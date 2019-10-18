The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.

• Philding Jeremiah McCollumn, 31, Country Walk Way, battery - FV.

• Jourdan Kenyada McClain, 26, Covington, possession of Schedule I controlled substance.

• Dominique Alexander Webb, 26, Stockbridge, probation violation.

• Yaril Martinez, 17, Ga. Highway 20, Conyers, affray (fighting).

• Trixy Jones, 44, Monroe, probation violation.

• Christopher Antonio Kelly, 25, Covington, theft by shoplifting - M.

• Montese Brinkley, 32, Atlanta, theft by taking - M.

• Jacob Anthony Quarles, 46, Boar tusk Road, probation violation.

• Robert Demario Allison, 24, East Point, computer trespass (4), financial transaction card fraud (6).

• Ricardo Reynard Clark, 55, Riverdale, theft by deception - F.

• Amani Qiana Mosely, 22, Bowie, Md., theft by shoplifting (less than $300).

• Ciera Denise Smith, 26, Lithonia, driving without valid license.

• Skyy Coley, 21, Washington, D.C. theft by shoplifting (less than $300).

• Rasheita Levette Thompson, 28, Tillman Street, driving without a valid license, failure to maintain lane.

• Dawn Yvonne Bundy, 62, W. Iris Drive, speeding, signature on citations required.

• Maura Jean Wells, 28, Brians Creek Drive, theft by taking - M.

• Leslie Rochelle Sims, 49, S. Locust Drive, fail to yield right-of-way - turning left, operation of motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Ashton Gresham-Chisholm, 26, Briar Creek Court, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

• Kiera A. Roberson, 24, Lithonia, DUI - alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

• Montese Brinkley, 32, Atlanta, terroristic threats and acts.

• Calvin Eugene Miller, 69, Pin Oak Lane, driving without valid license, no brake lights or working turn signal.

• Brandon J. Whaley, 33, Gwinnett, operation of motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Melissa Ray Donat, 39, Woodland Circle, simple battery - FV.

• Lance Allen Pledger, 34, Fairway Court, disorderly conduct.

• Cherri Delorioa Bailey, 50, Rockmont Circle, driving without tag light, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Roderick Jewan Gordon, 24, Lithonia, driving without taillights.

• Richard Artiuro Aranda Majano, 20, Oak Forest Drive, failure to maintain lane.

• William Kirkland Royster, 42, Duluth, pandering - M, possession of Schedule I controlled substance.

• Keyonest Rontae Brown, 38, Social Circle, DUI - drugs, failure to maintain lane, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Marshall Olgesby, 54, Atlanta, probation violation.

• Lorimar Pierre Bowers, 26, Lithonia, probation violation.

• Frederick Lanier Bennett, 61, Tall Oaks Street, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, theft by shoplifting - M, reckless conduct.

• Ray A. Lezama, 52, Marshall Lane, no proof of insurance, expired tag or revalidation decal, theft by shoplifting - M.

• Xavier Bernard West, 38, Pinedale Circle, probation violation.

• Pedro Flores-Adan, 35, Robin Drive, disorderly conduct (2).

• Vincent Allen, 44, Salem Church Road, battery, aggravated assault.

• Marvin Leon Jackson, 69, Covington, disorderly conduct (2).

• Richard Dee Thompson, 53, Bethlehem, forgery - 1st degree (4), theft by taking - F (4).

• Timothy Butts, 46, Lithonia, disorderly conduct (2).

• Ashley Michelle Claude, 23, Covington, criminal trespass.

• Jaylen Cameron, 35, Covington, disorderly conduct (2).

• Delmar Blackman, 35, Rena Court, probation violation.

• Matthew Christopher Tate, 31, Stone Mountain, disorderly conduct (2).

• William Jamal Smith, 22, Hunting Creek Lane, disorderly conduct (2).

• Carl Phillips Jr., 37, Baywood Court, improper headlights, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Roderick Jewan Gordon, 24, Lithonia, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession and use of a drug-related object.

• Rachael Levanway, 31, Covington, theft by taking - M.

• Richard Arturo Aranda-Majano, 20, Oak Forest Drive, DUI-drugs, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects.

• Daniel Eugene Mahaffey, 45, Clairmont Lane, probation violation, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

• Lloyd Anthony Martin, 21, Lake St. James, probation violation.

• Frederick Lanier Bennett, 51, Tall Oaks Street, probation violation.

• Vincent Allen, 45, Salem Church Road, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution of controlled substance, receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon.

• Sydnee Nesbitt, 17, Lithonia, theft by shoplifting - M.

• Savannah Monique Nesbitt, 20, Lithonia, theft by shoplifting - M.

• Antonio Day’von Ware, 17, Lithonia, theft by shoplifting (less than $300).

• Corey Lavon Ware, 20, Lithonia, theft by shoplifting (less than $300).

• Amy Kristen Langway, 28, McDonough, criminal trespass.

• Benjamin Michael Fox, 25, Sweet Briar Lane, public drunk.

• Gerrick Wright, 29, Green Valley Drive, disorderly conduct.

• Travon Dalleon Cooper, 21, Covington, theft by receiving stolen property - F, tampering with evidence - F, loitering and prowling.

• Arlie Dwayne Johnson, 39, Loganville, false statements/writings; concealing facts, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.

• Maura Jean Wells, 28, Brians Creek Drive, theft by taking - F.

• Angela Taylor, 45, Scene Brook Trail, theft by shoplifting - M.

• Belinda Brown Brantley, 60, Northside Drive, battery - FV.

• Natoshia Davis, 30, Horse Shoe Springs Court, theft by conversion - F.

• Travoul M. Franklin, 41, Snellville, reckless driving.

• Steven Keller, 41, no address given, public drunk.

• Juan Carlos Ortega, 31, Mountain View, criminal trespass.

• Serena Ann Mathias, 46, Country Trace, theft by shoplifting - M.

• Anthony Deshauwn Walker, 24, Lithonia, expired tag or revalidation decal, driving without taillights, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on revoked or suspended registration, no proof of insurance, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Kenneth Lane Stodghill, 61, Loganville, acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identity of vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Kendal Durrell Dennis, 30, Covington, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

• Bobby Harper Jr., 38, Old McDonough Highway, incest, pandering - M.

• Angelia Lynn Mote, 48, Frontera Drive, public indecency.

• Matthew James Burnette, 20, Yarbrough Road, theft by taking - F.

• John Wesley Edwards, 31, Flat Shoals Road, theft by deception - M.

• David Reid, 25, Harvest Grove Lane, financial transaction card fraud.

• Angel Martinez, 37, Hollywood, Fla., expired tag or revalidation decal, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Angyl Bearden, 20, Nugget Drive, driving without a valid license, no tag lights.

• Jennifer Ann Smith, 44, McDonough, prostitution.

• Brian Willaford, 22, felony fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, duty to stop at accident; hit and run, speeding, striking fixed object.

• Jerry Matt Whitley, 42, Sheffield Road, failure to register as sex offender.

M - Misdemeanor, F - Felony, FV - Family Violence

