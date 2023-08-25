...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take extra precautions if you work outside or are participating
in recreational activities. Children and young adults
participating in sports will experience a higher risk of heat
stress. When possible, consider rescheduling or postponing
strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To
reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Saturday August 26...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Saturday August 26.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive
to ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit
prolonged outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early
evening when ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
CONYERS — Rockdale County Public Schools (RCPS) is asking for public input as it develops the proposed project list for the next Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (E-SPLOST), a 1% sales tax that can be used only for capital projects and debt reduction. The form to submit suggestions is located on the district website and school websites under District Announcements. The district’s website is www.rockdaleschools.org and the form will be available through Sept. 15.
The E-SPLOST allows for shared contribution to education, including visitors to the county who spend money on gas, food, hotels and retail items. A predetermined amount is collected over a five-year period. The citizens of Rockdale County have supported E-SPLOST for 25 years, which has allowed the district to pay for capital expenditures and refrain from having any bond debt for such projects.
