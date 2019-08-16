The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.

♦ Amanda Marie Cooper, 22, Morris Drive, probation violation.

♦ Edward Christopher McFadden, 53, Covington, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

♦ Mariante Déchaîne McBrewer, 20, Rolling Acres Drive, theft by taking — F, probation violation.

♦ Samuel Raines Jr., 33, Hunting Creek Lane, failure to maintain lane, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

♦ Roberto Vasquez Jr., 22, Stoneleigh Drive, duty to stop at accident; hit and run, striking fixed object.

♦ Jermaine Bernard Johnson, 46, Lakewood, theft by taking — F.

♦ James David Welch, 55, Covington, probation violation.

♦ Christopher McElhannon, 47, Tony Valley Drive, terroristic threats and acts, probation violation

♦ Devon Jacques, 28, Pine Street, fugitive from justice.

♦ Carolee Laronda Lumpkin, 49, Pinedale Circle, expired tag or revalidation decal, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

♦ Ninette Howell, 47, Covington, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (2).

♦ Alvin Levern Kelty, 31, Atlanta, sale of Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance (2), purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or controlled substance.

♦ Nicholas Earl Favors, 18, Rock Drive, battery, criminal trespass.

♦ Joshua Brian Thompson, 26, Fieldstone View Lane, probation violation.

♦ Tevin Terrell Bradley, 27, Millcrest Walk, violation of family violence protective order.

♦ Dion Sherrard Smith, 38, Countryside Lane, probation violation.

♦ Michael Shawn Morris, 50, Covington, battery, aggravated assault, aggravated battery.

♦ Marquis Desean Henderson, 17, Janice Lane, theft by taking — M.

♦ April Marie Lowe, 40, Sutters Trail, public drunkenness.

♦ Dwight Wade Crockett, 50,, Decatur, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

♦ Jacob Randall Russell, 32, Monroe, probation violation.

♦ Van Louis Mays, 34, Atlanta, probation violation.

♦ Abed Elrahman Said, 25, Newton, theft by taking — F, possess, display, false identification, etc., financial transaction card forgery.

♦ Jesse Arthur Potter, 25, Covington, probation violation.

♦ Mary Enlow Debiew, 71, Pineridge Drive, theft by shoplifting — M.

♦ Rauel Cano, 35, Tucker, disorderly conduct.

♦ Efrain Lopez, 35, Tucker, disorderly conduct.

♦ Steven O. Hillman, 44, Buchanan Circle, battery (2).

♦ Manuel Popchoc, 29, Tucker, disorderly conduct.

♦ Tracey Salter, 35, Lithonia, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

♦ Johzel Jason Craig Thomas, 33, Lithonia, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

♦ Jade Nichole Carter, 19, Cumming, disorderly conduct.

♦ Troy Lynn Stewart, 23, Lithonia, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.

♦ Joshua Lee Gauss, 31, Jackson, identity fraud.

♦ Christopher Aaron Lann, 43, Wilson Avenue, probation violation.

♦ Tommy Octavius Chandler, 45, Atlanta, forgery — third degree.

♦ Jalen Jammere Nealy, 24, Fox Chase Drive, theft by shoplifting — M.

♦ Alegia Anderson, 22, Covington, theft by shoplifting (less than $300).

♦ Sadayjah Laborn-Chaney, 22, St. George Place, obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers.

♦ Wynton James Canada, 27, Rodgers Court, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

♦ Miya Iman Grissett, 21, Covington, theft by shoplifting (less than $300).

♦ Rovalis Jones, 22, Decatur, disorderly conduct.

♦ Joseph Nerimiah Warthen, 22, Harvest Grove Lane, aggravated assault, battery — FV, probation violation.

♦ Omar Galavis, 24, Decatur, theft by taking — M (2).

♦ Michael Kennedy, 62, Forest Park, theft by shoplifting — M.

♦ Nelson Perez-Ruiz, 30, Tucker, disorderly conduct.

♦ Christian Martinez-Diaz, 23, Covington, probation violation.

♦ Keith Bernard Fordham, 53, Cedar Lake Drive, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

♦ Anthony O’Neil Branford Jr., 18, Winding Woods Trail, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

♦ Victor Herbert Norman, 26, Lake Ridge Drive, DUI — alcohol, no license on person.

♦ Jeffery Lynn Hansen, 42, Green Street, no insurance, driving without valid license, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended or revoked registration.

♦ Alicia Renee Philpart, 46, Conyers, probation violation.

♦ Hope Marie Peavy, 39, Rockview Lane, Hands Free Georgia Act, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

♦ Licarus Zanez Broughton, 39, Lithonia, simple assault — FV.

♦ Matthew Justin Pilcher, 29, Oxford, reckless driving, probation violation.

♦ Tracey J. Burnette, 56, Yarbrough Road, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

♦ Dwayne Christer Rogers, 30, Lawrenceville, probation violation.

♦ Aiesha Brown, 33, Covington, probation violation.

♦ Joshua Lee Gauss, 31, Jackson, financial transaction card forgery (3), identity fraud (2).

♦ Gregory Devon, 43, Hawkeye Lane, DUI — alcohol.

♦ Rex Wilder, 67, no address given, DUI — alcohol (2).

♦ Deontae Tauarus Trimble, 18, Roswell, Hands Free Ga. Act, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

♦ Paul Tod Coad, 47, Loganville, DUI — alcohol.

♦ Derek Mazo, 32, Savannah, duty to stop at accident; hit and run, reckless driving, no proof of insurance, knowing driving a motor vehicle on suspended or revoked registration.

♦ Orenthal James Simpson, 41, Ellenwood, speeding, improper headlights, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

♦ Darcy Quinn Perrymond, 39, Lawrenceville, DUI — alcohol, improper lane change.

♦ Gabrial Leigh Buffington, 19, Eastview Road, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, Hands Free Ga. Act.

♦ Ja’cardian Tamarvin Peterson, 18, Stone Mountain, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, aggravated stalking.

♦ Victoria Marie Tinsley, 25, Stockbridge, battery — FV.

♦ Jamie Rene Yarbrough, 31, Mountain View, driving without valid license, no seat belt (18 or older).

♦ Joshua Aaron Mincey, 29, Ray Drive, probation violation, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, possession and use of drug-related object.

♦ Vladmir Dante Marrero, 41, Wesley Way, probation violation, effects of false statement and misrepresenting, etc.

♦ Herman Graham, 47, Hampton, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

♦ Tony Lamar Edge, 34, Columbus, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, criminal trespass, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.

♦ Joselyn Surely Calderon, 21 Gainesville, disorderly conduct.

♦ Fredrick Hampton, 41, Gwinnett County, driving without a valid license.

♦ Bianca Renee Browne Boayue, 29, Covington, disorderly conduct.

♦ Jamal Jesquith, 23, Union City, driving without valid license, speeding.

♦ Ken Kareem Ellis, 20, Old Covington Highway, theft by shoplifting (less than $300).

♦ Lakecha Lynell Brown, 28, Old Covington Highway, theft by shoplifting (less than $300).

♦ Reuben Boris Riley, 70, Fall River Drive, simple battery — FV.

♦ Maerena Walton, 73, Millstone Drive, battery — FV.

♦ Janelly Onofre, 17, Athens, disorderly conduct.

♦ Derek Glandford Pippin, 42, Lester Road, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

♦ Mary Bernadette Marcano, 54, Iris Glen Drive, theft by shoplifting — M.

♦ Eric Morgan, 25, Wildcat Creek Drive, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

♦ Dennis Lemuel Logan III, 23, Fairway Court, no brake lights.

♦ Kristin Danielle Jeter, 29, Peaks Landing, simple battery, obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers.

♦ Ethaca Roget Truitt, 36, Atlanta, disorderly conduct (2).

♦ Tyrone Mike, 27, Hunting Creek Lane, possession and use of drug-related object, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.

♦ Marcus Moses-Lynch, 42, Woodcrest Drive, probation violation (3).

♦ Cameron Lecharles Hunt, 31, Douglasville, probation violation.

♦ Larry Steven Walden, 47, Covington, probation violation.

♦ William Mark Walker, 58, Eatonton, probation violation.

♦ Anthony Tyler Burroughs, 24, Hi Roc Road, probation violation.

♦ Emmanuel Lee Kennedy Jr., 21, Oak Creek Lane, probation violation.

♦ Brian Riley, 26, Atlanta, reckless conduct, unlawful conduct during 911 call, etc.

♦ Ashlee Woods, 36, Amarillo, Texas, driving without valid license, driving without taillights.

♦ Justin Curd, 23, Millstream Hollow, driving without valid license, traffic signal.

♦ Cutherto Rivera-Guillermo, 30, S. Main Street, battery, cruelty to children — third degree.

♦ Kamel Dwayne Walker, 33, Harvest Grove Lane, aggravated assault, criminal damage to property — second degree.

♦ Tara Weetom, 38, Lawrenceville, violation of conditions of limited driving permit, driving without taillights.

♦ Alvin Julius Fairure, 55, Golfview Drive, probation violation.

M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence

