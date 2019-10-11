The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.
• Cameron Reid, 21, Willow Shoals Drive, possession methamphetamine,
possession and use of drug-related objects, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Alonzo Stephan Hagwood, 34, Newport News, Va., probation violation, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Michael Edward Littlejohn, 48, Ga. Highway 20, Covington, possession and use of drug-related items.
• Maurice Howard Baker, 47, Lithonia, probation violation.
• Michael Dale Lavigne, 34, Stockbridge, possession of sawed-off shotgun, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution of controlled substance (2), receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon, failure to keep drugs in original container.
• Gerard Leonard Grace, 53, Melody Bridge Court, probation violation.
• John Willie Blackwell, 27, Gum Court, Covington, probation violation.
• Terrell Devaur Turner, 24, Willow Oak Way, speeding, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Chelsea Patricia Johnson, 21, Lawrenceville, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, acquiring license plate for purpose of concealment, etc., operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Lemuel L. Hayles, 30, Odyssey Turn, probation violation.
• Jashaunda Tykiara Bettis, 17, Parker Road, battery.
• Carlo Danmonta Taylor, 26, Brandon Glen Way, probation violation.
• Tykiah Lantia McClendon, 37, Decatur, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Michael Anthony Rowe, 38, Ga. Highway 20, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Angel Sherice Linka, 30, Monroe, probation violation.
• Walter Jernigan, 44, Decatur, theft by shoplifting - M, possession of cocaine, possession and use of drug-related object.
• Cory Jay Clark, 29, Bishop, Hands Free Georgia Act.
• Gikonyo Mwangi, 24, Rock Mill Lane, knowingly driving on suspended registration, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Tiffany Michelle Maness, 35, Wyndmount Way, Covington, probation violation.
• Victor Marcos Ramos, 40, Oak Hill Circle, Covington, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Stephanie Nettles, 49, no address given, driving without a valid license, driving without headlights in dark, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
• Latoyn Anwon Whitner, 40,, Yellow Street, no tag lights, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Eric Lamar Gunn II, 28, Whitecrest Circle, obtaining or attempting to obtain dangerous drugs.
• Aidaermenia Batista, 24, Opa Locka, Fla., willful obstruction of law enforcement officer, simple battery against police officer/LE dog (3), terroristic threats and acts.
• Terry Michael Weaver, 57, Lakeview Drive, probation violation, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
• Luis Alberto Reyes, 35, Frontier Drive, giving false name, birthdate or address to law enforcement officer.
• Troy Kohran Frye, 50, Riverdale, forgery - 3rd degree (2).
• Durell Marquett Hull, 21, Lithonia, probation violation.
• Rosa Elivira Alvarez, 33, Lakeshore Drive, driving without a valid license, Hands Free Georgia Act.
• Izsaiah Godjuwyn Coleman, 19, Atlanta, theft by receiving stolen property - M.
• Robert Rodney Jones, 59, Tall Oaks Lane, public drunk.
• Twonida Battle, 35, Stone Mountain, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Sergio Enrique Gutierrez, 17, Irwin Bridge Road, driving without valid license.
• Sierra Jovan Lewis, 24, St. James Drive, theft of lost or mislaid property.
• Eric Sundman, 54, Lilburn, probation violation.
• Nicholas Michael Agee, 26, Eastmont Drive, DUI - alcohol.
• Natnale Gifan, 25, Stone Mountain, no brake lights, violation/Move Over Law, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended registration, no proof of insurance, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Jameka Yancey, 41, no address given, theft by shoplifting - M, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
• Joseph Lewis Hubbard II, 34, Navajo Trail, Covington, duty to stop at accident; hit and run, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, fleeing/attempting to elude police officer, theft by receiving stolen property - F.
• Mary Elizabeth Freeman, 25, Irwin Bridge Road, simple battery - FV.
• Ibrahim Muhammad Mahai, 20, Decatur, probation violation.
• Tyler Michael Obrecht, 24, Madison, theft by conversion - F.
• William Clyde Blake, 72, Atlanta, possession of cocaine, open container, identity fraud, financial transaction card fraud, failure to maintain lane, failure to signal, financial transaction card theft, identity theft fraud (15).
• Sandra Lynn Heyser, 58, Calhoun, tampering with evidence - F, possession and use of drug-related object, interference with government property - M.
• Brandon Lee Glass, 32, Lithonia, theft by taking - F.
• Jeremiah Alan Brown, 34, Ga. Highway 212m Covington, battery - FV, aggravated assault.
• Marlene Sharper, 38, Cheraw, S.C., identity fraud, crossing state/county guard lines with contraband, possession and use of drug-related objects, identity theft fraud (16).
• Laquan Hugh-Von Lucas, 33, Loch Haven Drive, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Allison Teresa Andrews, 45, Starr Road, disorderly conduct.
• Tenisha Charmyse Tillman, 30, Old Concord Corner, duty to stop at accident; hit and run, striking fixed object.
• Demetrius Leshawn Baker, 17, Decatur, violation of probation, driving with a valid license.
• Rachael Nephertte Maddix, 30, Lakeview Drive, aggravated assault.
• David Javon McCollough Jr., 31, Rochester, N.Y., giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
• Cheri Shantia Eafford, 33, Tanglewood Way, simple battery.
• Clarence Dean Alford, 66, Horseshoe Springs, criminal attempt to commit a felony, violation of the Georgia RICO Act.
• Shaconda Sherri Gibbs, 28, Monroe, probation violation.
• Shamar Kristopher Harris, 23, Stone Mountain, probation violation.
• Larry Bernard Bryant, 59, Chestnut Oak Court, improper window tint, driving without a valid license, possession of cocaine.
• Jordan Anthony Shepard, 28, Grayson, no insurance, expired tag, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Alexander McClary, 46, Springwood Drive, expired license, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
• Priscilla Espinosa, 23, Oakdale Road, DUI- alcohol, failure to maintain lane, traffic signal.
• D’Nard Antwaan Mackey, 39, Plantation Boulevard, driving without valid license, driving without taillights.
• Ricardo Gomez, 22, Ga. Highway 20, criminal damage to property - 2nd degree.
• Prince Jordan, 21, Hurst Road, probation violation.
• Chyna Breu-Symone Dailey, 20, Brynlyn Court, theft by shoplifting (less than $300).
• Ashley Lynn Adams, 35, Casablanca Drive, fugitive from justice.
• Deborah Constance Sanders, 65, Dressage Ridge, following too closely, duty to stop at accident; hit and run.
• Tamika Whittenburg, 47, Lakeview Drive, simple battery - FV
• Felipe Nery Lopez-Avalas, 30, Magnolia Drive, driving without valid license.
• Elijahwon Quintrell Jefferies, 20, Walnut Street Porterdale, probation violation.
• David Lee Cherry, 51, Decatur, probation violation.
• Deronte Larondas Austin, 45, Ellenwood, probation violation.
• Sharod Jamir Scott, 18, Ellenwood, driving without valid license.
• Christopher Chicory Stone, 36, Victoria Boulevard, Oxford, battery.
• Samantha Renee Springer, 37, Helen Road, Covington, financial transaction card fraud.
• Brian Tony Glover, 33, Bethel Road, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Montese Brinkley, 32, Atlanta, criminal trespass, battery.
• Alicia Hewitt, 36, Cindy Drive, simple battery - FV.
• Andrew Anthony Brown, 35, Loganville, aggravated assault.
• Marion Dwayne Gooden, 40, Atlanta, driving without valid license, improper passing/passing on right.
• Alvin Thomas Dent, 46, Decatur, probation violation.
• Jonathon Ricco Douthit, 33, no address given, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Gerald Lewis Carter, 37, Lithonia, disorderly conduct.
• Lentanya Yvette Butcher, 45, Fox Meadow Drive, Covington, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, speeding.
M - Misdemeanor, F - Felony, FV - Family Violence