In celebration of Law Day in Georgia, Rockdale County Probate Court has announced the launch of its new website. The website is designed to provide enhanced access to information and services for the citizens of Rockdale County, offering an easy-to-use interface with a modern design.
The new website is a comprehensive resource for Probate Court services and information including marriage licenses, probate records and firearms licenses, as well as helpful resources such as frequently asked questions, court forms, videos, and access to free legal services. The site is designed to be mobile-friendly, making it easier for individuals to access Probate Court services and information from any device.
“We are thrilled to launch our new website in celebration of Law Day in Georgia,” said Rockdale County Probate Court Judge Gary W. Washington. “The website is loaded with a wealth of Probate Court information, yet clear, concise, and easy to navigate. We believe that this website will be an invaluable resource for our citizens and will help to streamline the probate court process.”
The development of the new Rockdale County Probate Court website involved collaboration from a diverse group of individuals, including community influencers, attorneys, lay persons, judges, and experts in various fields. This comprehensive approach ensures that the website is a valuable resource for individuals seeking probate court services and information.
Fiduciary and probate expert, attorney Hugh Wood of Tucker, expressed his admiration for the website, stating that, “Compared to the level of access granted by the other 159 probate courts, this is world-class.”
In addition to its design, the new website is also ADA compliant and includes translations to over 100 languages, ensuring that all individuals can easily navigate the probate court.
Washington emphasized that the website’s development is in keeping with the purpose of Law Day, promoting public understanding of the law and its role in society. The new website is a crucial tool in achieving these goals, and the Rockdale County Probate Court invites all citizens to explore the website and its various resources. The new Rockdale County Probate Court website is officially launched and is accessible at www.rockdalecountyprobatecourt.org.
Additionally, the Probate Court welcomes feedback from individuals on how to further improve their website experience. The court aims to provide the best possible service to all citizens, and input from the community is essential to achieving this goal.
For any questions or further information, please contact the Rockdale County Probate Court at 770-278-7700.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.