CONYERS — Rockdale Public Schools announced Thursday that Board of Education meetings will now be live-streamed for citizens to view in real time. Recordings of the meetings will also be posted to the school district’s YouTube channel for later viewing.
Live-streaming of the BOE meetings is set to begin with the work session on Sept. 8 at 6 p.m.
The school district joins other local governments that have been streaming and recording meetings for later viewing since early in the pandemic. Those governments are Rockdale County Board of Commissioners, Conyers City Council, Newton County Board of Education, Newton County Board of Commissioners and Covington City Council.
The link to each RCPS live stream will be at the top of the online published meeting agenda. Agendas will be posted a minimum of two days prior to the meeting. The direct link to the RCPS Board of Education website is https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/rockdale and the meeting agendas are located under the MEETINGS tab at the top of the page.
