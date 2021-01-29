CONYERS – The Rockdale County Probate Court Office, 874 Main Street in Conyers, is closed effective Friday, Jan. 29, and will reopen on Tuesday, Feb. 2, due to "unforeseen circumstances."
During this period only essential functions will be conducted remotely as needed.:
• Vital Records-Death Permits-Email all requests to probatevitalrecords@rockdalecountyga.gov.
• Please contact the main office of Georgia Vital Records for all other requests during this time.
• For Death Permits after hours, please contact the local Registrars listed below:
• Ronnie Ingram, Jr.
Cremation Care of Georgia
1114 Brett Drive, SW
Conyers, GA 30094
770-388-0012 (O)
770-922-0058 (F)
• Krista D. DeLisle
Wheeler Funeral Home
11405 Brown Bridge Rd.
Covington, GA 30016
770-851-8649 (O)
770-786-7111 (F)
• Krista D. DeLisle
Peachtree Cremation-Covington
11407 Brown Bridge Rd.
Covington, GA 30016
770-851-8649 (O)
678-413-0104 (F)
• Wendy Eidson
Phoenix Funeral Services, Inc.
1424 Veterans Drive
Conyers, GA 30012
404-405-0624 (O)
678-253-1876 (F)
Orders to Apprehend/1013 - Contact the Rockdale County Sheriff Office for instructions until the office reopens on Feb. 2.
The office will have limited access to its emails, but we will monitor all inquiries regarding Guardianships and Estates and provide a response as soon as possible. Please use the email addresses listed below:
• Guardianships guardianships@rockdalecountyga.gov
• Estates probateestates@rockdalecountyga.gov
Georgia Weapons Carry License Appointments during this period have been cancelled and will be rescheduled. We are asking that all applicants please contact the office at 770-278-7700 and press “0” beginning Feb. 2 if you do not receive a call from the office.
