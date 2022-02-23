CONYERS – Dr. Terry Oatts, superintendent of Rockdale County Public Schools, was recently honored by the Georgia Senate for his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.
State Sen. Tonya Anderson, D-Lithonia, presented a resolution honoring Oatts during the Rockdale County Board of Education meeting on Feb. 17. The resolution recognized Oatts for proactively establishing an epidemiology committee in fall 2019, continuously collaborating with public health and community agencies, and using public health data to guide COVID-19 mitigation measures. The resolution also highlighted Oatts’ efforts to acquire telehealth services with the nonprofit Kids’-Doc-on-Wheels and make RCPS the first district in the state to offer COVID-19 testing for staff, students and their families. The resolution outlined how RCPS worked with the Gwinnett Newton Rockdale Health Departments to schedule free COVID-19 vaccinations for staff as soon as they were available and how Oatts led the way by receiving a COVID-19 vaccination to set an example and encourage other staff members to receive the vaccine.
“I am very appreciative that the Georgia Senate passed such a resolution acknowledging and commending my pandemic leadership,” said Oatts. “Most importantly, the Georgia Senate lauded our district’s commitment to prioritizing the safety and well-being of our students, staff and their families. I am grateful to our Board of Education for their tremendous support of our district’s pandemic response throughout this public health crisis.”
The resolution, proposed by Anderson, Sen. Brian Strickland, R-McDonough, and others, was passed by the Georgia Senate on Jan. 10.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.