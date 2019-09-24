CONYERS — "Our current campus will always have a special place in my heart; however, I must admit I am very excited to see how our school will evolve into something extraordinary as Pine Street Elementary did," said Kim Melly, principal of J.H. House Elementary at Tuesday's groundbreaking ceremony for the new J.H. House construction.
J.H. House was built in 1967 making it the oldest active RCPS campus.
"We are breaking ground on building another premiere elementary school unlike any other," said RCPS Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts." This state of the art building will be the new home for J.H. House Elementary School. Being the oldest school in the county, we recognize the sentimental value of this school; however, the time has come as its infrastructure can no longer can meet the needs of our teachers and students who are using technology and educational tools today that were not even dreamed of 50 years ago. But the real excitement is coming in just over a year. I look forward to seeing you at the ribbon cutting and grand opening for the 2020-21 school year."
Construction will be completed by Carroll Daniel Construction and will start before the end of October.
The campus will include a two-story building with 110,000 square feet suitable for a 800-student capacity.
There will be 40 classrooms, two paired special education classrooms, as well as art, P.E., music computer science and media center designated spaces.
The site is located at 3100 Zingara Road, just north of the current facility.
The cost is not to exceed $22 million as part of E-SPLOST collected tax dollars.