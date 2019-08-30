The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.

• Rodney Sidney Jackson, 47, Social Circle, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Christie Maxwell Arevalo, 39, Sandy Springs, probation violation.

• Justin Osasuyi Turner, 32, Covington, speeding, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Christeen Keannia Miller, 24, Covington, theft by shoplifting - M.

• Lawanda Jelks, 46, Covington, probation violation.

• Dominique Qiana Fiquera, 22, Baywood Court, theft by shoplifting - M.

• Rena Nicole Lomax, 31, Cleveland, probation violation.

• Maria Perez, 51, Covington, driving without valid license, no brake lights, no proof of insurance.

• Clint Lamar Jones, 31, Bob White Lane, simple battery, terroristic threats and acts.

• Anthony Bernard Jones, 22, Bighorn Court, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Jordan Tyler Leary, 21, Covington, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.

• Jeff Rudison Jr., 36, Ellenwood, battery - FV.

• Reginald Usher, 24, Atlanta, criminal trespass, theft of service - M.

• Christopher Herman Key, 25, Sugarmaple Drive, failure to maintain lane, DUI - alcohol.

• Thomas Owen Maron, 58, Dawsonville, failure to drive on right side of road, DUI - alcohol.

• Jharell Deven Ybarra, 23, Weatherstone Circle, theft by shoplifting - M, expired tag or revalidation decal, no proof of insurance.

• Henry Aikens, 56, Covington, probation violation.

• Revesta Brown, 41, Decatur, driving without a valid license.

• Robin Freeman, 42, Rose Glen, driving without valid license.

• Kiana Lache Hodges, 22, Covington, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.

• Jason Andrew Miles, 39, Ashland Trace, speeding, failure to maintain lane, DUI - alcohol.

• Stephanie Ree Clark, 32, Elcar Way, identity theft fraud (11).

• Didi Rae Blalock, 48, Monroe, theft by shoplifting - M.

• Justin Ray Meade, 23, Dacula, probation violation.

• Lisa Lockridge, 24, Jimi Lane, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine.

• Elizabeth Jean Pichowsky, 19, Monroe, tampering with evidence, contributing to delinquency of a minor, possession of methamphetamine.

• Elettra Andrea Aberdeen, 50, Old Covington Road, battery.

• Jaron Cary Ray, 33, Covington, criminal damage to property, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

• Jamie Lacole Prewitt, 33, Laurel Lane, expired tag or revalidation decal, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Jami Monique Griggs, 17, Social Circle, Street Gang Terrorism Act.

• Tyree Hubbard, 18, Veal Street, criminal trespass, theft by taking - F.

• Cara Jean Hensley, 34, Monticello, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, wanted person located.

• Tiffany Nicole Morgan, 34, Hi Roc Road, probation violation.

• Jeffery Dean Goolsby, 34, Columbus, false statements/writings, interference with custody.

• Christopher Hugh Mighty, 47, Stone Mountain, probation violation.

• Steven Tredell Brown, 28, Stone Mountain, harassing phone calls.

• Aja Jade Roseboro, 20, Eastview Road, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution of controlled substance, possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance.

• Elante Deon Mayes, 43, Decatur, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Jason Lloyd Williams, 33, Kristen Court, probation violation.

• Christopher Ray Carrion, 31, Snellville, probation violation.

• Mycan Austin Edwards, 17, Keswick Village, computer child exploitation.

• Ronald Joseph Abraham, 59, Fieldstone View Lane, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Samuel Linares-Tello, 29, Hunting Creek Drive, driving without valid license, no brake lights or working taillights.

• Kelly Robinson, 37, Peaks Landing, identity fraud, financial transaction card fraud.

• Michael Jamal Hutchins, 23, Stone Mountain, probation violation.

• Mark Shawn Jackson, 48, Kristen Court, aggravated stalking.

• Ronald Lee Smith, 33, Covington, probation violation.

• Ashton Gresham, 26, Briar Creek Court, theft by shoplifting (less than $300).

• John Wesley Edwards, 31, Covington, simple assault, cruelty to children - 3rd degree.

• Travis Carl McGhee, 21, Cherry Hill Court, probation violation.

• Kevin Matrice Barham, 20, Tanager Terrace, stalking - M.

• Gerald Ross Crawford II, 36, Atlanta, probation violation.

• Damon Pittman, 24, Fairview Spring Drive, following too closely, possession and use of drug-related object.

• Brandon Jesiah-Wiley Kennedy, 19, Lithonia, theft by taking - F.

• Steven Zaymon Lawson, 34, Quincey Crossing, probation violation.

• William Thomas Johnson Jr., 46, Zingara Road, criminal trespass.

• Lakeena Mason, 17, Covington, no proof of insurance, learners permit/no license driver, possession and use of drug-related object, speeding.

• Kelvin Jelani Spooner, 18, Brians Creek Drive, theft by shoplifting - M.

• Pamela J. Lynch, 57, Cross Creek Trail, theft by shoplifting (less than $300).

• Alfonzo D’Mon Lay, 24, McDonough, probation violation.

• Terrence Anthony Payton, 35, Morrow, terroristic threats and acts (2), criminal trespass, stalking - M.

• Amberly Elizabeth Owens, 33, Rodney Way, Covington, theft by shoplifting (less than $300).

• Muneer I. Pittman, 36, Lithonia, knowing driving a motor vehicle on suspended registration, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Zia Mose, 29, Lithonia, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Steven Kent Hewitt, 51, Cindy Drive, simple battery - FV, cruelty to children - 3rd degree.

• John David Griffin, 37, Decatur, improper headlights, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Marcus Antonio Tompkins, 43, Riverdale, possession of Schedule II controlled substance (2).

• Kasie Lynn Arrant, 43, Covington, possession and use of drug-related object, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.

• Randy Leverette, 27, Athens, probation violation.

• Antonio Lee Lewis, 45, Pensacola, Fla., possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance, speeding.

• Nicole Smith, 38, McCollum Road, destruction, removal, encumbrance, concealment, etc.

• Christopher Deshawn Nealy, 20, Snellville, driving without taillights.

• Tonya Ann Sexton, 38, Butler Bridge Circle, theft by shoplifting (less than $300).

• Justin Martin Riley, 23, N. Augusta, possession of Schedule I controlled substance.

• Raciah Smith, 22, Atlanta, driving without valid license.

• Christina Remika Jelks, 31, Covington, probation violation.

• Juan Emanual Valente, 18, Pacer Place, aggravated assault, battery - FV, simple battery.

• Darius Stethon Hopkins, 28, Lithonia, probation violation.

• Cody Quennel Reese, 36, Union City, possession of Schedule II controlled substance (2).

• Nicholas Truss, 40, Lithonia, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Fernando Canales-Morales, 39, Eatonton, driving without valid license.

• William Crumbley, 38, Hi Roc Road, sale, distribution, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of methamphetamine.

• Shawn Jeremy Severns, 45, no address given, driving without valid license.

• Sandrica Michelle Hayes, 28, Lithonia, battery, cruelty to children - 3rd degree (2).

• Memori Collins, 24, Cornelia, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Mack David Ivey III, 54, New Smyrna, Fla., parole violation.

• James C. Rowe, 61, Covington, probation violation.

• Anthony Carlton Rodgers, 30, Covington, no proof of insurance, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Amirah Andrea Hardy, 30, Stone Mountain, no brake lights or working taillights, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Demario Antwon Agee, 27, Covington, probation violation.

• Tyler Anthony Demp, 20, Covington, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Trenton Marquise Jacobs, 22, Oak Terrace Drive, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Keith Brown, 19, Covington, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

M - Misdemeanor, F - Felony, FV - Family Violence

