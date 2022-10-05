...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES/STRONG WINDS...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
out of the NW at 5 to 10 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
CONYERS – As with students across the state and nation, Rockdale County Public Schools Class of 2022 graduates saw a drop in composite SAT scores over the previous year. The 2022 mean composite score for RCPS is 980. The mean composite score for Georgia public schools is 1,052, and the mean composite score for U.S. public schools is 1,028, both decreasing from 2021. The Rockdale school district’s total composite score in 2021 was 1,057.
“Consistent with the state and national data, RCPS saw a decrease in our mean composite score; however, RCPS continues to enjoy a net increase in SAT scores over the last four years,” said Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts. “While predictably there will be fluctuations in college entrance exam scores from year-to-year, as each class is unique, we are focused on ensuring sustained success over time. While no one college entrance exam is fully predictive of students’ likely success in college as the College Board itself readily acknowledges, we are committed to supporting our students’ college and career readiness by enhancing a wide range of indicators. These include but are not limited to providing them with effective advisement, exposing them to appropriate test preparation for college entrance exam success, and affording them a viable curriculum that punctuates their postsecondary readiness for college, career, and military success.”
As a school district, Rockdale students scored a total mean score of 980, compared to 1,057 in 2021. The district’s mean score in evidence-based reading and writing was 504 in 2022 and 477 in math.
Students at Rockdale County High School, which includes the Rockdale Magnet School for Science and Technology, posted the highest total mean score in the county at 1,032, and the highest scores on evidence-based reading and writing, 529, and math, 503.
Students at Heritage High scored a total mean score of 956 — 492 in evidence-based reading and writing and 464 in math. Salem High School students scored 465 in evidence-based reading and writing and 438 in math, for a total mean score of 903.
Students should be sure to complete the necessary core academic and Advanced Placement courses prior to taking college entrance exams. Often students take these tests before they have exposed themselves to the rigor of Advanced Placement courses, which are critical to posting a high score on this type of assessment. RCPS supports its students’ aspirations to go to college and will continue to provide free SAT preparation and improved advisement to parents and students so that they may achieve this goal.
Students must be exposed to higher level concepts, complex reading material, and sophisticated problem-solving activities at an early age. As a school district, RCPS will continue to provide increased opportunities for advanced and enriched learning that exceeds that of the basic curriculum.
RCPS recommends the following guidelines for students to be successful with college entrance exams: • Know which entrance exam is required by the college for which you are applying (ACT, SAT).
• Ideally, students should take entrance exams at the beginning of their senior year after successful completion of core content courses. • Students should complete at least one Advanced Placement course prior to testing.
• Students in 11th and 12th grades should attend SAT prep workshops and utilize free online SAT prep tools such as www.khanacademy.com