The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.
• Shamekia Nicole Tolliver, 40, Bob White Lane, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Evan T. Cooper, 51, Kennesaw, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Errol Andrew Foster, 52, Locust Drive, child molestation, sexual battery - M, probation violation.
• Samuel Kris Yochum, 30, Surrey Trail, criminal trespass.
• Tracey Ann Morrison, 42, Tall Oaks Circle, simple battery - FV
• Joshua Terrell Manuel, 35, Tall Oaks Circle, DUI - glue, aerosol, etc., duty to stop at accident; hit and run (2), following too closely (2), improper lane usage.
• Quamell Lamonte Saunders, 224, Millcrest Walk, probation violation.
• Kristopher Deangelo Durden, 27, Pleasant Hill Road, duty to stop at accident; hit and run.
• Allan Manuel James, 39, Lithonia, driving without valid license, illegal parking.
• Matthew Shane Lester, 36, Covington, theft by taking - F (2), entering auto .
• Marcus Isaiah Johnson, 28, Buford, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes (2), possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, fraudulent driver’s license or ID card, theft by receiving stolen property - F.
• Joshua Rashad Berry, 28, McDonough, theft by taking - F.
• Mark Anthony Rahim, 43, Loganville, reckless driving, failure to obey traffic officer.
• Jason Allen Crawford, 37, Magnolia Drive, theft by conversion - F.
• Camau Kabeeba Green, 32, Trelawney Drive, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Jeremy Darrell Anderson Sr., 29, Hanover Lane, acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identity. no proof of insurance, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Rachel Deshaun Moon, 22, Hampton, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Destiny Nicole Moore, 23, Monticello, probation violation.
• Destiny Love Parker, 26, unknown address, child molestation.
• Gustavo Isbeky Oritz-Ochoa, 28, Grayson, driving without valid license, speeding.
• Taylor Justin Holloman, 27, Gulfport, Miss., driving without valid license.
• Robert Edward Blackman, 22, Carr Road, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Shawn Clarke, 46, Covington, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Christopher Lee Gutshall, 45, Zingara Road, battery.
• Abraham Ezkiel Williams, 47, Flagstone Court, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended or revoked registration, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Michael Lee Munson, 44, Greenview Avenue, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Aaron Reeve Lavail Padgett, 29, Eans, theft by receiving stolen property - M.
• Rodricus Demetrius Parks, 29, Atlanta, probation violation.
• Dewayne Deon Thomas, 42, Lithonia, probation violation.
• Dwight Cortez Sulllivan, 46, Decatur, criminal trespass, simple battery.
• Rouzier Dorce, 34, Lithonia, probation violation.
• Ma’Kiah Isaiah Gilchrist, 17, Bell Road, theft by taking - F.
• Walter Donnell Jordan Jr., 33, address not given, theft by conversion - F.
• Tommy Lee Marshall, 36, Bell Road, possession of Schedule I controlled substance (2), failure to keep drugs in original container.
• Javi Axeno Blankinship, 18, Snellville, carrying weapon without license, driving without valid license, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer, reckless driving, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, fleeing or attempting to elude police, theft by receiving stolen property - F (2).
• Michelle Lynne Leach, 33, Lake Court, probation violation.
• Xavier Bernard West, 39, Bridgewater Way, receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon, aggravated assault, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, driving without valid license, robbery.
• Kendall Terrill Finch, 28, Lost Forest Lane, DUI - alcohol.
• Taylor Elise Wilkins, 22, Parkmoor Drive, probation violation.
• Rickey Lee Porter Jr., 24, Sigman Road, probation violation.
• Overton Winfred Booth, 19, Woodbridge Drive, probation violation.
• Akira Martisse Johnson, 26, Lithonia, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Nadir Yusuf Shad, 22, Snellville, they by receiving stolen property - M.
• Joseph Wayne Kirk, 41, N. Main Street, obstruction of law enforcement officer, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Stephen Littlejohn, 28, Savannah, DUI - alcohol, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Ronshuntae D. Murrah, 41, Briar Creek Court, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked, probation violation.
• Bernabe Baltazar De La Cruz, 50, Loganville, driving without valid license.
• Jerry L. Ladler, 61, Covington, DUI - alcohol.
• Willie B. Hentz, 52, Channing Drive, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Nataki Montgomery, 49, Rhodes Walk, DUI - alcohol.
• Jessica Lynn Burkes, 35, Havenwood Drive, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Samuel Jessie Wright III, 40, Decatur, DUI - alcohol, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Michael Sean Wallace, 49, Lawrenceville, probation violation.
• Shadericka Laqueen Peters, 31, Jacksonville, duty to stop at accident; hit and run, following too closely.
• Eugene D. Daniel, 51, Atlanta, probation violation.
• Tyler Jordan Schlapman, 26, Ralph Road, probation violation.
• Emmanuel Del’Vicchio Lett, 42, Thornbey Way, battery - FV (2), cruelty to children - 3rd degree.
• Brittany Ann Nolan, 21, Covington, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Chiavante Rahman, 28, Big Horn Court, probation violation.
• Adam Michael Slivka, 28, Parker Road, cruelty to children - 3rd degree, battery - FV.
• Christina Melissa Turner, 32, Ellenwood, reckless conduct.
• Latoya Sichern, 37, Shiver Boulevard, DUI - alcohol, failure to maintain lane, violation of Move Over law.
• Kimberly Anne Finklea, 43, Stockbridge, probation violation.
• Hipolito Marrero, 37, Norcross, driving without valid license, speeding.
• Diante Kitchens, 30, Brian Creek Circle, battery - FV.
• Christina Clary, 41, Social Circle, probation violation, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
• Roynesha Elizabeth Thigpen, 23, Country Lane Way, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, driving without valid license, knowingly driving motor vehicle with suspended or revoked registration.
• Quincy Ellis, 41, Peaks Landing, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Brittany Rockett, 19, Covington, disorderly conduct.
• Philip Esmond Allen IV, 17, Old Mill Trail, simple assault, battery.
• Sidney Lanier Campbell, 69, Decatur, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Nakia Ayeisha Carter, 36, Covington, battery - FV.
• Donnie Earl Cooper, 55, Salem Mill Trail, soliciting money in roadway.
• Adrian Karl Hare, 56, Atlanta, probation violation.
• Idris Aleem English, 25, Northlake Drive, simple battery - FV.
• James Prayer, 27, Stone Mountain, public drunk, aggravated assault, enticing a child for indecent purposes (3).
• Derenda Nicole Hightower, 37, Decatur, driving without valid license.
• Amber Rae Swank-Metro, 20, Ga. Highway 212, probation violation.
• Ivy Le Grooms, 50, Pompano Beach, Fla., possession of cocaine.
• William Fludd, 29, Wild Rose Street, speeding, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Demarcus Dante Rushing, 26, Pamela Drive, public drunk.
M - Misdemeanor, F - Felony, FV - Family Violence