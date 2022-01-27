CONYERS - The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners accepted five grants totaling more than $1.6 million that will help people with mental health and substance abuse issues who have encountered law enforcement. The vote came at the BOC’s Jan. 25 meeting.
District 2 Commissioner Doreen Williams, who has been a vocal proponent of aiding those with mental health and substance abuse issues, said the grants show the importance now being placed on those issues in the justice system.
“There is a big emphasis on that now,” she said. “It is a big deal, and it is actually more than that, because that doesn’t include some of the grants that we have already approved. But just tonight there is over $1.6 million for that.”
The five grants are:
• Bureau of Justice – Superior Court – 2021 BJA The Justice and Mental Health Collaboration Program Grant - $550,000
• Bureau of Justice – Superior Court – 2021 BJA The Adult Drug Court and Veterans Treatment Court Discrepancy Grant - $546,555
• Hospital Authority of Rockdale County (HARC) – Superior Court/Accountability Court - Adult Accountability Courts Grant - $20,000
• Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC) – Superior Court – Housing Assistance Grants - $541,495
• Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC) – Superior Court/Accountability Court – Grant – Change Order – Additional $31,065
Commission Chair Oz Nesbitt Sr. added that Rockdale County is one of the few counties in Georgia that addresses mental health and substance abuse issues and their interaction with law enforcement.
“We are putting a lot of emphasis on mental illness, substance abuse, and the interaction between those people who are in those situations who are having encounters with local law enforcement and making sure that local law enforcement also has the skill sets and training to be able to deal with people undergoing those types of issues,” said Nesbitt.
“I really appreciate and commend you for all the work that you continue to do to spotlight and highlight those areas of concern,” he told Williams. “It seems like there has been a growing need for that over the last 10 years. Things have taken a turn for the worse, but having these particular programs in place to rehabilitate people and get people back on the right track, and just not throw people away, is a blessing that our county even offers this type of help. It is just good to know that we’re a community that cares about its constituents to that degree.”
Williams noted that such issues don’t just deal with law enforcement.
“It is important to remember that this issue is integrated with public safety as well as economic development and stability in our schools,” she said. “It wraps around so much of what happens in our county.”
District 1 Commissioner Sherri Washington added that the grants also show that the county is willing to go out and seek funding from other sources, rather than put the burden on the backs of taxpayers.
“We had a resident who said they thought it was incumbent on us to go and seek funding from different sources,” she said. “They were more concerned about their taxes, but this highlights the fact that we’re continuously looking for funding from a myriad of sources in our community so that we can fund programs with a keen awareness of how issues like this do affect our overall community and economic development. This is $1.6 million that isn’t coming from our coffers, it is coming from grant funding.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.