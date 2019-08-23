The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.

• Courtney Bacon, 22, Loganville, disorderly conduct.

• Stephanie Ree Clark, 32, Elcar Way, theft by receiving stolen property - M, identity theft fraud, probation violation.

• Rodney Justice Morris, 52, Atlanta, forgery - 1st degree, identity fraud.

• Alejandro Alvarado-Alejo, 26, Champion Drive, probation violation (2).

• Amariya Zha’nae Cauley, 18, Lanella Parkway, theft of lost or mislaid property.

• Wesley Allen Chisholm, 26, Weatherstone Circle, duty to stop at accident; hit and run.

• Thomas Ray Berryhill, 28, Covington, theft by conversion - F.

• Alexzandra Timm, 17, Morrison Road, simple battery - FV.

• Bryanna Charrisse Turner, 24, Peaks Landing, violation of probation.

• Destiny Sparkle Semple, 20, Covington, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.

• Jaylon Sloan, 19, Windsor Creek Drive, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.

• Ahli Ahman Johnson, 19, Plantation Boulevard, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, no proof of insurance, driving without valid license.

• Christopher Matthew Baker, 26, Locust Grove, probation violation.

• Joseph Jeffrey Rollins, 41, E. Lake Drive, battery - FV.

• Brandon Scott Goodman, 38, Fieldcrest Walk, probation violation

• Erik Lawayne Roy, 22, Lithonia, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Mikal Quinton Strong, 37, Stone Mountain, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Cordarious Johnson, 24, Decatur, receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.

• Maya Stormier, 39, Lithonia, theft by receiving stolen property - F, buy sell, etc. motor vehicle or part, obstructing an intersection, traffic signal.

• Eddie White Jr., 38, Honeycomb Drive, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Christian Michael Whitney, 222, Lithonia, probation violation.

• Terry Giovanni Blair, 24, Fieldstone View Lane, probation violation.

• Timothy Jerome Beauford, 31, Ellis Drive, probation violation.

• Ke’Rodrick Brown, 23, Covington, driving without valid license.

• Titus Harvey, 34, Peaks Landing, disorderly conduct, aggravated assault, cruelty to children - 3rd degree.

• Alexis Letisha Anderson, 26, Keswick Village, reckless driving.

• Robert L. Huffman, 34, Cherry Hill Road, driving without valid license, driving without taillights.

• Ruth N. Maldonado, 35, Powder Springs, harassing phone calls.

• Charles Garfield Youngblood, 57, Ellenwood, probation violation.

• Marquis Cherrod Triplett, 22, Harvest Grove Lane, probation violation.

• Timothy Wayne Crowe, 49, Loganville, probation violation.

• Uriel Plancarte, 23, Armour Drive, probation violation.

• Devin Letice Hawkins, 28, Covington, theft by shoplifting (less than $300), possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.

• William Lamar Cagle Jr., 40, Covington, simple battery - FV.

• Sabrina Marie Beck, 36, Landola Drive, theft by taking - F, probation violation.

• Malcolm Arthur Barnes, 25, no address given, theft by shoplifting - M.

• Stephen Joe Roszelle, 63, Tinsley Road, terroristic threats and acts.

• Willie Edward McCoy, 39, Ga. Highway 138, battery - FV.

• Tajuana Me’arra Kimble, 25, Avondale Drive, probation violation.

• Antone Dedra Hinton-Leonard, 24, 2nd Avenue, probation violation.

• Kelton Edwards, 29, Stone Mountain, destruction, removal, concealment, encumbrance, etc.

• Jeauna Turner, 25, Atlanta, forgery - 4th degree - M.

• Curley Farris, 40, Country Club Drive, aggravated assault.

• Kevin Leroy Ford, 31, Griffin, simple battery - FV.

• Jeremy Lawrence, 26, Chelsea Park Lane, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, probation violation.

• Juan Erasmo Rodriguez, 34, Woodridge Drive, driving without valid license.

• Ashley Brianne Reed, 17, Mountain View Circle, driving without valid license.

• Nicolas Tejada-Rodriguez, 43, Wesley Way, driving without valid license.

• Chiavante Rahman, 28, Browning Lane, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, speeding.

• Eddie Hill, 19, Covington, speeding, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Krystle Romain, 30, Mansfield, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Devin Letice Hawkins, 28, Scarlet Lane, probation violation.

• Melvin Eugene Lowe, 38, Millstone Manor, violation of Move Over law, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• April Joy Monroe, 38, Cherry Hill Road, simple battery.

• Darius Jamar Williams, 33, Sigman Road, disorderly conduct, no proof of insurance, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Clifford Demorris Cooke, 59, Ellenwood, probation violation, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Gregoria Vaquerio Salazar, 51, Windgate Circle, driving without valid license.

• Latavis Christopher Fallin, 23, Rockmont Circle, false imprisonment (2), sexual battery - M, public indecency.

• Deandre Henderson, 18, Locomotive Drive, reckless conduct.

• Jasmine F. Okokhere, 32, Lithonia, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.

• Ciara Ashante Chapman, 26, Turnstone Drive, speeding, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Tyrone Eugene Toney Jr., 25, Bartlett Avenue, speeding (2), possession of Schedule I controlled substance (2).

• Kameryn Luann Kirkpatrick, 28, Covington, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Tony Eugene Jackson, 22, Atlanta, possession of Schedule I controlled substance (2).

• Peter Anthony Jackson, 35, Snellville, escape - F, probation violation (3).

• Irving Ordonez-Garcia, 38, no address given, parole violation.

• Mauricio Aguilar Infante, 27, Kansas City, Mo., theft by shoplifting - M.

• Jeremy L. Maddox, 33, Covington, criminal trespass.

• Ralph Blackmon Jr., 50, Carr Road, improper passing/passing on the right.

• Jason Gerald Flerismond, 23, Bridgestone Circle, criminal trespass.

• Joshua Williams, 21, Covington, probation violation.

• Mark Eugene Harper, 58, Birmingham, Ala., probation violation.

• Romaine Christopher Stewart, 24, Decatur, financial transaction card fraud (2).

• James Otis Cambridge, 40, Atlanta, possession of methamphetamine.

• Akie Bashier Gill, 20, Stone Mountain, probation violation.

• Gabriela Cabrera, 18, Magnolia Drive, driving without valid license.

• Deontae Marcus Montgomery, 26, Lithonia, no brake lights or working turn signals, disorderly conduct, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Malcom Arthur Barnes, 25, N. Main Street, theft by taking - M.

• Kali Rose Burkett. 30, Kathy Lane, simple assault, criminal trespass.

M - Misdemeanor, F - Felony, FV - Family Violence

