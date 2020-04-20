ATLANTA – Earlier this month, the Supreme Court of Georgia appointed Judge Clarence Cuthpert Jr. of the Rockdale County Probate Court as the newest member of the Georgia Commission on Dispute Resolution.
The mission of the Georgia Commission on Dispute Resolution is to “help the Supreme Court of Georgia fulfill its Constitutional mandate to provide for the speedy, efficient and inexpensive resolution of disputes and prosecutions in the judiciary.”
Treutlen County Probate Judge T. J. Hudson, the current president of Council of Probate Court Judges of Georgia, lauded Cuthpert on his recent appointment.
“Though still in his first term as a probate judge, Judge Cuthpert has proven himself to be an able and willing colleague,” Hudson said. “He has won the respect of his colleagues across the state of Georgia and has been an asset to our class of court while serving in other roles and he will, no doubt, bring that same level of dedication and diligence to his service on the commission.”
The commission has been in existence for 25 years, and Cuthpert will be the first probate judge in its history to serve as a member. Cuthpert also serves as the representative of the probate courts on the Judicial Council’s Access to Justice Committee.
