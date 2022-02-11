CONYERS — Rockdale County Public Schools will hold a teacher job fair March 5 as it begins the process of hiring personnel for the 2022-23 school year.
The event will be held at the RCPS Board Room, 900 Pine St., Conyers, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants must preregister by visiting www.rockdaleschools.org/jobfair or by downloading the Career Fair Plus app on a smart phone.
All 22 RCPS schools will be represented at the job fair, and interviews will be held onsite. To pre-register and schedule an interview, please visit www.rockdaleschools.org/jobfair
RCPS has 11 elementary schools, four middle schools, three traditional high schools, a virtual campus and four non-traditional schools (Rockdale Career Academy and Rockdale Magnet School for Science and Technology, Open Campus, Alpha Academy). In addition, the school system offers specialty and choice programs focusing on STEM (science, technology, engineering, math), performing and visual arts, technology and engineering, pre-medical science, business and leadership, radio and film entertainment, and more.
The school system, which operates on a balanced calendar, offers competitive salaries, mentorship for new teachers, and robust professional development programs and opportunities.
The Rockdale system has also been a leader in technological innovation, with one-to-one technology provided in the district for nearly a decade. The Learning Reimagined one-to-one initiative not only provides laptops, tablets, equipment and programs to all students, teachers and classrooms, but also provides teachers with the ongoing training and support needed to effectively utilize the educational potential of these technologies. The one-to-one initiative allowed the school system to seamlessly continue teaching and learning when schools transitioned to all virtual, remote learning earlier during the COVID-19 pandemic and allowed students, families, and staff to stay connected and engaged.
RCPS was the first district in the state to offer free COVID-19 testing to all employees and students and offers free COVID-19 vaccination for staff and students. Safety measures also include offering free telehealth services, implementing mandatory mask wearing, social distancing, contact tracing in schools, and much more. For additional information on our safety and mitigation measures, please visit www.rockdaleschools.org.
Based on a recommendation from Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts, the school system is looking to fill minimum allotments of 339 elementary teachers, 200 middle school teachers, 247 high school teachers, 73 elementary special education teachers, 109 secondary special education teachers and 20 English language learner teachers.
These allotments represent a slight decrease from the current school year due to a decrease in enrollment. Total system-wide enrollment is currently 15,372, a decrease of 1,566 from the enrollment projection at the first of the school year.
RCPS is located 22 miles east of Atlanta. To hear from RCPS teachers about working at RCPS, visit www.rockdaleschools.org/heartRCPS.
To see the full schedule of opportunities to meet the RCPS Recruitment Team at job fairs around Georgia and the Southeast, please visit www.rockdaleschools.org/recruiting
