CONYERS — Rockdale County Public Schools administrators, staff, elected officials and community stakeholders held a ground-breaking ceremony Tuesday evening for the soon to be RCPS Central Office Campus.
"So many of us, myself included, walked the halls of this building in its former life as Pine Street Elementary School," said RCPS Board of Education Chairwoman Katrina Young. "We are thrilled to be able to re-purpose this property for another use with Rockdale County Schools and keep it in the family."
The new Central Office will be a rendition of new and old at the previous Pine Street Elementary School site in Olde Town located at 960 Pine Street NE.
With 53,000 more square feet than the original building, 29,000 square feet will be retained and renovated from the old PSE.
The facility will house more than 175 RCPS employees under one roof, including nutritional services, Human Resources, registration and will accommodate for 250 parking spaces.
Like the J.H. House Elementary E-SPLOST project, Carroll Daniel Construction will oversee the completion of the site and will be ready for the 2020-21 school year.
The cost is set at $15.4 million collected through penny sales tax and state dollars.