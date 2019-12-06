ATLANTA - The Department of Justice announced that it has awarded more than $376 million in grant funding to enhance state, local and tribal law enforcement operations and reinforce public safety efforts in jurisdictions across the United States. Of the total award, $719,733 will support public safety activities in the Northern District of Georgia, with $360,000 of that going to Rockdale County. The awards were made by the Department’s Office of Justice Programs.
“The grants will be used to address violent crime problems each of those jurisdictions is facing,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. “In Rockdale County, District Attorney Alisha Johnson will implement the Rockdale County Comprehensive Homicide Initiative to address the increasing numbers of domestic violence homicides occurring in the county in a collaborative manner."
Rockdale County proposes to create the initiative focusing on domestic violence (DV) cases in order to improve investigations. Its plan includes: 1) developing ways to identify the most violent offenders through lethality assessments; 2) working jointly with parole and probation departments on violations of probations; and 3) enhancing the prosecutor's role in investigations of DV-related homicides.
“Crime and violence hold families, friends and neighborhoods hostage. They also rip those communities apart,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Katharine T. Sullivan for the Office of Justice Programs. “These programs simultaneously play a role in mending communities through preventing crime, apprehending and prosecuting perpetrators, facilitating appropriate sentencing and adjudication, and restoring communities and their residents.”
Rockdale County was awarded under the BJA Innovative Prosecution Solutions for Combatting Violent Crime Program. The program provides state, local and tribal prosecutors with information, resources, training, and technical assistance to develop effective strategies as well as programs to address and prosecute individuals who commit violent crime.
The Office of Justice Programs, directed by Sullivan, provides federal leadership, grants, training and technical assistance, and other resources to improve the nation’s capacity to prevent and reduce crime, assist victims and enhance the rule of law by strengthening the criminal and juvenile justice systems. More information about OJP and its components can be found at www.ojp.gov.