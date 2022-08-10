Rockdale BOC.jpeg
The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners are (left to right) Post 1 Commissioner Sherri Washington, Chair Oz Nesbitt Sr., and Post 2 Commissioner Doreen Williams

 From Staff Reports

CONYERS — Rockdale County residents continued Tuesday to express their outrage, frustration and fear over a property tax increase proposed by the Board of Commissioners.

Over and over, citizens called on commissioners to halt plans for a tax increase, citing the number of residents who are on fixed incomes, the current rate of inflation and the increased assessments they have already received on their home values.

