CONYERS – As with students across the state and nation, Rockdale County Public Schools Class of 2022 graduates saw a drop in composite SAT scores over the previous year. The 2022 mean composite score for RCPS is 980. The mean composite score for Georgia public schools is 1,052, and the mean composite score for U.S. public schools is 1,028, both decreasing from 2021. The Rockdale school district’s total composite score in 2021 was 1,057.

“Consistent with the state and national data, RCPS saw a decrease in our mean composite score; however, RCPS continues to enjoy a net increase in SAT scores over the last four years,” said Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts. “While predictably there will be fluctuations in college entrance exam scores from year-to-year, as each class is unique, we are focused on ensuring sustained success over time. While no one college entrance exam is fully predictive of students’ likely success in college as the College Board itself readily acknowledges, we are committed to supporting our students’ college and career readiness by enhancing a wide range of indicators. These include but are not limited to providing them with effective advisement, exposing them to appropriate test preparation for college entrance exam success, and affording them a viable curriculum that punctuates their postsecondary readiness for college, career, and military success.”

