...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Thursday August 24...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Thursday August 24.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive
to ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit
prolonged outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early
evening when ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
CONYERS – The Rockdale County Public Schools Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education program has achieved notable milestones, moving students towards success in their chosen career pathways in the 2022- 2023 school year. With achievements spanning from rising career pathway completions and industry certifications to increased End-of-Pathway Assessment pass rates and Career Ready Diploma Seals, the district is preparing students for the real world.
“We have consistently seen CTAE achievement gains over the last several years with increased pathway enrollment, increased pathway offerings, increased pathway completion, increased Work Based Learning and Youth Apprenticeship Program enrollment, increased pass rate on the End-of-Pathway Assessment, and increased Career Ready Diploma Seal recipients,” said Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts. “This success validates our strategic focus on advising students to pursue career pathways of interest as part of their high school matriculation, so that they can enhance their viability as they prepare to pursue their postsecondary options.”
