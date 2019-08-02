The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.
• Litira Monye Rush, 27, McDonough, theft by shoplifting - F.
• Ambreanca Lamesha Ponders, 27, Atlanta, theft by shoplifting - F, (2).
• Tracy Ruiz Sr., 41, Hunting Creek Lane, reckless driving, speeding.
• Shan Marie Johnson, 36, Augusta, theft by shoplifting (less than $300), driving without valid license.
• Deallo Mandrell Wilkins, 46, Ellenwood, probation violation.
• Timothy Mark Grisson, 30, Atlanta, receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon, theft by shoplifting - F, aggravated assault, possession of firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, aggravated assault (2).
• Shinece Antoinette James, 29, Lithonia, theft by conversion - M.
• Donovan Joyner, 18, Lithonia, probation violation.
• Precious Nicole Jefferson, 24, Atlanta, probation violation.
• Levar Drew, 34, Covington, disorderly conduct (2).
• Kenya W. Busked, 47, Morrow, disorderly conduct (2).
• Rearcus Breshun Marshall, 28, Warm Springs, battery - FV.
• Kolton Martin, 23, Loganville, disorderly conduct (2).
• Tzaddi Isaiah Shabazz, 20, San Antonio, Texas, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
• Vincent Lamar Brooks, 21, Atlanta, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution of controlled substance, speeding, driving without valid license probation violation.
• Luis Joaquin Gomez-Ibarra, 44, Fairburn, driving without valid license, expired tag or revalidation decal.
• Narcisa Augustina Milbourne, 20, Clay Court, theft by taking - M.
• Antonio Merrell McCay, 48, Riverdale, probation violation.
• Decarlos Almond Benton, 38, Stone Mountain, aggravated assault, cruelty to children - 2nd degree, battery.
• Dennis Keith Smith, 59, Conley Road, violation of temporary protection order.
• Janet Catherine Stills, 65, Lakeridge Circle, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Barry Eugene Shepherd, 54, Brookiew Circle, probation violation - F (3).
• Fritz Alexander Michel, 25, Club Forest Drive, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, tampering with evidence - M.
• Amar Bihari Patel, 31, Chesterfield Way, possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance (2), display of license plates.
• Marquette Toure Decuir, 36, Covington, selling, possession, distributing or offense of controlled substance.
• Samuel Jacob Payne, 28, Stanton Road, speeding, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Rakim Lanta Ravariere, 24, Ellenwood, reckless driving, traffic signal, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Benjamin Clifford Lavigne, 57, Sandy Springs, probation violation.
• Andrew Tobias Macardian, 30, Ebenezer Road, probation violation.
• Charlie Matthew Pruitt, 64, Freeman Lane, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribute controlled substance.
• Keontae Rushin, 20, Twin Branches Lane, theft by taking - M.
• Romario Habib, 24, Decatur, manufacture, possess, etc. controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribute controlled substance, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related object.
• Shane Marlon McDermoth, 29, Covington, manufacture, possess, etc. controlled substance, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribute controlled substance, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related object, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.
• Marvin Keith Anderson, 28, Underwood Court, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Cecil William Ingram Jr., 50, Craig Drive, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution of controlled substance.
• Mark Anthony Stringer, 50, Shady Lane, battery.
• Cathleen Weldon Wood, 50, Humphries Road, possession of methamphetamine, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution of controlled substance.
• Gregory McIntosh, 62, Athens, public drunk, aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts, receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon, criminal use of article with altered ID.
• Eon T. Jones, 38, Bordeaux Lane, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Antonio Moniere Crawford Jr., 28, Rockbridge Road, probation violation.
• Keyanna Hitchcock, 26, Atlanta, theft by receiving stolen property - F.
• Marquette Toure Decuir, 36, Covington, stop sign/yield sign violation, criminal possession of financial transaction.
• Desmond Dejuan Bradley, 38, Briar Creek Court, probation violation.
• Jarius Christian White, 29, Picketts Court, probation violation.
• Donald Joseph Kraudy, 29, Stockbridge, abandonment of dependent child.
• Nichole Michelle Heimbruch, 38, W. Adrian Circle, probation violation.
• Lance Larry Graham, 27, Lithonia, probation violation.
• Kenice Riamond Pierce-Bey, 28, Lithonia, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Titus Ford, 18, Sableshire Way, criminal damage to property - 2nd degree.
• Kevin Dean Smith, 25, Honeycomb Drive, probation violation.
• Antonio Moniere Crawford Jr., 28, Rockbridge Drive, arson - 1st degree.
• Lord Kwame Atvga, 20, Old Salem Road, driving without valid license, following too closely.
• Cedric Martin, 43, Peaks Landing, criminal trespass, battery.
• Erwin Choc Jagon, 36, Frontier Drive, probation violation, possession of Schedule I controlled substance.
• Dexter Lamar Bush, 53, Carlton, improper headlights, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Marquell Devonta Evans, 20, Covington, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
• Joseph Alexander Holub, 45, Loganville, cruelty to children - 3rd degree, cruelty to children - 2nd degree, cruelty to children - 1st degree.
• Dyce Casey Highsmith, 37, Leigh Drive, battery - FV.
• Adrian Raghib Brown, 28, Lakeridge Drive, simple battery, criminal trespass.
• Carolyn Butler, 56, Lithonia, duty to stop at accident; hit and run (2), reckless driving.
• Dwight David Ford Jr., 19, Sableshire Way, violation of temporary protective order.
• Elton Eugene Brown, 45, Walterboro, S.C., giving false name, address or date of birth to law enforcement.
• Robert William Bachman III, 35, unknown address, criminal trespass.
• Tiffany Leshale Simmons, 34, no address given, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Cecily Newsome Chambers, 49, April Drive, battery - FV.
• Kenneth Thomas, 55, April Drive, battery - FV.
• Davion Lavasha Millines, 27, Ellenwood, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Angel Vaughan, 25, Monroe, probation violation.
• Amanda Robinson, 40, Baywood Court, reckless driving.
• Donte Marquise Lee, 21, Wood Sage Court, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Jade Angelina Lewis, 29, Brandon Glen, criminal trespass.
• Tiras Raamah Posey II, 30, Covington, theft by shoplifting (less than $300).
• Hannah Gabriele Simmons, 21, Covington, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Autumn Marie Simmons, 24, Covington, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Kiley Arnez Carter, 48, Athens, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, obscured or failure to display license plate, driving without valid license, no license on person, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, crossing state/county guard lines with weapon, controlled substance etc.
• Jamone Ikee Epps, 40, Armour Drive, driving without valid license, expired tag or revalidation decal, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, no tag lights.
• Darryl Desjuan Smith, 38, Stockbridge, driving without valid license.
• Teyonna Janee Thrasher, 23, Lithonia, theft by shoplifting - M, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
• Damontae Deangalo Ivey, 26, Covington, violation of the Street Gang Terrorism Act.
• Jumua Mubarak Muhammad, 35, Cowan Road, battery, cruelty to children - 3rd degree (3).
• Demara Michelle Jenkins, 34, Covington, probation violation.
• Marquis Ameer Thomas, 25, Keswick Village, simple battery - FV.
• Diamond Jewel Duboulay, 21, Douglasville, forgery - 3rd degree.
• Keion Dwayne McLemore, 23, Plymouth Way, probation violation.
• Hinkson Jamie Bess, 37, Atlanta, robbery, simple battery, interference with control of vehicle.
• Alfred Jermaine Arnold, 39, Lester Road, aggravated assault, malice murder, theft by taking - F, arson - 1st degree.
M - Misdemeanor, F - Felony, FV - Family Violence