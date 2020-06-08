CONYERS – The Rockdale County Recycling Center will add a day of operation beginning June 9 and is set to reopen to full services and hours on July 1.
Beginning Tuesday, the recycling center will be open three days a week instead of two. Those days will be Tuesdays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to household garbage, residents can begin dropping off recyclables and yard debris on June 9 — all at no cost to county residents. Bulk waste will not be accepted during this time.
Effective Wednesday, July 1, the center will reopen to full services and hours – Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Additionally, during the months of July, August, and September, use of the Recycling Center will be free for Rockdale residents. They will need to show proof of residency by bringing either a drivers license or state-issued I.D. and a utility bill within 30 days of the issue date.
“Rockdale County residents have been extremely patient as we have modified county operations to keep them and our employees safe,” said Board of Commissioners Chairman Oz Nesbitt. “We also understand that people have been holding on to their items for several months and are extending this offer exclusively to Rockdale County residents to assist as the county operations and the community as a whole returns to a new normal.”
Items not accepted include: oil-based paints, stains, solvents, adhesives, old gasoline, kerosene, antifreeze, carpets and/or pad, linoleum, vinyl flooring, tile, shingles, insulation, countertops, demolition debris (such as concrete, rock, bricks, blocks, drywall, stumps), large appliances or any appliances that have used or contained freon (such as A/C units, humidifiers, refrigerators and freezers, etc.)
The recycling center is located at 1200 Sigman Road, Conyers. For more information, please contact the recycling center at 770-785-6883.
