CONYERS - Rockdale County is planning on spending the first half ($8,827,742) of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021 funds it has received to help citizens recover from the effects of the pandemic through community programs, along with funding county needs and rewarding essential employees.
President Joe Biden signed the ARPA into law on March 11. The intent is to combat the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including public health and economic impacts.
Rockdale County will receive a total of $17,655,482 from ARPA in two equal payments. The first payment of $8,827,721 was received in May, with the second payment of the same amount to be received 11 months from now in May 2022.
Rockdale County Chief of Staff James Cabe briefed the Board of Commissioners at its June 22 meeting on the county's plans for the funds, based on information received from the commissioners in separate meetings held by each of the commissioners with county staff.
"In the meetings with the commissioners, each commissioner has expressed that their No. 1 goal is to make sure that the people are first," Cabe said. "Second is to strictly adhere to the funding guidelines. Third is coordination, collaboration and communication between everyone involved as it relates to this process. Fourth, all expenditures will be presented to the full Board of Commissioners for approval."
County staff members have developed four different categories where funds are allocated:
• Community Programs - Small business assistance, non-profit assistance, homelessness prevention, workforce development, rental/eviction prevention assistance, and the Stepping Up Initiative for mental health awareness.
• County Needs - capital improvements that qualify for ARPA funding, which may ease some stress and relief off the current capital needs.
• Essential Employees - premium pay to essential employees (public safety, etc.) for ensuring the continuity of operations being maintained during the pandemic.
• Reserves - 10% of the total amount received ($882,744) has been put into a reserve account for unexpected future needs of the county.
District 1 Commissioner Sherri Washington said she was amazed that all three of the commissioners agreed to making sure helping the people of Rockdale County recover from the pandemic is the top priority, along with addressing other needs in the county.
"When you have a fundamental philosophy of keeping the people first, we practice that on a day-to-day basis, and that transcends into what we did for the American Rescue Plan Act," Washington said. "I thank you all for your hard work, and I'm looking forward to the things we're going to do with this funding."
District 2 Commissioner Dr. Doreen Williams said the county is setting a good model for the citizens to follow by reserving 10% of the funds for unexpected expenses.
She added that she was shocked to hear how many people in Rockdale County are homeless and is happy that the county will be able to provide some assistance with these funds.
"I had a conversation with a housing provider this past weekend, and she was telling me there are 45-50 citizens of Rockdale County who are living on our streets and not in any kind of housing," Williams said. "I did not realize we had homeless population that high. There is not a simple fix to that. It's got to be a total wrap around service that we look at the funds that we want to spend on serving those who are homeless."
Williams said another benefit of the ARPA funding is being able to handle some infrastructure needs in the county so that the county doesn't have to go into its general funds.
"That will be important as we move forward in the next couple of months in setting the millage rate," she said. "We may be able to keep the millage rate lower than we had anticipated because of these funds."
Finally, she said she is pleased with the portion that will go to the county's essential employees.
"We owe a lot to our employees who have continued to work and continued to be out there through all of the different phases of the pandemic," Williams said. "Our employees have worked hard, whether they were working here or working at home, and we owe them for that, and our citizens owe them for that."
Chair Oz Nesbitt Sr. said the pandemic showed county leaders that they need to be forward thinking in order to be prepared for emergencies in the future.
"This funding allows us to care for the community, to take care of some of the infrastructure and county needs as it relates to day-to-day operations, and it also allows us to do some forward thinking, reserving a certain amount of those funds for the 'just in case,'" Nesbitt said.
He added that being able to provide for county employees who worked throughout the pandemic is exciting.
"To be able to sow back into the coffers of our employees, particularly those who have worked through this entire pandemic — public safety, other county employees — we have a lot to be excited about and to celebrate."
