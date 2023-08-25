RCPS logo

CONYERS — Rockdale County Public Schools (RCPS) is asking for public input as it develops the proposed project list for the next Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (E-SPLOST), a 1% sales tax that can be used only for capital projects and debt reduction. The form to submit suggestions is located on the district website and school websites under District Announcements. The district’s website is www.rockdaleschools.org and the form will be available through Sept. 15.

The E-SPLOST allows for shared contribution to education, including visitors to the county who spend money on gas, food, hotels and retail items. A predetermined amount is collected over a five-year period. The citizens of Rockdale County have supported E-SPLOST for 25 years, which has allowed the district to pay for capital expenditures and refrain from having any bond debt for such projects.

