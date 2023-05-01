CONYERS — A reduction in force (RIF) plan that will help make up an anticipated $10.6 million budget shortfall was approved by the Rockdale County Board of Education at a special called meeting April 27, but not without dissension among some board members.
The board had been expected to vote on the RIF plan proposed by Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts at an April 20 meeting, but the measure was tabled in order to allow BOE members time to gather more information.
At the April 27 meeting, Chief Financial Office Keith Hull stressed that no teachers or paraprofessionals would be eliminated as part of the RIF.
Oatts' recommended plan — for a total savings of $5,308,738 — calls for the following:
• Reduce Central Office positions through attrition for a savings of $875,850. This figure was based on 10 positions at an average cost of $87,850 each.
• Move 30 parapro positions in grades two through 12 from the general fund to an alternative funding source for a savings of $1,239,000. The alternative funding source was not identified in the plan.
• Move four Central Office academic coaches and four digital learning specialists back to the school level for a savings of $745,112. The schools where these employees would be relocated were not specified.
• Reduce school staffing points by a total of 23 — 1.5 at each secondary level school and 1 at each elementary level school — for a savings of $2,142,197. A staffing point is equal to approximately one certified teacher position. A classified employee would be less than 1 point, and an administrator would be more than 1 point.
• Freeze the work-based learning director position, which will be vacated due to retirement, for a savings of $135,000.
• Eliminate the Rockdale Virtual Campus director position, which will be vacated due to resignation, for savings of $171,579.
In addition to the RIF, the administration is reviewing positions that were federally funded through the American Rescue Plan Act and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. Those funding sources will be depleted at the end of the fiscal year. Oatts said his office has already identified more than $1 million in savings by eliminating some of those positions.
Board member Justin Kenney asked for assurance that the point reductions at each school would not impact those responsible for instruction. Hull said principals would be instructed that the points reductions could not be tied to teaching positions, but Kenney said he was concerned that the need to make school-level cuts would “open the door” to teacher cuts.
“What we need is boots on the ground,” said Kenney. “What we do not need is more warm bodies in this (Central Office) building. Just because there is a ton of square footage doesn’t mean we need to occupy every square foot of it with another person with a six-figure salary. So we continue to add these individuals in this building, what it does is reduce the dollars that we have to get the requisite number of teachers in the classrooms to ensure that our students are properly taught.”
According to the school system, a primary factor in the shortfall is an increase in the school system’s portion of health insurance costs per employee. Costs passed on from the state increased from $945 per month per employee to $1,580, or $635 more per employee per month. The school system has approximately 1,200 classified employees, making the increase in health insurance costs more than $9 million.
Board members approved the recommended RIF by a vote of 4-3, with Kenney, Sandra Jackson-Lett and Janie Jones opposed. The RIF is expected to take effect at the beginning of the fiscal year July 1.
The school system’s budget anticipates $107,429,469 in state revenues for fiscal year 2024, a 7.4% increase from last year. In addition, the system is tentatively planning on $91,535,000 in local tax revenues, a 13.4% increase over last year. Federal funding comes in at just over $200,000.
With a total proposed budget of $204,184,469, the school system will still need to use $5 million from its reserve funds in order to balance the budget. The proposed budget represents an approximate $10.7% increase over last year.
