covington, expired tag or revalidation decal, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Carlton Ivory Price, 53, Lithonia, theft by conversion - F.
• Joshua Lee Guess, 31, Locust Grove, computer forgery.
• Clarence Wesley Jr., 55, Salem Woods Drive, failure to register as sex offender.
• Alejandro Alvarado-Alejo, 26, Champion Drive, probation violation.
• Tonya Diann Martin, 38, Old Covington Highway, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Henry Grady Walker, 31, Presidential Circle, aggravated battery.
• Jamie Jacquez Ryant, 20, Tall Oaks Drive, reckless conduct.
• Wendy Denise Marshall, 42, Tall Oaks Drive, begin a party to a crime.
• Quenisha Quentella Allen, 24, Atlanta, theft by shoplifting - F, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
• Brian Chris Jenkins Sr., 45, Saxony Drive, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Anthony Perry Sr., 50, Marietta, Hands Free Georgia Act, failure to maintain lane, possession of Schedule II controlled substance.
• Nisha Leshone Owens, 28, Union City, theft by shoplifting (less than $300).
• Rossano Kreizer Button, 45, Keswick Village Court, driving without valid license.
• Jaheim Wheeler, 17, Bourdon Bell Drive, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Mary Kite Martin, 59, Lilburn, striking fixed object, duty to stop at accident; hit and run, DUI-alcohol.
• Dallas Rhule, 25, Woodcrest Drive, DUI-alcohol, open container.
• George Lee Frady, 46, June Drive, DUI-alcohol.
• Dexter D. Pickett, 28, Birmingham, Ala., no seat belt (18 and over), expired tag/not registered, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Jhonathan Armour, 23, Rex, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
• Julian Edwards, 28, Loganville, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• William Tobias Ervin, 40, Park Place, open container, no insurance, driving without headlights at night, DUI-alcohol, fugitive from justice (2).
• Riannon Nicole Hill, 34, Stone Mountain, DUI-alcohol.
• Rosa Maria Rodriquez, 22, Covington, DUI-alcohol.
• Dakota Lee Milliken, 23, Alpharetta, speeding, reckless driving, DUI-alcohol.
• Tia Lakita Lang, 29, Loganville, endangering a child by driving under the influence, DUI-alcohol.
• Ronald Samuel Hankey, 37, Brentwood Drive, DUI-alcohol.
• Maurice Levy, 31, N. Lauderdale, Fla., DUI-alcohol.
• Jerry Lee Gray, 39, Rockdale Court, public drunk.
• Ira Levon Henderson, 45, Lithonia, DUI-alcohol.
• Alonza Deshaun Fleming, 19, Granade Road, sodomy - F, child molestation.
• Myron Jamahl Russell, 31, Lithonia, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Blair Madison Hogan, 23, Atlanta, probation violation.
• Marian T. Gordon, 77, no address given, disorderly conduct.
• Grisselle Terry, 44, Wellington, Fla., prostitution, possession of cocaine (3).
• Sidney Smith, 60, Almond Road, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
• Bryan David Fonseco-Arroyo, 28, Covington, driving while license is suspended or revoked, no license on person.
• Austin Lenard Fonville, 17, Snellville, expired tag or revalidation decal, child restraint law (8-17 years), driving without headlights at night, driving without valid license, failure to maintain lane, DUI-drugs, unlawful to possess, display or use, etc., possession of pistol/revolver by person under legal age, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer - F.
• Zenny Maltovany Rosario, 17, Norcross, possession of pistol/revolver by person under legal age, no seat belt (18 or older), purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute, sale of controlled substance.
• Jhonthan Armour, 23, Rex, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Michael Sean Wallace, 49, Lawrenceville, simple battery - FV, battery, cruelty to children.
• Stephanie Virginia Butts, 32, Irwin Bridge Road, simple assault - FV.
• Yanet Licely Vazquez Jeronimo, 42, no address given, driving without valid license.
• Jonathan Glen Williams, 35, Carr Road, failure to maintain lane, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• La’Shanta Renee Haith-Davis, 32, Mansfield, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Harry Albert Green Jr., 30, Atlanta, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Pertie Charles Carter, 24, Briarwood Circle, no brake lights, DUI-alcohol.
• Larry Keith Powell, 58, McDonough, reckless driving, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• John Smith, 40, Jackson, public indecency.
• Andrew Swann Jr., 56, Decatur, DUI-alcohol, open container, no brake lights.
• Laandre Jajuan Pickett, 23, Pinedale Circle, theft by receiving stolen property - M.
• N’Tyrance Davis, 19, Rock Hill, restricted license violation, fail to yield right-of-way/intersection.
• Richard David Witiw, 35, Arlin Street, DUI-alcohol, endangering a child by driving under the influence (2), expired license, failure to maintain lane.
• Gary McKenneth Burtts, 55, Rena Court, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Melvin Lamar Cook Dennis, 35, Picadilly Court, too fast for conditions, probation violation.
• Albert Constantine Neysmith, 32, Hi Roc Circle, probation violation.
• Baron Rivers, 50, Columbia, S.C., operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Devaill Thomas McCoy Jr., 21, Crossland Drive, possession of Schedule I controlled substance.
• Zion Shamar Brown, 19, Covington, criminal trespass.
• Jevonte Demarcus Norfleet, 27, Callaway Loop, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, probation violation.
• Chardarius Antonio Hyman, 25, Hidden Acres, simple battery.
• Glenn Gregory Payne, 52, Winding Lake Trail, theft by conversion.
• Trakwon Pettis, 24, McDonough, probation violation.
• William Blaine Bryant Davis, 29, Millcrest Walk, probation violation.
• Devin Nola Young, 29, Oxford, expired tag or revalidation decal, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Angela Kay Elder, 50, Zingara Road, probation violation.
• Ronald Cody Jr., 40, Lithonia, speeding, tampering with evidence.
• Daniel Joseph Burdhimo, 23, Quail Run Drive, aggravated assault.
• Gabriel Antoine, 42, Brandon Glen Way, no license plate, open container, DUI-alcohol, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Rick Penn, 24, Charlotte, N.C., forgery - 3rd degree.
M - Misdemeanor, F - Felony, FV - Family Violence