CONYERS — The Rockdale County Board of Education is considering a fiscal year 2023 budget of $181 million, an increase of 6.1% over the prior fiscal year.
The proposed budget includes:
• A step increase for all employees
• Restoration of 2% of the employer share of alternative retirement
• Reinstatement of two digital learning specialists
• Reinstatement of one technology learning support position
• Upgrade of the salary for the technology learning support positions
The budget is based on $101,205,320 in state revenues, $77,456,524 in local property tax revenues, and $200,000 in federal dollars. Keith Hull, chief financial officer for Rockdale Public Schools, said the school system anticipates decline in state revenues due to a decrease in enrollment and a $6 million decrease in the state equalization grant.
Hull explained that, as the county’s tax base grows, the state reduces its equalization grant funding. The equalization grants are designed to ensure that districts across the state can offer comparatively similar opportunities regardless of the local tax base.
Local, state and federal revenues total $178,861,844, while budgeted expenses total $181,861,844. The school district will use $3 million from its reserve fund to balance the budget. Salaries and benefits account for 90% of the expense budget.
Hull said the school board plans to give tentative approval to the budget in May and final approval in June. The board is expected to set the millage rate in July.
