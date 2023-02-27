CONYERS — Opponents of a higher density subdivision development in the Honey Creek area took their case to the Rockdale Board of Commissioners during a rezoning public hearing Thursday.
More than 100 people attended the evening Board of Commissioners meeting, with several speaking in opposition to the D.R. Horton rezoning request for 285 acres bounded by Goode Road to the north and Honey Creek Road to the south. A feature of the property is 25-acre Cowan Lake.
The Conyers Rockdale Planning Commission has recommended denial of the rezoning request, as well as the Rockdale Planning Department staff, citing concerns over density, incompatibility with surrounding neighborhoods with larger lots, and increased traffic. The BOC is expected to consider the rezoning request at its March 7 meeting.
D.R. Horton is asking that the tract be rezoned from AR (agricultural residential) to CRS (collaborative residential subdivision) to allow construction of 540 single-family homes. The CRS zoning allows smaller lot sizes in exchange for preservation of green space. D.R. Horton is also asking for a reduction in the required lot size from 10,000 square feet to 8,750 square feet and density of 1.89 units per acre.
D.R. Horton representative Tiffany Hogan said the project will be developed in phases over a 10-year period, with construction beginning in approximately two years, if the rezoning is approved.
Kelsie Broughton, a resident of Troupe Smith Road, represented the feelings of many of the opponents she when told commissioners she does not oppose growth, but that “what this developer is trying to do now we absolutely oppose.”
Broughton pointed to the proliferation of dollar stores, liquor stores, gas stations and title loan shops in the county, saying, “These are just a few of the things we want you all to stop allowing in our neighborhoods and calling it growth and forward movement for our communities.”
“We don’t oppose development, but we do want thoughtful development that benefits the community as a whole,” she added.
Broughton also said opponents are concerned about the quality and design of the homes D.R. Horton proposes to develop.
“The least that D.R. Horton could do is offer their top tier products in a beautiful community such as ours,” she said.
Broughton concluded her remarks by suggesting that the county buy the land and develop it as a recreation area.
Resident Tiffany Williams asked that commissioners take into consideration the neighborhoods that are already in the area and abide by smart growth principles.
“We have met with this builder … several times,” said Williams. “We have expressed to them our concerns, and those concerns fell on deaf ears. We are asking you, as our elected officials, to stop, to tell them ‘listen, if you want to come to our community, respect what is already in place here.’”
Tiffany Hogan, a planning manager with D.R. Horton, said the company sought input from the community and addressed residents’ concerns where feasible. She said the developer has addressed infrastructure needs with the county’s Water Resources Department and traffic concerns with the Rockdale Department of Transportation. She said the developer has agreed to provide road upgrades recommended by an independent traffic study and the Georgia Regional Transportation Authority.
Hogan said a market analysis revealed that the type of housing D.R. Horton is proposing is needed in the area. Square footage will range from 1,800 to 3,500, with price points ranging from $325,000 to $400,000.
Commissioner Sherri Washington asked several questions related to stormwater issues, traffic and housing quality. Commissioner Doreen Williams suggested that the price points are still too expensive for teachers, first responders and other public services D.R. Horton has identified as its target market.
“That’s such a beautiful site,” said Commissioner Williams. “We also have a need for more upscale, custome homes, and that’s what I would really like to see out there.”
If the BOC approves the rezoning, the planning staff has asked that the conditions include maintaining the 10,000-square-foot lot requirement, that the minimum heated square footage be 1,800, that concrete sidewalks be provided along Goode Road and Honey Creek Road and on internal streets; that all house have a two-car garage, and that all amenities be accessible by sidewalks.
