The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.
♦ Thomas Louis Doster Jr., 18, Bayleaf Drive, computer trespass.
♦ Joshua Hayes Ebersole, 22, Social Circle, fleeing/attempting to elude police officer, reckless driving, speeding, DUI-alcohol, open container.
♦ Mark Brian Messenger, 39, Upland Ridge Drive, probation violation.
♦ Christopher Chase Blount, 21, Cook Road, Oxford, DUI — alcohol, striking fixed object, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Tyler Ja’Curry Alexander, 10, Fieldcrest Walk, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Aurelia Michelle Fludd, 309, Wild Rose Drive, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Dahlia Samantha Daniel, 18, Bayleaf Drive, simple assault, criminal trespass.
♦ Timothy Earl Kindell, 59, Hanna Haven Road, theft by conversion — F.
♦ William Thomas Johnson Jr., 46, Monticello, parole violation.
♦ Jason Lamar Parks, 36, Francon Court, probation violation.
♦ Ardelia Schhelia Ajala, 35, McCollum Road, battery — FV.
♦ Dextwon Lamarius Jones, 30, Pinedale Circle, battery — FV.
♦ Darius Gerell Taylor, 33, Old Covington Road, knowingly driving a vehicle with cancelled or suspended registration, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Tamaijanay Matrice Boone, 23, Decatur, probation violation.
♦ Robert Vincent Phillips Jr., 39, Waterside Drive, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Caibren Aaron Womack, 20, Peaks Landing, criminal trespass, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, contributing to delinquency of a minor.
♦ Mychal William Glenn, 18, Windsor Walk, criminal trespass, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, contributing to delinquency of minor.
♦ Randolph Tyvez Williams, 17, no address given, criminal trespass.
♦ Raymond Harris Goodman III, 29, Forest Park, battery, simple battery, cruelty to children — 3rd degree.
♦ Neiro Laboo Hardeman, 41, Atlanta, probation violation.
♦ Davaill Thomas McCoy Jr., 21, Crossland Drive, battery.
♦ Eugene Delee, 28, King George Court, probation violation.
♦ Marquese Tyrese Kelly, 19, Creek Forest Court, probation violation (2).
♦ Kristin Sommer Assavedo, 36, Loganville, theft by shoplifting — M.
♦ Pucchina Renita Adams, 50, unknown address, probation violation.
♦ Dana Yolanda Hall, 51, Abbot Road, battery — FV (2).
♦ Latonya Ireika Trimble, 38, Belmont Circle, theft by shoplifting — M.
♦ Sheena Young, 34, Loch Haven Drive, probation violation.
♦ Ernest Davis Hall, 52, Abbott Road, battery — FV.
♦ Juan Emanual Valente, 18, Pacer Place, probation violation.
♦ Terrence Zachary Oliver, 18, Decatur, entering auto
♦ Randolph Tyvez Williams, 18, no address given, contributing to delinquency of minor, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Frederick Quintin Binion, 51, Madison, DUI — alcohol — controlled substance present, open container, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, crossing county/state guard lines with contraband.
♦ Michael Thomas Lanier, 47, Yancey Road, probation violation.
♦ Elijah Deontae Jones, 22, Decatur, probation violation.
♦ Jeffrey Michael Cook, 43, Stockbridge, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Dyreese Mikal Hickman, 20, Lithonia, probation violation.
♦ Kameron Schenard Harris, 32, Covington, false imprisonment.
♦ Alex Delgado, 17, Creek Forest Court, computer child exploitation.
♦ Hannah Ruth Parzych, 29, Laura Woods Lan, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation (2).
♦ Courtney Carissa Bacon, 22, Loganville, criminal trespass.
♦ Christopher Jay Fuentes, 42, Covington, theft by shoplifting — less than $300.
♦ Chassy Heard, 28, Madison, no insurance, expired tag, child restraint law 8 and under, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Cody Dion McAfee, 22, Smyrna Road, terroristic threats and acts.
♦ Dianne Sandie Bayley, 50, Snellville, battery, cruelty to children — 3rd degree.
♦ Kylon Julian Freid, 18, Greenwood Trail, entering auto.
♦ Kanaris Quillar Cummings, 18, Ellenwood, entering auto.
♦ Marlon Kelly Royster, 36, Atlanta, theft by shoplifting — M.
♦ Yaelay Sapeu, 25, Irwin Bridge Road, criminal trespass.
♦ Demetrius Marquis Loyal, 19, Allen Circle, Street Gang Terrorist Act (2), possession of Schedule I controlled substance (2).
♦ Barry Bernard Foster Jr., 39, Beth Lane, public drunk, bring your own bottle “Brown Bagging.”
♦ Amy Charlene Green, 48, Lakeside Drive, theft by shoplifting — M.
♦ Cuan L. Head, 21, Lithonia, receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon.
Aaron Fitzgerald Frank, 19, Exchange Place, violation of oath by public officer, sexual assault by facility amp/agt/vol, etc.
♦ Darius Worthm, 20, no address given, speeding, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Kellese Lettsome, 22, Loganville, failure to signal, child restraint law — 8 and under, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Robert Powell, 30, N. Woodlake Lane, criminal trespass.
♦ Kenneth Rayvon Lewis, 24, Douglasville, expired tag or revalidation decal, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Barshera Franklin, 27, Decatur, expired tag or revalidation decal, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Alaina Morgan Cain, 20, Mission Ridge Drive, expired tag or revalidation decal, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Urandu Bernard Brown, 39, Surrey Trail, speeding, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, terroristic threats and acts, DUI- alcohol.
♦ Matthew Ali Casale, 22, Tanyard Road, DUI-alcohol, failure to maintain lane.
♦ Monique Dionne Smith, 29, Shakarang Lane, probation violation.
♦ Titus Alexander Hughes, 25, Green Street, probation violation, expired tag or revalidation decal.
♦ Lisa Ruth Stinnett, 46, Glynn Isle Drive, simple assault.
♦ Robert Allen Delong, 22, Social Circle, probation violation.
♦ Juanita Lashedra Hines, 42, Main Street, driving without valid license, no proof of insurance, expired tag or revalidation decal.
♦ Djuan Kennuth Moore, 31, Lithonia, speeding, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Ashley Diandra Brinkley, 32, Twin Branches Lane, probation violation.
♦ Jamey Lee Herringdine, 45, Barnesville, theft by shoplifting — less than $300, wanted person located.
♦ Karen Odessa Clark, 53, Brookstone Lake Drive, aggravated assault, criminal trespass.
♦ Dagoberto Pacheco, 35, Smile Drive, criminal trespass.
♦ Phyliss Renee Jackson, 38, Willow Tree Terrace, disorderly conduct.
♦ Alexia Ryan Taylor, 22, Old Camp Trail, probation violation.
♦ Ashley Danielle Sailer, 27, Haygood Avenue, Oxford, probation violation.
♦ Shemyiah Lashun Simmons, 46, Granade Road, aggravated assault.
♦ Kion Lamar Dawkins, 30, Decatur, wanted person located.
♦ Shasanda Wynn, 39, Mill Crest Walk, maintaining a disorderly house.
♦ William Todd Childs, 52, Ga. Highway 20, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Brian Joseph Pettit, 21, Hi Roc Road, aggravated assault.
♦ Sean Earl Darius Lawrence, 32, Oak Creek Lane, probation violation.
♦ Jason Anthony Nickerson, 32, Jessica Way, probation violation, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
♦ Ashley Ann Butler, 25, Brandon Glen Way, financial transaction card theft (2), identity theft fraud.
♦ Deontae Quatez Rushin, 20, Peaks Landing, possession of sawed-off shotgun, etc.
♦ Shasanda Wynn, 39, Country Club Court, battery — FV.
♦ Hezekiah Rawlins Phillip, 27, Sigman Road, theft by shoplifting — M.
♦ Stephanie Delane Robinson, 29, River Street, parole violation.
♦ Lennie Dwayne Demery, 51, Savannah, parole violation.
♦ Ayana Mecread Scott-Thomas, 38, Sigman Road, theft by shoplifting — less than $300.
♦ Brittany Nicole Dowd, 44, Wagener, S.C., forgery — 3rd degree.
♦ Lamont Martelle O’Kelly, 44, Wedgewood Court, battery.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence