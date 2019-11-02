CONYERS — The proposed 2020 budget for Rockdale County is $74,912,728. That is a 9% increase over the 2019 budget of $68,720,084. For the second year in a row, the county will not have to go into its reserve fund to balance the budget.
Of the county’s 31 departments, 22 will see an increase in their budgets, seven budgets will decrease, and two will remain the same.
The largest increase comes in the Finance Department. Its budget is increasing by 44%, from $5,709,702 to $8,231,602. The majority of that increase is coming by adding to the county’s contingency fund by $3.8 million.
At $21,585,007, the Sheriff’s Office makes up 29% of the budget expenditures, however this year the Sheriff’s budget is only increasing by $436,736, or 2% over last year. In addition to adding 11 new deputies (seven certified and four jail rover deputies) and a Human Resources person, the Sheriff’s Office will add one full-time and one part-time mental health clinician, one part-time RN (Registered Nurse) and one part-time LPN. The medical staff are the second part of a three-year plan to improve medical and mental health access at the jail.
Other departments with increases include Board of Commissioners, Clerk of Courts, Coroner, District Attorney, Elections, Fire and Rescue, Health and Welfare, Juvenile Court, Libraries, Magistrate Court, Maintenance, Parks and Recreation, Probate Court, Public Defenders, Superior Court II, Talent Management, Tax Assessor, Tax Commissioner, Technology Services, and Transportation.
Departments that submitted a decrease in their budgets include Animal Control, Cooperative Extension, E911, Public Relations, Planning and Development, Senior Services, and Superior Court I.
The two departments whose budgets remain the same as last year are Economic Development and EMS.
The county’s Storm Water Fund is taking a hit this year as infrastructure improvements are needed throughout the county. Expenditures are increasing by $926,166 over last year, a 47% increase.
The county’s Water Fund will also have a increase in expenditures of $604,093 over last year, a 20% increase, which will also be used for infrastructure improvements.
Finance Director Roselyn Miller will present the proposed 2020 budget at a public hearing held by the Board of Commissioners (BOC) on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 9 a.m., followed by a BOC work session at 10 a.m. The BOC will have the first reading of the 2020 Appropriations Ordinance at their regular meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 10 a.m. and will have the second reading and adoption of the 2020 Appropriations Ordinance at their regular meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m.
A copy of the proposed 2020 Appropriations Ordinance is available for inspection by clicking on https://rockdalecountyga.gov/county-departments/finance-department/ and then clicking on proposed 2020 Budget tab.