CONYERS — A large contingent of Rockdale taxpayers — most of them senior citizens and many carrying signs — converged on the county Assembly Hall in Olde Town Tuesday for the first of three public hearings on the county’s proposed millage rate.
More than 15 citizens, many of them members of the Voices For Rockdale group, spoke at the public hearing. All were opposed to the county’s proposed tax increase.
Although the county had previously advertised it intended to set the 2022 millage rate at 20.758 — which would represent a 45.42% tax increase — Finance Director Mark Lewis presented a millage rate proposal Tuesday calling for a rate of 18.69. Lewis explained that the millage reduction was due to the use of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. The new proposal is a 2-mill increase over last year’s rate of 16.69.
“The advertised rate represented where the rate would have been if we had not used ARPA funds for operations this year,” said Lewis. “The injection of these funds allowed us to increase services without impacting the millage rate.”
Lewis said the county anticipates a fiscal year 2023 budget of $93.4 million in revenues and $86.8 in expenditures, with $6.6 million for courthouse improvement debt. Rockdale’s budget year runs from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31.
The Homestead Option Sales Tax exemption for county homeowners is expected to be set at 70%. Rockdale and DeKalb are the only two counties in the state that provide a sales tax exemption for homeowners.
With a 70% HOST exemption and an 18.69 millage rate, Lewis said the owner of a $250,000 home in Rockdale would pay $51 more in county property taxes in 2022.
Despite Lewis’s presentation of a reduced millage proposal, citizens gave commissioners an earful about an ever-growing tax burden, especially on those who are on fixed incomes.
Laura Skelton, who has lived in Rockdale County since 1989, said her property tax bills have increased exponentially, but she has seen few needed improvements in county services.
“We implore you to stop the outrageous spending and adding the extraneous items to the county budget with each voting session,” she said.
Several speakers cautioned that senior citizens are being taxed out of their homes.
“We can’t raise our income like you can,” said resident Tom Olsen, who is 80.
Olsen said his property taxes have increased 50% since 1982.
“This county used to be a great, great county, and throwing money at it doesn’t fix it,” he said.
The tax digest history for the county showed that the digest increased to $3.7 billion in 2022, compared to $2.79 billion in 2021.
After reducing the millage for the past two years, commissioners signaled earlier this year that taxes would likely need to be increased in order to pay for wage increases that were approved in April.
The new pay scale set the minimum hourly wage at $15 per hour. Pay grades below $15 per hour were eliminated and pay grades above that were adjusted and updated to allow for promotions and recruiting.
The new pay grades impacted 880 county employees, with an average increase of 17.2%. Employees who were already above the minimum pay grade of $15 an hour received an 8% increase.
The salary increases for the remainder of this year cost $4.5 million. Those funds came from the federal COVID-relief act, but that money will not be available for the budget that the county will approve in December.
A second public hearing in the proposed millage was set for Tuesday evening. The third and final public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 10 a.m. in the Assembly Hall. A meeting of the Board of Commissioners will follow.
Commissioners will then hold a called meeting to set the millage rate on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 6 p.m. in the Assembly Hall, with a board meeting to follow.
