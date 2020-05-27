CONYERS – Rockdale County is set to reopen the tennis courts and the Rockdale Tennis Center with modified services on June 8. The Rockdale Tennis Center has been awarded a $5,000 United States Tennis Association Facility Recovery Grant Award to assist in reopening the facility. The grant will help defray some of the tennis- related expenses associated with reopening the tennis center.
The tennis courts closed its 14 courts on March 16 in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Upon reopening the Tennis Center will follow all government, Centers of Disease Control (CDC) regulations and social distancing guidelines.
“Receiving the USTA award will allow us to open the Rockdale Tennis Center with safety measures in place as a result of COVID-19,” says Rockdale County Chairman Oz Nesbitt, Sr. “Opening up the county’s tennis courts with new guidelines will provide a safe environment for residents and staff.”
The Rockdale Tennis Center, located at 1370 Parker Road in Conyers, will re-open on June 8 for regular members and league play preparation. The inside of the center will be closed to the public, except for the restrooms. The hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday; and 12 noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. League play will begin on June 18.
The tennis courts located at Richardson Park, Johnson Park and Wheeler Park will be available for play on June 8, 2020. Signage with the new safety guidelines will be posted at the tennis courts.
￼￼“Exercising and outdoor recreational activities provide mental and physical benefits for residents,” said Rockdale County Commission Chairman Nesbitt. “We are grateful for our partner USTA for the assistance in reopening the tennis courts.”
The county’s walking trails were reopened two weeks ago. The other parks and recreation facilities, playgrounds and pavilions will remain closed until further notice. For additional information, call the Parks and Recreation Division at 770-278-7529.
