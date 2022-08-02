Skelton.jpg

Rockdale resident Laura Skelton calls on commissioners to stop unnecessary spending and give property the owners the tax decrease she said was promised three years ago.

CONYERS — A large contingent of Rockdale taxpayers — most of them senior citizens and many carrying signs — converged on the county Assembly Hall in Olde Town Tuesday for the first of three public hearings on the county’s proposed millage rate.

More than 15 citizens, many of them members of the Voices For Rockdale group, spoke at the public hearing. All were opposed to the county’s proposed tax increase.

