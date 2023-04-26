Website Press Release Photo.jpeg

Gary W. Washington

 Steve Strother Photographer

In celebration of Law Day in Georgia, Rockdale County Probate Court has announced the launch of its new website. The website is designed to provide enhanced access to information and services for the citizens of Rockdale County, offering an easy-to-use interface with a modern design.

The new website is a comprehensive resource for Probate Court services and information including marriage licenses, probate records and firearms licenses, as well as helpful resources such as frequently asked questions, court forms, videos, and access to free legal services. The site is designed to be mobile-friendly, making it easier for individuals to access Probate Court services and information from any device.

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos