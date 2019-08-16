The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.
♦ Amanda Marie Cooper, 22, Morris Drive, probation violation.
♦ Edward Christopher McFadden, 53, Covington, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Mariante Déchaîne McBrewer, 20, Rolling Acres Drive, theft by taking — F, probation violation.
♦ Samuel Raines Jr., 33, Hunting Creek Lane, failure to maintain lane, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Roberto Vasquez Jr., 22, Stoneleigh Drive, duty to stop at accident; hit and run, striking fixed object.
♦ Jermaine Bernard Johnson, 46, Lakewood, theft by taking — F.
♦ James David Welch, 55, Covington, probation violation.
♦ Christopher McElhannon, 47, Tony Valley Drive, terroristic threats and acts, probation violation
♦ Devon Jacques, 28, Pine Street, fugitive from justice.
♦ Carolee Laronda Lumpkin, 49, Pinedale Circle, expired tag or revalidation decal, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Ninette Howell, 47, Covington, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (2).
♦ Alvin Levern Kelty, 31, Atlanta, sale of Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance (2), purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or controlled substance.
♦ Nicholas Earl Favors, 18, Rock Drive, battery, criminal trespass.
♦ Joshua Brian Thompson, 26, Fieldstone View Lane, probation violation.
♦ Tevin Terrell Bradley, 27, Millcrest Walk, violation of family violence protective order.
♦ Dion Sherrard Smith, 38, Countryside Lane, probation violation.
♦ Michael Shawn Morris, 50, Covington, battery, aggravated assault, aggravated battery.
♦ Marquis Desean Henderson, 17, Janice Lane, theft by taking — M.
♦ April Marie Lowe, 40, Sutters Trail, public drunkenness.
♦ Dwight Wade Crockett, 50,, Decatur, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Jacob Randall Russell, 32, Monroe, probation violation.
♦ Van Louis Mays, 34, Atlanta, probation violation.
♦ Abed Elrahman Said, 25, Newton, theft by taking — F, possess, display, false identification, etc., financial transaction card forgery.
♦ Jesse Arthur Potter, 25, Covington, probation violation.
♦ Mary Enlow Debiew, 71, Pineridge Drive, theft by shoplifting — M.
♦ Rauel Cano, 35, Tucker, disorderly conduct.
♦ Efrain Lopez, 35, Tucker, disorderly conduct.
♦ Steven O. Hillman, 44, Buchanan Circle, battery (2).
♦ Manuel Popchoc, 29, Tucker, disorderly conduct.
♦ Tracey Salter, 35, Lithonia, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Johzel Jason Craig Thomas, 33, Lithonia, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Jade Nichole Carter, 19, Cumming, disorderly conduct.
♦ Troy Lynn Stewart, 23, Lithonia, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
♦ Joshua Lee Gauss, 31, Jackson, identity fraud.
♦ Christopher Aaron Lann, 43, Wilson Avenue, probation violation.
♦ Tommy Octavius Chandler, 45, Atlanta, forgery — third degree.
♦ Jalen Jammere Nealy, 24, Fox Chase Drive, theft by shoplifting — M.
♦ Alegia Anderson, 22, Covington, theft by shoplifting (less than $300).
♦ Sadayjah Laborn-Chaney, 22, St. George Place, obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers.
♦ Wynton James Canada, 27, Rodgers Court, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Miya Iman Grissett, 21, Covington, theft by shoplifting (less than $300).
♦ Rovalis Jones, 22, Decatur, disorderly conduct.
♦ Joseph Nerimiah Warthen, 22, Harvest Grove Lane, aggravated assault, battery — FV, probation violation.
♦ Omar Galavis, 24, Decatur, theft by taking — M (2).
♦ Michael Kennedy, 62, Forest Park, theft by shoplifting — M.
♦ Nelson Perez-Ruiz, 30, Tucker, disorderly conduct.
♦ Christian Martinez-Diaz, 23, Covington, probation violation.
♦ Keith Bernard Fordham, 53, Cedar Lake Drive, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Anthony O’Neil Branford Jr., 18, Winding Woods Trail, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Victor Herbert Norman, 26, Lake Ridge Drive, DUI — alcohol, no license on person.
♦ Jeffery Lynn Hansen, 42, Green Street, no insurance, driving without valid license, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended or revoked registration.
♦ Alicia Renee Philpart, 46, Conyers, probation violation.
♦ Hope Marie Peavy, 39, Rockview Lane, Hands Free Georgia Act, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Licarus Zanez Broughton, 39, Lithonia, simple assault — FV.
♦ Matthew Justin Pilcher, 29, Oxford, reckless driving, probation violation.
♦ Tracey J. Burnette, 56, Yarbrough Road, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Dwayne Christer Rogers, 30, Lawrenceville, probation violation.
♦ Aiesha Brown, 33, Covington, probation violation.
♦ Joshua Lee Gauss, 31, Jackson, financial transaction card forgery (3), identity fraud (2).
♦ Gregory Devon, 43, Hawkeye Lane, DUI — alcohol.
♦ Rex Wilder, 67, no address given, DUI — alcohol (2).
♦ Deontae Tauarus Trimble, 18, Roswell, Hands Free Ga. Act, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Paul Tod Coad, 47, Loganville, DUI — alcohol.
♦ Derek Mazo, 32, Savannah, duty to stop at accident; hit and run, reckless driving, no proof of insurance, knowing driving a motor vehicle on suspended or revoked registration.
♦ Orenthal James Simpson, 41, Ellenwood, speeding, improper headlights, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Darcy Quinn Perrymond, 39, Lawrenceville, DUI — alcohol, improper lane change.
♦ Gabrial Leigh Buffington, 19, Eastview Road, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, Hands Free Ga. Act.
♦ Ja’cardian Tamarvin Peterson, 18, Stone Mountain, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, aggravated stalking.
♦ Victoria Marie Tinsley, 25, Stockbridge, battery — FV.
♦ Jamie Rene Yarbrough, 31, Mountain View, driving without valid license, no seat belt (18 or older).
♦ Joshua Aaron Mincey, 29, Ray Drive, probation violation, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, possession and use of drug-related object.
♦ Vladmir Dante Marrero, 41, Wesley Way, probation violation, effects of false statement and misrepresenting, etc.
♦ Herman Graham, 47, Hampton, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Tony Lamar Edge, 34, Columbus, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, criminal trespass, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
♦ Joselyn Surely Calderon, 21 Gainesville, disorderly conduct.
♦ Fredrick Hampton, 41, Gwinnett County, driving without a valid license.
♦ Bianca Renee Browne Boayue, 29, Covington, disorderly conduct.
♦ Jamal Jesquith, 23, Union City, driving without valid license, speeding.
♦ Ken Kareem Ellis, 20, Old Covington Highway, theft by shoplifting (less than $300).
♦ Lakecha Lynell Brown, 28, Old Covington Highway, theft by shoplifting (less than $300).
♦ Reuben Boris Riley, 70, Fall River Drive, simple battery — FV.
♦ Maerena Walton, 73, Millstone Drive, battery — FV.
♦ Janelly Onofre, 17, Athens, disorderly conduct.
♦ Derek Glandford Pippin, 42, Lester Road, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Mary Bernadette Marcano, 54, Iris Glen Drive, theft by shoplifting — M.
♦ Eric Morgan, 25, Wildcat Creek Drive, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Dennis Lemuel Logan III, 23, Fairway Court, no brake lights.
♦ Kristin Danielle Jeter, 29, Peaks Landing, simple battery, obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers.
♦ Ethaca Roget Truitt, 36, Atlanta, disorderly conduct (2).
♦ Tyrone Mike, 27, Hunting Creek Lane, possession and use of drug-related object, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
♦ Marcus Moses-Lynch, 42, Woodcrest Drive, probation violation (3).
♦ Cameron Lecharles Hunt, 31, Douglasville, probation violation.
♦ Larry Steven Walden, 47, Covington, probation violation.
♦ William Mark Walker, 58, Eatonton, probation violation.
♦ Anthony Tyler Burroughs, 24, Hi Roc Road, probation violation.
♦ Emmanuel Lee Kennedy Jr., 21, Oak Creek Lane, probation violation.
♦ Brian Riley, 26, Atlanta, reckless conduct, unlawful conduct during 911 call, etc.
♦ Ashlee Woods, 36, Amarillo, Texas, driving without valid license, driving without taillights.
♦ Justin Curd, 23, Millstream Hollow, driving without valid license, traffic signal.
♦ Cutherto Rivera-Guillermo, 30, S. Main Street, battery, cruelty to children — third degree.
♦ Kamel Dwayne Walker, 33, Harvest Grove Lane, aggravated assault, criminal damage to property — second degree.
♦ Tara Weetom, 38, Lawrenceville, violation of conditions of limited driving permit, driving without taillights.
♦ Alvin Julius Fairure, 55, Golfview Drive, probation violation.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence