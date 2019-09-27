The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.

• Marion Kelly Royster, 36, Sigman Road, driving without valid license.

• Rieshawn Corod Garner, 23, Covington, driving without valid license.

* Fritz Karl Amrein, 40, Cambridge Drive, probation violation.

• Reginald Lamar Brooks, 34, Lithonia, probation violation.

• Quinton Dewayne McBride, 24, Norcross, theft by taking - F.

• Bennie Norwood Jr., 63, Loganville, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Wesley Allen, 69, Covington, DUI - alcohol, display of license plate.

• Dannie Lee Brown Jr., 34, Locust Grove, theft by shoplifting (less than $300).

• Felicia Yvette Johnston, 51, Covington, theft by conversion - M.

• Lacy Marie Shipton, 20, Hill Circle, simple assault (2).

• Jamisha Rachel Champion, 27, Stone Mountain, probation violation.

• Alexis Lashawn Marshall, 23, Winchester Way, probation violation.

• April Baker, 34, Morris Drive, battery - FV.

• Hunter Jones, 20, Farmer Road, battery - FV, cruelty to children - 3rd degree.

• Myles George Cooper, 36, Columbia, S.C., wanted person located.

• Kathleen Marie Myers, 55, Lake Trail, theft by taking - M, criminal trespass.

• Enedina Tellez, 35, Covington, driving without a valid license, fail to yield when entering/crossing roadway.

• Leticia Mendez-Cazares, 26, Amour Drive, driving without valid license.

• Eon Nathaniel Guillaume, 17, Sandstone Trail, disorderly conduct, terroristic threats and acts.

• Brittany LaShawn Womack, 30, Tall Oaks Circle, theft by deception - M.

• Ashley Nicole Marino, 35, Milcrest Walk, battery.

• Carlos Antonio Johnson, 40, Atlanta, terroristic threats and acts, driving without valid license, Hands Free Georgia Act.

• Malik Deshean Moser, 24, Decatur, probation violation.

• Alexandria Alexis Jackson, 21, College Park, probation violation.

• Frank Desean Waltower, 18, Augusta, possession of pistol/revolver by person under legal age, carrying weapons within school safety zone.

• Patrick Deshea Talley, 40, Stone Mountain, probation violation.

• Tevyon Unique Sumner, 21, Bay Leaf Drive, theft by shoplifting (less than $300).

• Shaquez K. Hightower, 19 W. Adrian Circle, carrying a concealed weapon, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution of controlled substance.

• Jhiquise A. McWhorter, 19, Ash Grove Drive, carrying a concealed weapon, no license on person, operating commercial vehicle without registration, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution of controlled substance.

• DaShawn Khari-Shakeem Mumford, 27, W. Adrian Circle, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution of controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon.

• Justin Troy Ward, 20, Windy Ridge Court, speeding, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Tabatha Nicole Trapp, 35, Miami, Fla., theft by shoplifting - M.

• Mynnie Geneva Williams, 33, Miami, Fla., theft by shoplifting - M.

• Walter Bandy Jr., 38, Westchester Parkway, speeding, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• William Gene Witt, 47, Atlanta, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Tyran Levem Washam, 21, Snellville, probation violation.

• Christopher Deonta Williams, 32, Jonesboro, probation violation.

• Carrie Doris Daniel, 35, Stone Mountain, probation violation.

• Shaderria Zykerria Nakilzea Thomas, 19, Albany, probation violation.

• Destiny Lynn Carter, 20, Trelawney Way, theft by shoplifting - M.

• Derrick Dejuan Ollison, 34, Pinedale Circle, probation violation.

• Arturo Geovanni Cedendo-Velez, 41, Lithonia, DUI-alcohol, failure to maintain lane, striking fixed object.

• Brooke Danielle White, 20, Covington, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects.

• Bernard Calvin King, 28, Decatur, financial transaction card fraud, forgery - 4th degree - M.

• Aanton Diamante Bryan, 24, Snellville, financial transaction card fraud, criminal possession of financial transaction, no proof of insurance.

• Anthony Nicholas Page, 27, Lithonia, financial transaction card fraud, criminal possession of financial transaction, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.

• Orlando Maurice West Jr., 25, Decatur, speeding, theft by receiving stolen property - M, acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identity.

• Sanada Nishema Duncan, 24, Covington, battery - FV.

• April Kristine Mills, 29, Covington, disorderly conduct.

• Sharon Lenae Mills, 49, Evening Mist Lane, disorderly conduct.

• Vernice Ledell Robinson, 55, Loch Haven Drive, DUI - alcohol, following too closely, failure to maintain lane.

• Kenneth Alvin Glover, 67, Covington, DUI-alcohol, failure to drive on the right side of road.

• Daryl James, 42, Waterbrook Drive, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended or revoked registration, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Adelfo Cruz Badillo, 21, Embassy Drive, battery - FV.

• Kristopher Adam Smith, 22, Lithonia, probation violation.

• Tyler Sharrad Holley, 36, Ellenwood, battery.

• Rosemarie S. Castro-Cooper, 52, Loch Haven Drive, theft by shoplifting (less than $300).

• Alexis Worthy, 23, Stone Mountain, probation violation.

• Reyna Whitehead, 35, Rodgers Court, battery - FV.

• Jaylin Tri’schell Clark, 21, Ellis Drive, driving without valid license.

• Antonio Fantez Lackey, 39, Hickory Bend, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.

• Andres Rios-Herrera, 26, no address given, stop sign/yield sign violation, no license on person.

• Anthony Maurice Cooper, 35, Branch Valley Trail, speeding, no insurance, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Darnell Jamerson Smith, 20, Pine Log Road, loitering and prowling (3).

• Frederick Lanier Bennett, 51, Tall Oaks Street, probation violation.

• Ronnie Lee Robertson Jr., 37, Snellville, leaving scene of accident with injury, striking fixed object, stop sign/yield sign violation, DUI-alcohol.

• Nashikah Ford, 23, Thomasville, N.C., fail to yield when entering/crossing roadway, driving without valid license.

• Terrell N. McQueen-Petty, 23, Stone Mountain, theft by shoplifting (less than $300).

• Archangg Deon Joseph, 30, Hamrick Court, terroristic threats and acts.

• Stephanie Virginia Burtts, 32, Irwin Bridge Road, criminal damage to property.

• Marie Roberts, 49, College Park, battery, criminal damage to property.

• Chance Namir Harrison, 21, Covington, aggravated assault (3).

• Teri Lynn Tyler, 62, Honey Creek Road, public drunk.

M - Misdemeanor, F - Felony, FV - Family Violence

Tags

Senior Reporter

Born and raised in Decatur, Ga. Graduated from Shorter College in Rome, Ga. in 1979 with B.A. in Communications. Worked in community newspapers for 26 years. Started at Rockdale Citizen/Newton Citizen in January 2016.