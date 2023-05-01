RCPS Superintendent Dr Terry Oatts 021720.jpg

Dr. Terry Oatts

CONYERS — A reduction in force (RIF) plan that will help make up an anticipated $10.6 million budget shortfall was approved by the Rockdale County Board of Education at a special called meeting April 27, but not without dissension among some board members.

The board had been expected to vote on the RIF plan proposed by Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts at an April 20 meeting, but the measure was tabled in order to allow BOE members time to gather more information.

