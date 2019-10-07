CONYERS - Rockdale County announces its inaugural OKtoberfest celebration on Saturday, Oct. 12 at Costley Mill Park 2599 Salem Church Road in Conyers. Come out and enjoy food trucks, DJ, live entertainment, a Car & Bike Show, cigar bar and games. Gates open from 4-8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
“OKtoberfest promises to be a fantastic event that will bring families and friends together on a fall evening at Costley Mill Park,” said Rockdale County Chairman Oz Nesbitt, Sr. “We encourage you to come out and enjoy the range of activities planned for the evening including a car & bike show, a band, fitness demo and much more.”
Food trucks will have a variety of food and beer for sale. The food trucks include
• Five Finger Philly Food Truck
• The Beared Pig
• Coach Joe’s Food Truck
• Chocoholics 360
• Alcohol Heroes
• The Sugar Rush Truck
The entertainment will start promptly at 4 p.m. with Beebo, the magician. The Corey Brown Band will take the stage at 5:15 p,m. During the entertainment breaks, visitors can stop by and see the collection of vehicles at the car & bike show. The show will feature vehicles from antique model Ford to hot rods.
Visitors must enter the park at 2599 Salem Church Road, Conyers, 30013. Please be advised, there may be a change in the traffic pattern while entering the park.
For further information, contact Rockdale County Public Relations, Sharon Newsom at 470-426-6610 or Sharon.newsom@rockdalecountyga.gov