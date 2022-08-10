CONYERS — Rockdale County residents continued Tuesday to express their outrage, frustration and fear over a property tax increase proposed by the Board of Commissioners.
Over and over, citizens called on commissioners to halt plans for a tax increase, citing the number of residents who are on fixed incomes, the current rate of inflation and the increased assessments they have already received on their home values.
“Cut your spending, balance the budget, live within your means as my mother would tell me, postpone any upcoming projects that we don't need right now … until prices come down,” said one resident. “Put off those projects we don’t need and support your senior citizens that built this county.”
Milstead resident Laura Hansen called the proposed tax increase a terroristic threat.
“Our seniors have been calling me in terror that they are going to lose their homes,” she said.
Several pointed out that two of the commissioners do not pay property taxes themselves — Commissioner Sherri Washington does not own a home in the county, and Commissioner Doreen Williams’ home is exempt due to the fact that her husband is a disabled veteran. Some also pointed out that Chairman Oz Nesbitt Sr. has experienced property tax problems in the past.
More than 50 people spoke out against the proposed millage increase at Tuesday’s public hearing, which started at 10 a.m. and ended at 1:30 p.m. It was the third and final public hearing on the proposed tax increase. Commissioners are expected to vote on the millage at a called meeting set for Aug. 16, 6 p.m., in the Rockdale Auditorium, 903 Main St., Conyers.
Tuesday’s public hearing began with Finance Director Mark Lewis presenting the county’s proposed millage of 18.69 to a packed audience at the Rockdale Auditorium. The county had initially advertised it intended to set the 2022 millage rate at 20.758 — which would represent a 45.42% tax increase. If commissioners approve the 18.69 millage rate, it will be 2 mills greater than last year’s rate of 16.69. Lewis explained that the proposed millage reduction was due to the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds. Even if commissioners adopted the same millage rate as last year, it would still result in a tax increase due to an increase in property tax assessments.
Local business owner JaNice Van Ness, who previously served as a commissioner, chided the commissioners over what she characterized as a bad public relations move. The advertised 45% tax increase “quite honestly is shocking that you guys would even present it and create the stress and disruption in the lives of so many people in Rockdale County,” Van Ness said. “You can hear today from our senior citizens, but there are still hundreds of people that are at work today, hundreds of people that are business owners in this community, and they are not represented…This is a small fraction of the people that are gravely upset with the leadership of your administration.”
She advised commissioners to become more educated in fiscal management.
“It’s hard to know all the subject areas you are responsible for as a commissioner, but if fiscal literacy is a challenge there are classes through (the Association County Commissioners of Georgia), you can visit other cities that have conservative governments. There are a lot of things you can do to streamline this budget.”
At the conclusion of citizen comments, Commissioner Washington said she had never supported the 20.758 millage rate proposal.
“On the record, from the beginning when we got our first phone call about the millage rate, the first thing I said is we can’t do that,” said Washington.
She added that she is still questioning the proposed 18.69 rate because it includes $6.6 million in debt service for a new courthouse. She said she had not been advised that this year’s budget would include debt service for bonds that the county is considering to fund a new courthouse.
“Not at one time was there any talk of starting to pay for this courthouse in this budget year,” she said. “We need a courthouse … but we need to also look at alternative ways to pay for it, and those are the things that have not been presented to us.”
Washington said the proposed $6.6 million in courthouse debt would be the equivalent of 2 mills.
“If we do this this way, if we put this $6.6 million expenditure in this millage rate increase without any public input, any collaboration from the community, at this time we are no longer in a democracy. It’s a dictatorship, and I refuse to be a part of it,” she said.
Washington said she would support keeping the millage rate at 16.69 because the county did incur additional expenses this year.
While 16.69 is not the rollback rate, Washington pointed out that the county had approved the rollback rate for the past two years.
Commissioner Williams said she has questions she will need answered before making a decision.
“I think that it’s important for us to consider all the ways we can scale back and what that means in terms of services and the budget amount,” she said. “We have one more week before we set the millage rate, and I will continue to ask questions before I make a decision.”
