The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.
• Danny Joe Wilson, 47, Conway, Ark., battery.
• William Randolph Mincey, 27, Springfield, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, failure to keep drugs in original container.
• Justice Estalin Wallace, 26, Stockbridge, probation violation.
• Franklin Jones, 71, Decatur, probation violation.
• Detronte Jarrod Elliot, 26, Lithonia, burglary - 1st degree, theft by taking - M.
• Shedricrica K. Williams, 41, S. Main Street, probation violation.
• Donnie Earl Cooper, 55, Salem Mill Trail, stalking - M, obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Jazmin T’eria Davis, 22, Covington, duty to stop at accident; hit and run.
• Stacy King, 25, Covington, disorderly conduct.
• Jamaal Deontae Lawrence, 23, Oxford, battery, cruelty to children - allowing child to witness, etc.
• Domenic Callaway, 30, no address given, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Abigail Amelia Rivera, 18, no address given, theft by shoplifting (less than $300).
• Reginald Bernard Stephens, 37, Covington, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Masi Lenard Fears, 32, Vernon Court, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Joseph Todd Coddlington Jr., 21, Squire Lane, parole violation.
• Kameen Odai Thomas Jr., 18, Loch Haven Drive, probation violation.
• Marlon Arriaga Morales, 32, Enchanted Lake Drive, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer, criminal damage to property, arson - 1st degree.
• Reginald Bernard Hall, 35, Harvest Grove Lane, duty to stop at accident; hit and run, disorderly conduct, expired tag or revalidation decal.
• Melinda Denise Taplin, 33, Norcross, probation violation.
• Brian Jamal Francisco Harden, 22, Village Place Circle, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Marcus Darnell Barnes, 40, Hemlock Drive, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Michael Lee Munson, 44, Ga. Highway 36, probation violation.
• Austin James Tripps, 32, Denitam Springs, La., expired tag or revalidation decal, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Edward Haberem, 32, Newton, possession of methamphetamine.
• Demario Reshard Jenkins, 37, Lithonia, DUI - alcohol.
• Stephanie Holland Wood, 28, Stockbridge, failure to maintain lane, speeding, DUI - drugs.
• Cameron Dillan Horne, 22, Chesterfield Way, escape.
• Alvin Edgar Hill Jr., 30, Lithonia, forgery - 4th degree - M, theft by taking - M.
• Christopher Jay Fuents, 42, Covington, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, theft by shoplifting - M, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Kristy Latrice Mitchell, 36, Decatur, theft by conversion - F.
• Lalah La’Che Daniel, 28, Monroe, theft by shoplifting (less than $300), possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related object.
• Marlon Arriaga Morales, 32, Enchanted Lake Drive, arson - 1st degree.
• Antoine Mcellean Collins, 47, N. Main Street, cruelty to children - 1st degree, battery - FV.
• Tony Juliao, 32, Lakeridge Drive, possession of firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, Hands Free Georgia Act, no turn signal, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution of controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Natimpris Shadai Johnson, no address given, theft by shoplifting (less than $300).
• Shanae Rieona Harris, 18, Meadow Wind Court, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Keilyn K’Qadasia Pinckney, 24, Cross, S.C., operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Christian Owens, 18, Garland Way, statutory rape.
• Antonio Trend Brewer, 34, Covington, no proof of insurance, expired tag or revalidation decal.
• Demander Marques Smith, 20, Lithonia, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, following too closely, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Justin Leon Hardemon, 19, Riverdale, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer, speeding, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Arabiyah Nika Bethea, 19, Windcrest Drive, speeding, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Camilo Jose Cedeno-Gonzalez, 27, Domi, Fla., failure to signal, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Daryl Coleman, 23, Big Horn Court, driving without valid license, driving without headlights in dark.
• Jeanne Michelle Tunc, 35, Marietta, probation violation.
• Dexter Eugene Sheperd, 52, Covington, murder.
• Hope Marie Peavy, 39, Rockview Lane, reckless conduct, obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Christopher Clark Kraft, 32, E. Fairview Road, Stockbridge, burglary - smash and grab.
• Jodi Ann Ledrew, 31, Westminster Lane, burglary - 1st degree.
• Marquise Bernard Warren, 29, Windridge Drive, carrying a concealed weapon.
• Teairia Victoria Iverson, 32, Chicago, Ill., probation violation.
• Robert Francis Woodley, 32, Social Circle, criminal trespass, battery.
• Frank Sinatra Waltower, 18, Covington, , possession of pistol/revolver by person under legal age, carrying weapons within school safety zone.
• Brandon Delloyd Walker, 25, Wall Street Drive, DUI - alcohol.
• Rashonda Toran, 18, Country Trace, battery, affray (fighting).
• Denzel Cortez Smith, 22, Covington, battery, affray (fighting).
• Bri’asia Anderson-Goodman, 18, Lithonia, battery, affray (fighting).
• Isaiah Carrol, 23, Covington, battery, affray (fighting).
• Anthony Mario Reagan, 31, Spring Street, armed robbery, rape.
• Christopher Clark Kraft, 32, Westminster Lane, reckless driving, fleeing/attempting to elude police officers, reckless conduct, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Amy Jean Sloan, 48, Pine Log Road, DUI - alcohol.
• Christopher Neil Jurek, 50, Classic Drive, battery.
• Cameron Culvet Williams, 47, Decatur, driving without valid license.
• Lashika Chappell, 31, Jacksonville, simple battery - FV (2), theft by taking - F.
• Delores Angelina Zepeda, 26, Decatur, duty to stop at accident; hit and run.
• Taylor Elizabeth Grise, 25, Elcot Way, probation violation.
• Sabrina C. Hill, 56, Hill Drive, DUI - alcohol, DUI - multiple substances, failure to maintain lane.
M - Misdemeanor, F - Felony, FV - Family Violence