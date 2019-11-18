CONYERS –The Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will kick off the holiday season on Friday, Nov. 22. The Christmas Tree will be located on the front lawn of the Historic Rockdale County Courthouse. Main Street will be closed from 4–9 p.m. between Milstead Road and Court Street.
Visitors are encouraged to park in the designated public parking at the courthouse, Board of Commissioners, and city of Conyers lots, all located throughout Olde Town Conyers. Please do not park in marked reserved parking spaces.
Seating will be first come, first served. Visitors are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. S’mores will be available starting at 6 p.m. The program includes caroling, a dance troupe, and other family-friendly activities, beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m.
The evening will culminate with an official visit from Santa Claus who will illuminate the Christmas Tree.
For more information, contact Sharon Newsom, Marketing and Communications Manager at 770-278-7060 or Sharon.newsom@rockdalecountyga.gov.