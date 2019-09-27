The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.
• Marion Kelly Royster, 36, Sigman Road, driving without valid license.
• Rieshawn Corod Garner, 23, Covington, driving without valid license.
* Fritz Karl Amrein, 40, Cambridge Drive, probation violation.
• Reginald Lamar Brooks, 34, Lithonia, probation violation.
• Quinton Dewayne McBride, 24, Norcross, theft by taking - F.
• Bennie Norwood Jr., 63, Loganville, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Wesley Allen, 69, Covington, DUI - alcohol, display of license plate.
• Dannie Lee Brown Jr., 34, Locust Grove, theft by shoplifting (less than $300).
• Felicia Yvette Johnston, 51, Covington, theft by conversion - M.
• Lacy Marie Shipton, 20, Hill Circle, simple assault (2).
• Jamisha Rachel Champion, 27, Stone Mountain, probation violation.
• Alexis Lashawn Marshall, 23, Winchester Way, probation violation.
• April Baker, 34, Morris Drive, battery - FV.
• Hunter Jones, 20, Farmer Road, battery - FV, cruelty to children - 3rd degree.
• Myles George Cooper, 36, Columbia, S.C., wanted person located.
• Kathleen Marie Myers, 55, Lake Trail, theft by taking - M, criminal trespass.
• Enedina Tellez, 35, Covington, driving without a valid license, fail to yield when entering/crossing roadway.
• Leticia Mendez-Cazares, 26, Amour Drive, driving without valid license.
• Eon Nathaniel Guillaume, 17, Sandstone Trail, disorderly conduct, terroristic threats and acts.
• Brittany LaShawn Womack, 30, Tall Oaks Circle, theft by deception - M.
• Ashley Nicole Marino, 35, Milcrest Walk, battery.
• Carlos Antonio Johnson, 40, Atlanta, terroristic threats and acts, driving without valid license, Hands Free Georgia Act.
• Malik Deshean Moser, 24, Decatur, probation violation.
• Alexandria Alexis Jackson, 21, College Park, probation violation.
• Frank Desean Waltower, 18, Augusta, possession of pistol/revolver by person under legal age, carrying weapons within school safety zone.
• Patrick Deshea Talley, 40, Stone Mountain, probation violation.
• Tevyon Unique Sumner, 21, Bay Leaf Drive, theft by shoplifting (less than $300).
• Shaquez K. Hightower, 19 W. Adrian Circle, carrying a concealed weapon, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution of controlled substance.
• Jhiquise A. McWhorter, 19, Ash Grove Drive, carrying a concealed weapon, no license on person, operating commercial vehicle without registration, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution of controlled substance.
• DaShawn Khari-Shakeem Mumford, 27, W. Adrian Circle, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution of controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon.
• Justin Troy Ward, 20, Windy Ridge Court, speeding, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Tabatha Nicole Trapp, 35, Miami, Fla., theft by shoplifting - M.
• Mynnie Geneva Williams, 33, Miami, Fla., theft by shoplifting - M.
• Walter Bandy Jr., 38, Westchester Parkway, speeding, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• William Gene Witt, 47, Atlanta, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Tyran Levem Washam, 21, Snellville, probation violation.
• Christopher Deonta Williams, 32, Jonesboro, probation violation.
• Carrie Doris Daniel, 35, Stone Mountain, probation violation.
• Shaderria Zykerria Nakilzea Thomas, 19, Albany, probation violation.
• Destiny Lynn Carter, 20, Trelawney Way, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Derrick Dejuan Ollison, 34, Pinedale Circle, probation violation.
• Arturo Geovanni Cedendo-Velez, 41, Lithonia, DUI-alcohol, failure to maintain lane, striking fixed object.
• Brooke Danielle White, 20, Covington, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Bernard Calvin King, 28, Decatur, financial transaction card fraud, forgery - 4th degree - M.
• Aanton Diamante Bryan, 24, Snellville, financial transaction card fraud, criminal possession of financial transaction, no proof of insurance.
• Anthony Nicholas Page, 27, Lithonia, financial transaction card fraud, criminal possession of financial transaction, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
• Orlando Maurice West Jr., 25, Decatur, speeding, theft by receiving stolen property - M, acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identity.
• Sanada Nishema Duncan, 24, Covington, battery - FV.
• April Kristine Mills, 29, Covington, disorderly conduct.
• Sharon Lenae Mills, 49, Evening Mist Lane, disorderly conduct.
• Vernice Ledell Robinson, 55, Loch Haven Drive, DUI - alcohol, following too closely, failure to maintain lane.
• Kenneth Alvin Glover, 67, Covington, DUI-alcohol, failure to drive on the right side of road.
• Daryl James, 42, Waterbrook Drive, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended or revoked registration, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Adelfo Cruz Badillo, 21, Embassy Drive, battery - FV.
• Kristopher Adam Smith, 22, Lithonia, probation violation.
• Tyler Sharrad Holley, 36, Ellenwood, battery.
• Rosemarie S. Castro-Cooper, 52, Loch Haven Drive, theft by shoplifting (less than $300).
• Alexis Worthy, 23, Stone Mountain, probation violation.
• Reyna Whitehead, 35, Rodgers Court, battery - FV.
• Jaylin Tri’schell Clark, 21, Ellis Drive, driving without valid license.
• Antonio Fantez Lackey, 39, Hickory Bend, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
• Andres Rios-Herrera, 26, no address given, stop sign/yield sign violation, no license on person.
• Anthony Maurice Cooper, 35, Branch Valley Trail, speeding, no insurance, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Darnell Jamerson Smith, 20, Pine Log Road, loitering and prowling (3).
• Frederick Lanier Bennett, 51, Tall Oaks Street, probation violation.
• Ronnie Lee Robertson Jr., 37, Snellville, leaving scene of accident with injury, striking fixed object, stop sign/yield sign violation, DUI-alcohol.
• Nashikah Ford, 23, Thomasville, N.C., fail to yield when entering/crossing roadway, driving without valid license.
• Terrell N. McQueen-Petty, 23, Stone Mountain, theft by shoplifting (less than $300).
• Archangg Deon Joseph, 30, Hamrick Court, terroristic threats and acts.
• Stephanie Virginia Burtts, 32, Irwin Bridge Road, criminal damage to property.
• Marie Roberts, 49, College Park, battery, criminal damage to property.
• Chance Namir Harrison, 21, Covington, aggravated assault (3).
• Teri Lynn Tyler, 62, Honey Creek Road, public drunk.
M - Misdemeanor, F - Felony, FV - Family Violence