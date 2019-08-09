The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.

• Romeo Le Cotton, 21, Riverdale, probation violation.

• Jamone Ikee Epps, 40, Armour Drive, probation violation.

• Antoine Dontae Wallace Jr., 21, Brians Way, theft by shoplifting - F.

• Aaron Leon King, 21, Decatur, probation violation.

• Reynald Ricky Baralatier, 35, Riverdale, theft by taking - F, receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon, parole violation.

• Jason S, McAfee, 29, Adrian Circle, humane treatment of animals.

• Daeron Collington, 37, Norcross, following too closely, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Terry Giovanni Blair, 24, Fieldstone View Lane, tampering with evidence - F, interference with government property.

• Stephen Paul Minton Jr., 37, Jackson, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.

• Jasmine Janae Canty, 18, Walker Road, theft by shoplifting - M.

• Kania Evaliyah Smith,17, Covington, theft by shoplifting - M.

• Kashaun Devon Hutcherson, 24, Covington, theft by shoplifting - M.

• Heli Cervantes, 20, Laurel Lane, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.

• Tracey Gross, 48, Covington, driving without valid license.

• Judah Oscar Grodon, 19, Jolane Terrace, forgery - 2nd degree.

• Jardale Austin Williams, 19, Lithonia, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer, theft by receiving stolen property - M, carrying a concealed weapon.

• Cameron Q. Nolley, 18, River Garden Circle, theft by taking - F, criminal trespass.

• Bernard Kevin Astwood, 58, New Haven Place, theft by lost or mislaid property.

• Deena Nichole Palacio-Lugo, 41, Philadelphia Road, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, entering auto, criminal trespass.

• Scotty Jay Thedy, 39, Ebenezer Road, wrong class of license.

• Christopher Bernard Gunsby, 44, Stone Mountain, forgery - 1st degree (3).

• Tahleek Rahsaan Hale, 25, Forest Villa Drive, aggravated assault against law enforcement (2), aggravated assault (2), duty to stop at accident; hit and run (2), reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, driving without valid license, interference with government property - F.

• Mark Antonio White, 18, Covington, probation violation.

• Adrian Bernard Potts, 29, Forest Park, probation violation.

• Alonte Reed, 19, Pinedale Circle, theft by shoplifting - M.

• Dennis Kearse, 20, Granite Drive, theft by taking - F.

• Joshua Brian Thompson, 26, Fieldstone View Lane, criminal trespass, willful obstruction or hindering law enforcement.

• Mark Steven White, 43, Oregano Court, probation violation.

• Kenya Latrice Thornton, 40, Pinedale Circle, disorderly conduct.

• Pernal Roberts, 53, Stone Mountain, driving without a valid license.

• Melvin Eduardo Salinas-Maldonado, 39, Sigman Road, driving without valid license.

• Ethan Todd Mitchell, 51, McDonough, battery - FV.

• Demetrius Marquez Pridget, 25, Oxford, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, probation violation.

• Damion Demetrius Hewitt, 40, Jessica Way, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Sherrodick Markel Cook, 22, Oxford, probation violation.

• Tyrief Lavelle Fleming, 38, Lithonia, fugitive from justice.

• Cleshawn Darnelle Jackson, 35, Stone Mountain, probation violation.

• Terry Nolan Hall Jr., 36, Eatonton, probation violation.

• Tavares R. Cartwright, 27, Douglasville, theft by shoplifting - M, driving while license is suspended or revoked.

• Kendall Thomas, 19, Supply, N.C., armed robbery, aggravated assault.

• Tkeyah K. Piankhi, 23, Hampton, theft by shoplifting - M.

• Tevin Davonte Richardson, 26, Hampton, theft by shoplifting - M.

• Ronald Joseph Abraham Jr., 18, Fieldstone View Lane, criminal trespass, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, contributing to delinquency of minor, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.

• Jazmine Denise Burks, 19, Shale Lane, criminal trespass, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, contributing to delinquency of minor, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.

• Tyvell Herbert-Jenkins, 20, Fieldstone View Lane, criminal trespass, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, contributing to delinquency of minor, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.

• Cleshawn Tidwell, 18, Gulfview Drive, criminal trespass, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, contributing to delinquency of minor, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer. possession and use of drug-related object.

• Demetrius Kilgore, 35, Hampshire Cove, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Waylon Bryan Franks, 38, Gross Lake Parkway, driving without taillights, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Jeffrey Brandon Deaton, 48, Lakeshore Drive, aggravated stalking.

• Daniel Scott Anglin, 33, Covington, probation violation.

• David Lee Rogery, 47, Aveyano Court, criminal trespass.

• Nicholas Carnell Morgan, 23, Barn Oak Court, probation violation.

• Al Quinete Burchett, 35, Granite Drive, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.

• Jemiah Deshune Sczles, 43, Granite Drive, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.

• John Michael Moore, 42, White Oak Street, probation violation.

• Morgan L. Adams Jr., 50, Loganville, DUI - alcohol.

• Kemar Ricardo Thomas, 30, Winder, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Melvin Eugene Lowe, 58, New York, N.Y., disorderly conduct.

• Darrell A. Lowe, 56, Brentwood, N.Y., public drunk.

• Christopher Bernard Johnson, 47, Covington, DUI - alcohol, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer, fleeing/attempting to elude police officer, reckless conduct, driving without headlights, driving without valid license, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.

• Kevin Chyvelle Canady, 30, Christian Woods Drive, driving without a valid license, Hands Free Georgia Act.

• Toni Dennis, 31, N. Main Street, theft by shoplifting - M.

• Keyton-Jedidiah Dupree Betts, 23, Plantation Boulevard, DUI - alcohol, open container, traffic signal.

• Vencent Theodore Scott, 34, Pinedale Circle, battery.

• Randal Daiel Howell, 48, Henry Higgins Road, possession and use of drug-related object, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.

• Sarah Michelle Montgomery, 30, Cindy Drive, burglary - 2nd degree, theft of service - M, criminal trespass.

• Maurice Syeaf Forman, 28, Stone Mountain, burglary - 2nd degree, theft of service - M, probation violation.

• Trevious Tyrell Triplett, 24, Salem Glen Way, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.

• Pattryce Riley-Gardner, 32, Loganville, theft by shoplifting (less than $300).

• Cesar Alejandro Valdez, 19, Sigman Road, criminal trespass, theft by receiving stolen property - F, failure to maintain lane, speeding, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer, stop sign/yield sign violation, reckless driving, fleeing/attempting to elude police officer.

• Donnie Earl Cooper, 55, Salem Mill Trail, soliciting money in roadway.

• Lyndy Clay Clark, 31, Norwich Court, probation violation.

• Dominica Reid, 26, Snellville, theft by shoplifting - M.

• Tyran Jermaine Robinson, 37, Moultrie, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Dwight Lamar Henderson, 53, Janice Lane, probation violation.

• Michael Alan Martrin, 39, Palermo Way, cruelty to children - 1st degree, cruelty to children - 3rd degree, battery - FV.

• Julian Spencer Inabinett, 30, Pinedale Circle, driving without valid license.

• Teairia Victoria Iverson, 32, Chicago, Ill., criminal trespass.

• Demorris Quintavious Perry, 24, Lithonia, theft by receiving stolen property - F, theft by receiving stolen property - M, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.

• Charles Kennor Motley Jr., 50, Ellis Drive, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Maurice Syeaf Forman, 28, Stone Mountain, criminal trespass.

• Viet Hoang Le, 34, Linda’s Circle, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.

• James Kenneth Michael, 43, Covington, theft by taking - M.

• Jordan Guthrie, 27, Snellville, probation violation.

• Ali Mu’adh Muhammad, 32, Stockbridge, probation violation.

• Shedrick Moore, 32, Stone Mountain, Hands Free Georgia Act, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Kennith Maurice Dodd, 18, Brook Forest Drive, theft by deception (2).

• Marrius E. McLaurin, 45, Jessica Way, terroristic threats and acts.

• Kenneth Lee Rickett, 41, Knoxville, Tenn., parole violation.

• Andrew William Hubbard, 22, Sugar Valley Court, simple battery - FV.

• Brandon Jamal Harris, 23, Woodbridge Way, disorderly conduct.

• Lyndy Clay Clark, 31, Norwich Court, possession of methamphetamine.

• Dwight Henderson, 19, Janice Lane, probation violation.

• Ricky Lee O’Hare, 34, Sigman Road, no tag lights, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Gabriel Rogers, 36, Niceville, Fla., possession of marijuana less than an ounce, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

M - Misdemeanor, F - Felony, FV - Family Violence

